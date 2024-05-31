Amazon summer offers bring up to 48% off on ACs under ₹35000 from brands like Lloyd, Carrier, and more
Amazon summer offers are hotter than the temperature with discounts up to 48% on ACs under ₹35000. Choose from top option from brands like Lloyd, Carrier, Daikin and more to keep your home cool during the heatwave.
As parts of India experience unprecedented heat waves, with temperatures breaking 75-year-old records, the risk of health complications like dehydration, heat stroke, and heat flashes has surged. While outdoor temperatures are beyond control, the heat doesn't spare indoor spaces, making it crucial to maintain a cool and safe environment for you and your family. Fans and air coolers often fall short in combating such extreme heat, leaving air conditioners as the only viable option.