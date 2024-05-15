Amazon summer deals present up to 52% off on various AC models

The onset of summer brings not only warmer days, but also enticing promotions for those looking to stay cool. Amazon's latest seasonal promotion offers remarkable savings, with discounts reaching up to 52% on a wide selection of air conditioner models. This significant reduction in prices provides a prime opportunity for homeowners to enhance or establish efficient cooling systems in their residences.

From energy-efficient models that help save on electricity bills to feature-packed units that elevate user comfort, Amazon's assortment caters to diverse preferences and needs. Each model promises to deliver reliability, enhanced cooling capabilities, and sophisticated technology integration for a more manageable summer climate indoors.

The savings event is perfectly timed for those considering upgrades from older, less efficient models or for first-time buyers aiming to combat the summer heat without breaking the bank. Additionally, potential buyers can benefit from customer reviews and detailed product descriptions available on the platform, ensuring they make well-informed decisions suited to their specific circumstances. With such substantial savings on offer, Amazon's summer sale is an ideal destination for securing high-quality air conditioning solutions at considerably lower prices.

1. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Part of Amazon's summer deals, the LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is a good choice with its AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, adapting to varying cooling needs while being energy efficient. The copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection ensures durability and consistent performance, even in challenging conditions. This AC unit combines high-tech features like a HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection and AI technology, making it a top choice for those seeking advanced climate control in their homes.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Type: DUAL Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 852.44 units

ISEER Value: 4.00

Special Features: AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus, 2 Way Swing, Magic Display

Condenser Material: Copper with Ocean Black Protection

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AI Convertible technology offers flexible cooling options 3 Star rating may not be the most energy efficient Anti-Virus protection ensures cleaner air output Higher initial cost compared to some other models

2. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC, now available on Amazon with significant discounts, offers innovative 7 in 1 Convertible cooling controlled via the Miraie app. Its True AI Mode optimizes cooling efficiency and energy consumption, while the PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter ensures the air remains clean. This smart AC is perfect for tech-savvy users looking to integrate their cooling system with smart home devices.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Type: Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Power Consumption: 1002.31 kWh

ISEER: 3.90

Special Features: True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Filter, Voice Control with Alexa and Google

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart control features with app and voice control options Slightly higher energy consumption AI Mode optimizes cooling efficiency Requires consistent internet connection for smart features

3. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Featuring in Amazon's summer deals, the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers innovative Flexicool technology, allowing adjustable cooling capacities that save up to 50% on energy. The high-density filter and auto cleanser ensure the unit remains maintenance-friendly and efficient. This AC's robust design and intelligent features like the Refrigerant Leakage Detector make it an excellent option for ensuring a comfortable environment in mid-sized rooms.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Type: AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 964.1 units

ISEER Value: 3.85

Special Features: Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, High Density Filter, Hydro Blue Coating

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Flexicool technology allows energy saving up to 50% 3 Star rating not the highest for energy efficiency Features like auto cleanser and Refrigerant Leakage Detector Initial cost might be higher than other models

Also read: Best 4-star AC for cooling and energy efficiency: Look at the top 6 options to upgrade your cooling system

4. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Currently featured in Amazon's summer deals, the Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC integrates patented inverter technology and Dew Clean Technology, ensuring efficient and healthy cooling. Its triple display and Coanda airflow design deliver precise climate control and enhanced air distribution within the room. With a focus on low maintenance and high performance, this AC is an excellent choice for those seeking reliability and sustainability.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Type: Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Special Features: PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dew Clean Technology ensures clean and healthy air Energy rating could be improved for better savings Advanced airflow design with Coanda Airflow May have a higher initial cost due to advanced features

5. LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC, available through Amazon summer deals, is highly energy-efficient with a 4-Star rating. It features AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, allowing users to adjust cooling power to suit their needs. The AC is equipped with an HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, ensuring clean air output, making it ideal for small-sized rooms needing advanced air treatment and efficient cooling.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Type: DUAL Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 571.99 Units

ISEER Value: 4.7

Special Features: AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus, 4 Way Swing

