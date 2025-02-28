Our Picks
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black)
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03AAKLXL (Black)
LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black)
TCL 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65P71B Pro (Black)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Neo QLED 4K QNX1D Series QLED AI Smart TV QA55QNX1DAULXL (Graphite Black)
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)
Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL (Black)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE70BKLXL (Black)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q60DAULXL (Black)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vision Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE76AKLXL (Black)
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 55NANO73SQA (Ashed Blue)
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA (Rocky Black)
LG 139.7 cm (55 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (55UT80406LA)
LG 139 cms (55 inches) Objet Collection LX1 Posé Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLEDevo TV 55LX1QPSA (Beige)
LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black)
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75L (Black)
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L (Black)
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30 (Black)
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-55XR70 (Black)
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25 (Black)
Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV K-55XR80 (Black)
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN95BAKLXL (Bright Silver)
Samsung 165 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03BAKLXL (Black)
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black)
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN85CAKLXL (Titan Black)
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black)
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DU8300ULXL (Titan Gray)
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65GXPTA (Dark Steel Silver)
LG 165.1 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UP7720PTY (Light Black)
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 65UN8000PTA (Ceramic Black)
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-65X90L (Black)
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR70 (Black)
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30 (Black)
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X75L (Black)
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25 (Black)
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4KUltra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C645 (Black)
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55C755 (Black)
TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C635 (Black)
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C61B (Black)
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C655 (Black)
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65C755 (Black)
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C645 (Black)
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71B Pro (Black)
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)
Amazon Special Pricing is here, offering massive discounts on top TV brands! If you have been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup, now is your chance. With up to 62% off on 55 inch and 65 inch TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL, you can grab a high-quality display at a fraction of the price. Whether you want stunning 4K visuals, smart features, or incredible sound, these deals have something for everyone. But hurry, offers like these do not last forever. Check out the best discounts before they are gone!
Top TV deals
Samsung 55 inch TVs
LG 55 inch TVs
Samsung’s 55 inch TVs deliver stunning 4K visuals, vibrant colours, and smart features for seamless streaming. With the Amazon Sale, you can enjoy premium picture quality and innovative technology at a fraction of the price. Do not miss the chance to bring home a top-tier Samsung TV at an unbeatable deal.
Sony 55 inch TVs
LG’s 55 inch TVs offer crisp 4K resolution, AI-powered enhancements, and immersive sound. Whether you love gaming or binge-watching, these TVs provide a smooth, high-quality viewing experience. The Amazon Sale brings incredible discounts, making it the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment setup with a feature-packed LG television.
Samsung 65 inch TVs
Sony’s 55 inch TVs boast impressive picture clarity, deep contrasts, and top-tier motion handling. With advanced HDR and smart features, they offer an exceptional cinematic experience. Thanks to the Amazon Sale, you can now enjoy Sony’s premium quality at a significantly lower price. Grab yours before the deals end!
LG 65 inch TVs
If you want a bigger screen, Samsung’s 65 inch TVs offer breathtaking visuals and cutting-edge technology. With Quantum Dot displays and AI-powered enhancements, these TVs redefine home entertainment. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale to bring home a Samsung TV with stunning 4K clarity at a price you will love.
Sony 65 inch TVs
Sony’s 65 inch TVs deliver breathtaking detail, lifelike colours, and exceptional sound quality. Whether for movies, sports, or gaming, their powerful processors ensure smooth performance. These premium TVs are now available at huge discounts, making this Amazon Sale the best opportunity to upgrade your home theatre.
TCL TVs
TCL TVs offer excellent performance at an affordable price, making them a fantastic choice for budget-conscious buyers. With features like 4K resolution, Dolby Audio, and built-in streaming apps, they provide great value. Whether 55 inch or 65 inch, TCL’s lineup ensures quality entertainment without breaking the bank.
FAQs
Question : Which TV brands are included in the Amazon Special Pricing sale?
Ans : The sale features top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL, offering huge discounts on fifty-five inch and sixty-five inch TVs.
Question : How much discount can I get on these TVs?
Ans : You can save up to 62% on select models, making it a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup.
Question : Are these TVs smart and 4K?
Ans : Yes, most of the discounted models are smart TVs with 4K resolution, offering stunning visuals and built-in streaming apps.
Question : How long is the Amazon Special Pricing sale available?
Ans : The sale is for a limited time, and stock may run out quickly, so it is best to grab a deal soon.
Question : Where can I buy these discounted TVs?
Ans : You can find these offers exclusively on Amazon under the Special Pricing section.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.