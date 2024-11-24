Amazon is offering incredible deals on geysers, allowing you to upgrade your home with top-quality water heating solutions at discounted prices. Whether you're looking for energy-efficient models or reliable brands, Amazon has a wide range of options to suit your needs. Leading brands like Havells, Crompton, and others are offering some of their best-selling geyser models at attractive prices, making it the perfect time to make a purchase.

These geysers are designed to deliver fast and efficient heating, helping you enjoy hot water during the colder months without worrying about energy consumption. With Amazon's special offers, you can get the best value for your money and choose from a variety of sizes and features, ensuring you find the ideal geyser for your home. Don't miss out on these amazing discounts—shop now and enjoy the convenience and comfort of a reliable geyser!

1. Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj |White

The Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater is a reliable appliance for homes, especially suitable for high-rise buildings. With a 5-litre capacity, it quickly heats water with its 3000W power. The heater features a thermoplastic body, making it rust-proof and shock-resistant. It is equipped with a 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve and fire-retardant cables for enhanced safety. The LED indicator helps monitor the heating process. It comes with a 2-year product warranty, 5-year tank warranty, and a 3-year heating element warranty, offering peace of mind.

Specifications of Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater

5-litre capacity

3000W wattage

Rust-proof, shock-resistant thermoplastic body

4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve

2-year product warranty

Suitable for high-rise buildings (up to 6 bars pressure)

2. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023

The Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater offers energy-efficient, fast heating with advanced safety features. It is designed for durability with a 15-litre capacity and an 8-bar pressure rating. The water heater ensures high safety through a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve. It also includes an anti-rust magnesium anode to prevent corrosion caused by hard water. This water heater is equipped with quality components like a nickel-coated heating element to resist scale formation, ensuring long-lasting performance. It was awarded the National Energy Conservation Award in 2023.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000 W

5 Star Energy Rating

Pressure: 8 bar

Advanced 3-level safety

Anti-rust magnesium anode

3. Havells Instanio 3 Litre Instant Water Heater | Color Changing LED Indicator, Rust & Shook Proof | SS Tank, ISI Certified, Warranty: 5 year on Inner Container ; 2 year comprehensive | (White Blue)

The Havells Instanio 3 Litre Instant Water Heater is a compact and efficient water heater designed for quick hot water. It features a colour-changing LED indicator that signals the water's temperature, changing from blue to amber. The heater has a durable rust and shockproof ABS outer body, while the stainless steel inner tank ensures longevity. It is equipped with a fire retardant power cord for safety and is suitable for high-rise buildings with its 0.65 MPa pressure. The water heater comes with a 5-year warranty on the inner container and a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 3 Litre Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 3 litres

Colour-changing LED indicator

Rust and shockproof ABS outer body

Stainless steel inner tank (304 grade)

0.65 MPa bar pressure

ISI certification

4. Crompton Gracee|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|Premium Black|Wall Mounting

The Crompton Gracee 5L Electric Instant Water Heater is designed for home use, featuring a powerful 3000-watt copper heating element for faster heating. It comes with a high-grade 304 stainless steel inner tank that is food-grade and rust-proof, making it durable and easy to maintain. The water heater has advanced 4-level safety features, including a thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug. It is also ideal for high-rise buildings with a pressure tolerance of 6.5 Bar. The sleek black design and twin LED indicators add to its functionality and aesthetic.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee 5L Electric Instant Water Heater

5L capacity.

3000-watt copper heating element.

304-grade stainless steel inner tank.

4-level safety features.

Pressure tolerance of 6.5 Bar.

Twin LED indicators.

5. Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White&Grey

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater is a 5-star rated geyser designed for high-rise buildings. It features a durable DuraAceTM tank with a Marine-grade glassline coating and a non-stick DuraCoatTM heating element. With Swirlflow technology, it offers 20% more hot water. The geyser includes a child safety mode, voltage protection, and multiple safety features. It comes with an impressive warranty of 10 years for the tank, 6 years for the element, and 4 years for the product, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability.

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater

15-litre storage capacity

5-Star energy rating

10-year tank warranty

6-year heating element warranty

Swirlflow technology for 20% more hot water

Fire-retardant cable with 16A plug

6. Havells Monza 15 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater | Feroglas Coated Tank, Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank, Protective Anode Road, 8 Bar Working Pressure | (White)

The Havells Monza 15 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater is a reliable and efficient water heater designed for home use. It has a 15-litre capacity and a powerful 2000-watt heating element, which ensures fast heating. The water heater features a Feroglas-coated tank that protects against corrosion and hard water buildup, as well as a heavy-duty protective anode rod. It is water-resistant (IPX-4) and works under 8 bar pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. The device also includes a temperature-based LED indicator, a pre-calibrated thermostat, a preset thermal cutout, and a safety valve for added protection.

Specifications of Havells Monza 15 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater

Type: Storage

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Feroglas Coated Tank

Heating Element: Heavy Duty

Working Pressure: 8 Bar

7. Crompton InstaBliss|3L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|White|Wall Mounting

The Crompton InstaBliss is a powerful electric instant water heater with a 3L capacity and 3000-Watt heating capability. It features a rust-proof outer body made of high-quality thermoplastic and a food-grade 304 stainless steel inner tank. The water heater heats 33% faster due to its powerful copper heating element. It includes 4 levels of safety, such as a thermostat and pressure release valve, ensuring protection during use. The unit can withstand a pressure of up to 6.5 Bar, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. The product comes with a 5-year tank warranty and a 2-year product warranty.