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency with a 4 Star rating Limited cooling capacity, best for small rooms Advanced air filtering with Anti-Virus protection Might be underpowered for larger spaces

Also read: Best Samsung split air conditioners: Enjoy smart cooling at home with our top 6 picks

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, highlighted in Amazon's summer promotions, features a 5-in-1 convertible mode that adapts cooling needs efficiently. This AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms and boasts features like a PM 2.5 Filter and an Anti-Viral filter, enhancing indoor air quality. With an ambient operation up to 52°C and stabilizer-free performance, it offers reliability and comfort in varying temperatures.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Type: Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 956.79 units

ISEER Value: 3.84

Special Features: 5-in-1 Convertible, PM 2.5 + Anti-Viral filter, 4m Long Air Throw

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Convertible modes adapt to different cooling needs 3 Star rating is less energy efficient Enhances indoor air quality with filters Might require more frequent maintenance

Also read: Looking for the best inverter AC? Beat the heat with top 6 LG inverter AC

7. Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Part of the Amazon summer deals, the Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It offers a unique 5-in-1 convertible mode, allowing users to adjust the cooling capacity as needed. The AC includes a PM 2.5 and Anti-Viral filter, ensuring a clean and healthy environment. With its efficient operation and multiple cooling modes, this model is ideal for personal use or smaller spaces.

Specifications of Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Type: Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 549.06 units

ISEER Value: 3.81

Special Features: 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 5m Long Air Throw

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Suitable for smaller spaces with compact design Limited capacity, not ideal for larger rooms Advanced air purification system Lower energy efficiency with a 3 Star rating

Best 3 features of ACs on Amazon summer deals

Best AC on Amazon summer deals Cooling Capacity Energy Efficiency Special Features LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Anti-Virus HD Filter Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Control, PM 0.1 Filter Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Convertible Technology, Auto Cleanser Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 4 Star AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Anti-Virus HD Filter Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 0.8 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

Best value for money Amazon deals on ACs?

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers outstanding value for money. With a 4 Star energy rating, it promises significant savings on electricity bills. Its AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling technology provides versatile cooling options, while the Anti-Virus HD Filter ensures healthier air quality, making it an economically and functionally compelling choice.

Best overall product Amazon deals on ACs?

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is the best overall product. It perfectly balances performance, energy efficiency, and advanced features. With AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling and a robust Anti-Virus HD Filter, it offers adaptive cooling and improved air quality, ideal for medium-sized rooms. Its innovative technology and durable build make it a top recommendation

Also read: Wondering how to fulfil your air conditioning needs? Here's how to find top-notch ACs in India

How to find the best Amazon deals on ACs?

To find the best Amazon deals on air conditioners, start by setting up alerts for your preferred models or brands. Amazon often has promotions like Lightning Deals or Black Friday sales where ACs can be significantly discounted. Use the wishlist feature to monitor price changes. Check for coupons on product pages, and consider subscribing to Amazon Prime for exclusive deals and free shipping. Reading customer reviews and checking star ratings will help ensure you choose a high-quality model. Finally, make sure to compare the features and benefits of different models to get the best deal for your specific needs.

FAQs

Question : What does the Inverter technology in air conditioners do?

Ans : Inverter technology in ACs regulates the speed of the compressor motor to adjust the temperature continuously and efficiently, saving energy and reducing operating noise.

Question : How important is the energy star rating for ACs?

Ans : The energy star rating of an AC indicates its energy efficiency. Higher ratings (4-5 stars) typically mean lower electricity consumption, leading to cost savings in the long run.

Question : Can I control my AC from my smartphone?

Ans : Many modern ACs, like the Panasonic Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC, offer connectivity features that allow you to control your AC via a smartphone app, enabling convenience like remote adjustments and monitoring.

Question : What are convertible ACs?

Ans : Convertible ACs allow you to change the cooling capacity based on your need, which can be more energy-efficient. They typically offer modes to adjust the tonnage as required.

Question : Do all ACs come with a warranty?

Ans : Most ACs come with a manufacturer warranty covering the product, PCB, and compressor. However, the duration and coverage details can vary, so it’s important to check the specific terms for each model.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!