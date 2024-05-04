The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is curated to impress gamers. You may even call it a gamer’s paradise, with explosive deals on video games and consoles. Buyers can avail discounts of up to 50%, making it the perfect time to expand your collection or dive into new adventures with a brand-new console. You can find the latest titles to timeless classics on Amazon as part of the sale across all consoles, whether you game on PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. With unbeatable prices, gamers can rejoice and find the console and games of their dreams with Amazon Sale 2024. We've divided this article into two parts - the first 6 products are consoles while the following 4 are games. Check our list of the top offers below!

1. Nintendo Switch OLED model With Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is a gaming best with its vibrant 7-inch OLED screen for vivid colours and crisp contrast. It includes Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con, a wired LAN port, and 64GB internal storage, making it a worthy consideration for your next gaming purchase. Buyers can also expect great audio quality and a wide adjustable stand for an elevated gaming experience, now at a discounted price for the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Specifications of Nintendo Switch OLED model

Screen Size: A vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels

Battery Life: Enjoy gaming on-the-go with a battery life ranging from 4.5 to 9 hours

Storage: It comes with 64 GB of internal storage, allowing you to save your favourite games

TV Output: When docked, it supports TV output of up to 1080p via HDMI

2. Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is a compact powerhouse for gamers. Why do we say that? This console offers next-gen gaming at an accessible price - with up to 120 FPS, HDR, and 3D Spatial Sound. These capabilities make it a formidable gaming experience. In addition, the 512 GB NVMe SSD means faster load times, while backwards compatibility expands your game library. Grab it at a special offer price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Specifications of Xbox Series S

Processor: 8x Cores @ 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

Graphics: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Memory: 10 GB GDDR6

Internal Storage: 512 GB Custom NVME SSD

3. Sony PS5 Console

The Sony PS5 Console needs no introduction. This gaming behemoth features ultra-fast loading with its high-speed SSD, stunning 4K graphics, and hypnotic gameplay with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Currently, this gaming console is available at a special price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 and lets you take your gaming experience to the next level.

Specifications of Sony PS5 Console

Processor: Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU with variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz

Graphics: Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs, and variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz

Memory: 16 GB of GDDR6 SDRAM with a 256-bit interface

Storage: Custom 825 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1 TB in the 2023 version)

Also read: Find the top 5 picks for the best TV game consoles to turn your television into a gaming hub

4. Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is the pinnacle of Microsoft’s gaming hardware. Wondering why we say that? This console offers true 4K gaming, up to 120 FPS, and 8K HDR capabilities, making it one of the most powerful gaming consoles in the market. It’s powered by the Xbox Velocity Architecture for minimal load times and quick gameplay in the long run. The console is backward compatible with thousands of games, making it a great buy during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Specifications of Xbox Series X

Processor: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz with SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

Graphics: 12 TFLOPs, 52 CUs at 1.825 GHz, Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 with a 320mb bus

Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVMe SSD

5. Nintendo Switch Version 2 with Joy-Con - Neon Blue and Red

The Nintendo Switch Version 2 is available at a great discounted price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. This console comes with Joy-Con controllers in Neon Blue and Red. In addition, this updated model promises better battery life and a brighter display, making it perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. Grab yours today!

Specifications of Nintendo Switch Version 2

Nvidia Ampere GPU: Expected to enhance gaming performance and visuals

8-inch LCD Display: A larger screen for an improved gaming experience

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 64GB

Also read: Best retro game consoles: Step into nostalgia and revisit childhood classics with the top 7 models

6. Sony PlayStation®5 Digital Edition (slim)

The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) is a thinner version of the iconic PS5 console. With this gaming beast, users get a range of features, including lightning-fast loading with its 1TB SSD, breathtaking graphics, and impressive gameplay - all at a discounted rate with the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Specifications of Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim)

CPU: 8-core AMD Zen 2, up to 3.5 GHz.

GPU: AMD RDNA 2, up to 2.23 GHz, 10.3 TFLOPS.

RAM: 16 GB GDDR6.