Specifications of Crompton InstaBliss water heater

3L capacity

3000-Watt copper heating element

304-grade stainless steel inner tank

Rust-proof outer body

4-level safety features

5-year tank warranty and 2-year product warranty

8. V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Ltr Wall Mount Water Heater|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|3000 W Powerful Heating|Strong Stainless Steel Tank|Suitable For Kitchen&Bathroom|White-Blue

The V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser is a 5-litre wall-mounted water heater, designed for both kitchen and bathroom use. It offers rapid heating with a powerful 3000 W element, ensuring quick hot water delivery. The unit features advanced safety with a 4-layer protection system, including overheating and pressure release safeguards. It is energy-efficient, with eco-friendly insulation to maintain heat and a stylish design. The robust stainless steel inner tank ensures long-lasting durability, while the outer body is made from rust-proof polymer. The product comes with a 2-year warranty on the product, heating element, and a 5-year warranty on the tank.

Specifications of V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser

5 Litre capacity

3000 W powerful heating element

4-layer safety protection system

ISI marked thermostat for temperature control

High-grade 304 stainless steel inner tank

2 years product warranty and 5 years on the inner tank

9. Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),Wall

The Activa Amazon 10 L Instant Geyser offers a powerful 3000-watt heating element made from high-quality copper, ensuring fast water heating. It features 4 safety protections, including an automatic thermostat and thermal cutout. The geyser has a long-lasting 304L stainless steel tank, which is jointless to prevent leaks. The product also has a durable powder-coated body, an LED indicator, and a rust-resistant coating. The geyser comes with a 5-year warranty and is built with quality components for resistance against scale formation, ensuring longevity and efficiency.

Specifications of Activa Amazon 10 L Instant Geyser

3000-watt copper heating element

304L jointless stainless steel tank

4-way protection safety features

LED indicator light

Seven-tank processed sheet metal body

5-year warranty

10. V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser | 3 Litre | 3000 W Heating | White-Blue | | 2 Year Warranty

The V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser is a powerful 3-litre water heater with a 3000 W heating element. It uses copper sheath technology and high-grade magnesium oxide insulation for rapid heating. The geyser features advanced safety with a 4-layer protection system, including an ISI marked thermostat, overheating protection, pressure release valve, and anti-siphon protection. Its durable body is made from rust-proof materials, including high-grade 304 stainless steel for the inner tank and high-quality engineering polymer for the outer body. It comes with a 2-year product warranty, a 2-year warranty on the heating element, and a 5-year warranty on the inner tank.

Specifications of V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser

3 Litre capacity

3000 W heating power

Copper sheath heating element

4-layer safety features

304 Stainless Steel inner tank

2-year product warranty and 5-year inner tank warranty

Best value for money geyser

The Havells Monza 15 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater is a value-for-money geyser that combines efficiency and reliability for home use. With a 15-litre capacity and a powerful 2000-watt heating element, it ensures quick and efficient water heating. The Feroglas-coated tank provides protection against corrosion and hard water buildup, while the heavy-duty anode rod enhances durability. Water-resistant (IPX-4) and capable of withstanding up to 8 bar pressure, it is ideal for high-rise buildings. Safety valves offer extra protection, making this geyser an excellent choice for those looking for performance at a great price.

Best overall geyser

The Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater is the best overall geyser, making it an ideal choice for homes, particularly in high-rise buildings. With its 5-litre capacity and powerful 3000W heating element, it delivers hot water quickly and efficiently. The rust-proof, shock-resistant thermoplastic body ensures durability, while the 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve and fire-retardant cables prioritise safety. The LED indicator keeps you informed about the heating process, and with a 2-year product warranty, 5-year tank warranty, and 3-year heating element warranty, you can enjoy long-lasting performance and peace of mind.

Factors to consider when buying a geyser

When buying a geyser, consider these factors:

Capacity: Choose based on household size and water usage—smaller families may need 3-6 litres, while larger families may require 10 litres or more.

Type: Instant geysers heat water on-demand, while storage geysers store hot water for later use.

Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills.

Safety Features: Ensure it has safety valves, overheat protection, and fire-retardant cables.

Durability: Opt for rust-proof and shock-resistant materials.

Warranty: Check for a good warranty on the product, tank, and heating element.

Installation & Maintenance: Consider ease of installation and long-term service support.

FAQs

Question : What size geyser is best for a family of four?

Ans : For a family of four, a 10-litre to 15-litre geyser is typically ideal, providing enough hot water for daily use.

Question : How does an instant geyser differ from a storage geyser?

Ans : An instant geyser heats water on-demand, while a storage geyser heats and stores water for later use.

Question : Are geysers energy-efficient?

Ans : Yes, modern geysers are designed to be energy-efficient, especially those with high star ratings, helping you save on electricity bills.

Question : How long do geysers usually last?

Ans : Geysers can last around 8-12 years, depending on usage and maintenance.

Question : What safety features should I look for in a geyser?

Ans : Look for geysers with features like overheat protection, safety valves, fire-retardant cables, and a shock-resistant body for added safety.

