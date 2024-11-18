Check out incredible savings in Amazon's Wedding Season Sale! Enjoy up to 70% off on a wide range of furniture including beds, sofas, wardrobes, and more. Whether you're redecorating or moving into a new home, this limited-time sale offers unbeatable deals. Don't miss out!

Read Less Read More 1. Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood Queen Bed

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood Queen Bed is a durable, stylish queen-size bed with a spacious box storage option. Made from high-quality European standard particle board, it is resistant to stains and humidity. Featuring a premium wenge finish and smooth, curvilinear edges for safety, it supports up to 360 kg of weight and has been rigorously tested for durability and stability. Free from harmful toxins and chemicals, the bed comes with a 3-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood Queen Bed Size: Fits queen-size mattresses (78 x 60 inches).

Dimensions: 203L x 161.5W x 76H cm.

Material: European standard particle board.

Finish: Premium wenge with curvilinear edges.

Load Capacity: Supports up to 360 kg.

Warranty: 3-year limited warranty.

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo King Bed

The Amazon Brand - Solimo King Bed with Box Storage features a durable European-standard particle board with a premium wenge finish and smooth, curvilinear edges. Its spacious box storage is ideal for organising clothes, toys, and more. Designed with safety in mind, it has no sharp edges and passes over 20 quality tests, including durability for 21,000 cycles and edge stability for 10,000 cycles. The bed is resistant to stains and humidity, ensuring long-lasting use.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo King Bed Mattress Size: Compatible with 78 x 72 inches (198.12 x 182.88 cm) mattresses.

Dimensions: 220 x 190 x 97 cm (86.6 x 74.8 x 38.18 inches).

Material: European-standard particle board.

Finish: Premium wenge with elegant design.

Storage: Spacious box storage.

Durability: Passed dynamic loading and edge stability tests.

The Adorn India Chandler Decent 3-Seater Sofa in grey offers style, durability, and comfort for any living space. It features high-resilience foam for firm seating, Recron fibre-filled cushions for relaxation, and zigzag springs for added support. Made with a sturdy sal and pine wood frame and heavy-duty industrial fibre legs, it is upholstered in luxurious chenille fabric. Delivered preassembled, this sofa ensures both quality and convenience. Slight variations in dimensions and colour may occur due to natural factors. Ensure the sofa's dimensions fit your space and entryways before purchase.

Specifications of Adorn India Chandler Decent 3-Seater Sofa Dimensions: 172.72 cm (L) x 76.2 cm (B) x 63.5 cm (H); Sitting Height: 41.91 cm.

Material: Sal wood and pine wood frame.

Foam Density: 40-density seat foam; Recron fibre back cushions.

Spring Type: Heavy-duty zigzag springs for support.

Upholstery: Chenille fabric (polyester).

Leg Material: Heavy-duty industrial fibre legs.

4. Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Sofa

The Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner is a 1-seater sofa designed for comfort and elegance. Built with durable pine and engineered wood, it features soft velvet polyester upholstery for a luxurious touch. The recliner comes with thick foam, springs, and webbing, ensuring maximum seating comfort. Its backrest is padded for extra support, and the side clipper makes reclining easy. Perfect for relaxing, it also includes a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual sofa Material: Solid pine wood and engineered wood for strength.

Upholstery: Velvet polyester for a plush feel.

Comfort: Generous foam, springs, and webbing.

Recliner Mechanism: Manual reclining with a side clipper.

Design: Soft foam and thick webbing in the backrest for added support.

Warranty: 1-year warranty.

The Amazon Brand - Solimo 3-Door Foldable Plastic Wardrobe is a modern, space-saving storage solution. Featuring a durable steel frame with corrosion-resistant metal parts and high-quality plastic components, this wardrobe includes eight sturdy, fabric-lined shelves and side pockets for smaller items. With a load capacity of 10 kg per rack and 4 kg for hangers, it offers ample storage space. The black cover is equipped with durable zippers, and the unit is easy to assemble, disassemble, and relocate. Perfect for organised storage, it comes with clear instructions for setup.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo 3-Door Foldable Plastic Wardrobe Three-door foldable design with steel frame.

Eight 100 GSM fabric-lined shelves.

Dimensions: 130 x 45 x 165 cm (51 x 17.5 x 65 inches).

Load capacity: 10 kg per rack, 4 kg for hangers.

Corrosion-resistant metal parts and quality plastic components.

Includes side pockets for small accessories.

The R.K. International 8-door plastic soft sheet wardrobe is a versatile storage organiser, ideal for clothes, kids’ items, or small accessories in bedrooms or living rooms. It features a durable structure with plastic panels, steel frames, and ABS connectors, supporting up to 10 kg per cube. The cubes can be arranged flexibly to suit your needs. Maintenance is easy due to its waterproof and dirt-resistant panels. The wardrobe is a DIY model and comes with a detailed installation guide for easy assembly. Its compact design is space-efficient while offering ample storage.

Specifications of R.K. International 8-door plastic soft sheet wardrobe Dimensions: 56 inches x 28 inches.

Each cube measures 35 x 35 cm.

Maximum weight capacity per cube: 10 kg.

Material: Plastic panels, steel frames, ABS connectors.

Features: Waterproof and dirt-resistant panels.

DIY assembly with a provided manual.

The Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table in a Charter Oak finish is a stylish and functional addition to your home. With its industrial design, the table combines a durable metal frame and a rectangular wooden top. Its compact dimensions make it ideal for various uses, such as dining or decorating. Easy to maintain, this table adds a modern touch to any space.

Specifications of Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table Brand: Sauder

Dimensions: 80D x 50.8W x 42H cm

Maximum Weight Capacity: 50 pounds

Frame Material: Metal

Colour: Charter Oak Finish

Care Instructions: Wipe with a dry cloth

The DeckUp Dusun Coffee Table is a stylish and functional piece of furniture, crafted from engineered wood with a matte dark wenge finish. Its contemporary design makes it suitable for modern living spaces. The table is rectangular in shape and lightweight at 10 kg. It requires basic DIY assembly, with instructions included. The table is easy to maintain, requiring only a dry cloth for cleaning.

Specifications of DeckUp Dusun Coffee Table Dimensions: 99 cm (L) x 54 cm (W) x 42 cm (H)

Material: Engineered wood with laminate finish

Colour: Dark Wenge

Style: Contemporary

Weight: 10 kg

Care Instructions: Wipe with a dry cloth

FAQs Question : What products are included in Amazon's Wedding Season Sale? Ans : The sale offers discounts on a wide range of furniture including beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, and home decor. You can also find offers on other home essentials, making it the perfect opportunity to refresh your living space. Question : How much can I save during the Wedding Season Sale? Ans : You can enjoy up to 70% off on select furniture and home items during the sale. The discounts vary by product, so be sure to check the details of each item for the best savings. Question : Is the Wedding Season Sale available to all Amazon customers? Ans : Yes, the sale is available to all Amazon customers. Simply log in to your account and start shopping to unlock exclusive discounts. Question : When does the Wedding Season Sale end? Ans : The Wedding Season Sale is a limited-time event. Make sure to check the sale's end date on Amazon to ensure you don’t miss out on the best deals before they expire. Question : Are the products on sale eligible for returns? Ans : Yes, most items purchased during the sale are eligible for returns under Amazon's standard return policy. Be sure to check the return policy for each specific product before making your purchase.