Storage: 1TB SSD

7. Sony God Of War Ragnarok | Standard Edition | PS5 Game (PlayStation 5)

“God of War Ragnarok" for PlayStation5 is the sequel to the 2018 reboot. This game is designed for those want a grander adventure with Kratos and Atreus. With this game, buyers can expect improved combat, intricate puzzles, and an emotional story that unfolds across nine distinct realms. Are you ready for this cinematic journey through Norse mythology? Check out the game, currently at a discounted rate as part of the Amazon Great Summer Festival 2024.

Specifications of God of War Ragnarok

Platform: PS5

Genre: Action Games

Game Modes: Single Player

Release Date: November 18, 2022

Also read: Xbox controller is an essential part of the gaming console: Check out the top 5 options and win every game

8. Nintendo Sniper Elite 4 (Switch)

Sniper Elite 4 on Nintendo Switch will impress you, with a thrilling World War II sniping experience set in Italy. This game is usually praised for its open-world design, co-op mode, and x-ray kill cam, bringing tactical stealth action to the handheld console. You can purchase this game at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Specifications of Sniper Elite

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 17, 2020

Genre: Tactical third-person combat, shooter

Game modes: Single player, multiplayer

9. GTA 5 GRAND THEFT AUTO V PREMIUM EDITION (Enterprise Pack,Cash,DLC's, $1,000,000) PC CODE (NO CD/DVD)

Grand Theft Auto V for PC is an open-world gaming masterpiece, offering unmatched freedom to do as you please, along with intriguing missions and a fascinating plot. On PC, this game can deliver meticulous detail, vibrant graphics, and smooth performance, making it a great purchase, especially with the discounted rate during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Specifications of Grand Theft Auto V

Graphics: Greater visual detail and clarity for PC

Resolution: Supports 4K resolution for a crisper, more detailed experience

Frame Rate: Capable of running at 60FPS (frames per second) or higher with the appropriate hardware

Includes PC-specific improvements like increased draw distances and improved textures

Also read: Best games for PS4 under ₹5000: Unleash the gamer in you with 8 picks

10. Sony PS4 Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition

Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 is a homage to automotive culture, seamlessly blending nostalgia and innovation. This driving simulator promises realistic racing, extensive customisation, and a unique café hub for car enthusiasts. You can buy this game for a limited discounted price during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Specifications of Gran Turismo 7 for PS4

Platform: Available on both PS4 and PS5

Release Date: March 4, 2022

Game Modes: Solo campaign, arcade races, driving school, and online competitions

Car Collection: Over 420 cars from day one, including special editions

Top 3 features of best video games and consoles during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024

Best video games and console Product type Compatibility/Support Discount during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 (subject to change) Switch OLED Console Nintendo Switch 45% Xbox Series S Console Xbox 10% PS5 Console Console PS5 18% Xbox Series X Console Xbox 11% Switch V2 Console Nintendo Switch 44% PS5 Digital Slim Console PS5 11% God of War Ragnarok Game PS5 40% Sniper Elite 4 Game Nintendo Switch 36% GTA V Premium Game PC 50% GT7 Standard Game PS4 48%

FAQs

Question : Can I use my existing Nintendo Switch games with the OLED model?

Ans : Yes, all existing Nintendo Switch games are compatible with the OLED model.

Question : Does Xbox Series S support physical game discs?

Ans : No.

Question : How does next-gen gameplay differ between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S?

Ans : While it’s ultimately up to developers to determine how best to leverage the technical capabilities of the two consoles, players typically see resolution as the key difference between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Question : Can I use my PS4 controller with the PS5?

Ans : The PS4 DualShock 4 controller can be used with supported PS4 games on the PS5, but it won’t work for PS5 games.

Question : When is the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 ending?

Ans : The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will last till 7th May, 2024.

Check out more amazing deals on video games and consoles at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

More articles for you

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Grab the best deals on microwaves and ovens with up to 50% on your favourite picks

Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Get up to 54% off on air cooler from categories like desert, personal, tower and more

Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Find great discounts of up to 95% on electronics like smartwatches, headphones, and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Avail up to 65% off on washing machines from top brands

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!