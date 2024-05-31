As parts of India experience unprecedented heat waves, with temperatures breaking 75-year-old records, the risk of health complications like dehydration, heat stroke, and heat flashes has surged. While outdoor temperatures are beyond control, the heat doesn't spare indoor spaces, making it crucial to maintain a cool and safe environment for you and your family. Fans and air coolers often fall short in combating such extreme heat, leaving air conditioners as the only viable option.

Fortunately, achieving a comfortable indoor temperature doesn't have to cost a fortune. Amazon's summer offers bring up to 48% off on a variety of air conditioners priced under ₹35,000. Top brands like Lloyd, Carrier, and others are part of this sale, ensuring you can find high-quality, efficient ACs within your budget. These affordable air conditioners provide excellent value, effectively cooling your home during these boiling temperatures.

With advanced features and reliable performance, these ACs make it possible to stay cool and safe without overspending. Take advantage of these significant discounts to invest in an air conditioner that will keep you comfortable throughout the scorching summer months.

1. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers reliable cooling for small rooms up to 100 sq.ft. Its Power Chill operation ensures quick cooling, making it ideal for hot summer days. This model features a copper condenser coil, providing better cooling with low maintenance. With a noise level of just 32 dB, it operates quietly, ensuring a peaceful environment. The PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air, making it a good choice for health-conscious users. Don't miss out on Amazon summer deals to get this efficient AC at a great price.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Capacity at 43°C: 100%

Noise Level: 32 dB

Ambient Operation: 50°C

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 1 Year on Condenser, 5 Years on Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick cooling with Power Chill Suitable for small rooms only Quiet operation Fixed-speed compressor

2. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0,White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is a versatile option for mid-sized rooms. It features Flexicool technology, allowing users to adjust cooling capacity and save up to 50% energy. The high-density filter and auto cleanser enhance air quality, while the Aqua Clear Protection prevents rust and corrosion. This AC offers robust cooling even at 52°C, making it perfect for extreme summers. Check out Amazon summer deals to avail discounts on this high-performance AC.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 964.1 units

ISEER Value: 3.85

Cooling Capacity: 4800-5350 Watts

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor, 5 Years on PCB, 1 Year on Product

Copper Condenser Coil with Aqua Clear Protection

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-saving Flexicool technology Higher initial cost Auto cleanser and high-density filter

3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for medium-sized rooms up to 160 sq.ft. It features a variable speed compressor with 5 cooling modes, providing flexibility and efficiency. The Blue Fins evaporator coils enhance durability and cooling performance. This model operates quietly and offers stabilizer-free operation. The anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters ensure cleaner air. Take advantage of Amazon summer deals for a great offer on this reliable AC.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 956.79 units

ISEER Value: 3.84

Noise Level: 32 dB

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Component, 10 Years on Compressor

Blue Fins Evaporator Coils

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Flexible 5 cooling modes Slightly higher noise level Blue Fins for better durability

4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms, offering adjustable cooling modes from 20% to 120% capacity. It operates efficiently with a variable speed compressor and has an annual energy consumption of 975.26 kWh. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and durability. This model includes features like anti-dust filter, antimicrobial protection, and a hidden digital display. Check out the Amazon summer deals to get this versatile AC at a discounted price.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 975.26 kWh

ISEER Value: 3.81

Noise Level: 42-44 dB

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Adjustable cooling modes Moderate noise level Antimicrobial protection

5. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a versatile option for medium-sized rooms, offering 5-in-1 convertible cooling. It features an inverter compressor that adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring energy efficiency. The anti-corrosion coated copper condenser and evaporator coils enhance durability. With features like i-Sense technology and silent operation, this AC ensures comfort and convenience. Don't miss the Amazon summer deals to get this powerful AC at a reduced price.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 965.71 units

ISEER Value: 3.85

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Copper Condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion Coating

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-in-1 convertible cooling Higher initial cost Durable anti-corrosion components Silent operation

6. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Window AC is an economical choice for small rooms up to 100 sq.ft. Its non-inverter compressor is easy to install and operates quietly. This model features blue fins coils for better cooling performance and low maintenance. The LED display and remote-controlled operation add convenience. Avail of Amazon summer deals to purchase this budget-friendly AC at a great price.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1.0 Ton

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 808.94 units

ISEER Value: 2.97

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Compressor

Blue Fins Coils

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Economical and easy to install Lower energy efficiency Quiet operation

7. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC is ideal for small rooms up to 110 sq.ft. It features a highly efficient rotary compressor and a copper condenser for better cooling. This model includes convenient features like turbo cooling, sleep mode, and a self-diagnosis function. The hydrophilic blue fins enhance durability. Take advantage of Amazon summer deals to get this efficient AC at a discounted rate.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 843.78 units

ISEER Value: 3.13

Warranty: 80 Months on Compressor

Copper Condenser

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient rotary compressor Limited to small rooms Durable hydrophilic blue fins Fixed-speed compressor

Best 3 features of top ACs under ₹ 35000

Product Name Cooling Capacity Energy Efficiency Special Features Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC Power Chill operation 3 Star PM 2.5 filter, Quiet operation, Copper coil Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter AC Flexicool technology 3 Star Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, HD filter, Aqua Clear Protection Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 5 cooling modes 3 Star Anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter, Blue fins evaporator coils, Quiet operation Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Adjustable cooling 3 Star Anti-dust filter, Antimicrobial protection, Copper condenser coil Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 convertible 3 Star i-Sense technology, Silent operation, Copper condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion Coating Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Economical operation 2 Star Blue fins coils, LED display, Quiet operation Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Turbo cooling 3 Star Sleep mode, Self-diagnosis, Hydrophilic blue fins

Best value for money AC under ₹ 35,000

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers excellent value for money with its flexible 5 cooling modes and quiet operation. Its anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters ensure a healthier environment, making it a great choice for health-conscious users. The Blue Fins evaporator coils enhance durability and cooling efficiency, reducing the need for frequent maintenance. This AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms and is available at a competitive price, especially with the Amazon summer deals. Its combination of features and affordability makes it a top contender in its category.

Best overall AC under ₹ 35,000

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC: The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC stands out as the best overall product due to its reliable and efficient performance. Its Power Chill operation ensures quick cooling, making it perfect for small rooms up to 100 sq.ft. The PM 2.5 filter provides cleaner air, enhancing the health benefits of this AC. Additionally, the copper condenser coil offers better cooling with low maintenance, ensuring long-term durability. The quiet operation at just 32 dB makes it ideal for peaceful environments. This AC is a fantastic choice for those looking for quality and reliability in their cooling solutions.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best AC under ₹ 35,000

When selecting an AC under ₹35,000, consider the following factors to ensure you make the best choice:

Energy Efficiency: Look for ACs with a high energy star rating. A 3-star or higher rating indicates better energy efficiency, leading to lower electricity bills. An ISEER value above 3.5 is a good benchmark.

Cooling Capacity: Match the AC's cooling capacity with the room size. For small rooms up to 100 sq.ft, a 0.8-ton AC is sufficient, while medium-sized rooms up to 150 sq.ft require a 1.5-ton unit.

Compressor Type: Inverter compressors are more energy-efficient and provide variable speed operation, which adjusts according to the room’s cooling requirements. Non-inverter compressors are less efficient and operate at a fixed speed.

Special Features: Look for features like air filters (PM 2.5, anti-viral), adjustable cooling modes, and quick cooling functions. These features enhance comfort and air quality.

Durability: Copper condenser coils are more durable and offer better cooling compared to aluminum coils. Features like anti-corrosion coatings (Blue Fin) also add to the longevity of the unit.

Noise Level: A quiet operation is crucial for maintaining a peaceful environment. Check the noise level in decibels (dB) before purchasing.

Warranty: A comprehensive warranty on the product and extended warranty on critical components like the compressor and PCB is essential for long-term peace of mind.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between inverter and non-inverter ACs?

Ans : Inverter ACs have a variable speed compressor that adjusts power based on cooling needs, making them more energy-efficient and quieter. Non-inverter ACs have a fixed speed compressor, leading to higher energy consumption and noise levels.

Question : How often should I clean the filters of my AC?

Ans : It is recommended to clean the filters every two weeks during peak usage seasons. Regular cleaning ensures efficient performance and better air quality.

Question : Can I use an AC with a lower capacity in a larger room?

Ans : Using an AC with a lower capacity than required for the room size can lead to inefficient cooling, higher energy consumption, and increased wear and tear on the unit.

Question : What is the importance of the ISEER value in ACs?

Ans : The Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) value indicates the efficiency of the AC over a typical cooling season. A higher ISEER value means better energy efficiency and lower operating costs.

Question : Do all ACs require a stabilizer?

Ans : Not all ACs require a stabilizer. Many modern ACs have in-built stabilizers and can operate within a wide voltage range. However, in areas with frequent voltage fluctuations, using an external stabilizer is recommended to protect the unit.

