Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Say goodbye to all the discomfort during summer with the best deals up to 54% off on different models of coolers. Bring home the one that meets your needs and requirements during the sale.

The Amazon Summer Sale 2024 continues to dazzle on its second day, offering significant discounts on a wide array of air coolers. Regardless of if you are in search of a desert, personal, or tower cooler, this sale presents an exceptional opportunity to discover the ideal cooling solution for your space at a fraction of the cost. Dive into today's deals and select from a diverse line-up to keep your environment comfortably chilled this season.

Desert air cooler Desert coolers are eco-friendly cooling systems highly beneficial for dry, arid regions of India, utilizing evaporative cooling to provide relief from intense heat at a relatively low cost.

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler- 88L

More desert cooler options for you Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler

Tower air coolers Tower air coolers are vertical, floor-standing evaporative cooling units popular in India for their efficient cooling, low power consumption, and ability to circulate cool air across large spaces.

Symphony Diet 3D 20i Portable Tower Air Cooler

More tower cooler options for you Kenstar Glam 50 litres Honeycomb Tower Cooler

Window air cooler Window air coolers are ideal for small rooms as they are not required to be inside. All you need is an outlet or a window to install one.

Lifelong 65L Window Air Cooler

Symphony Touch 55

Personal air cooler Personal air coolers are compact and easy to move around. These are popular in India to provide localized cooling for individual comfort in homes, offices, or small spaces without central air conditioning.

More personal air coolers for you Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler

Air coolers with remote Air coolers with remote control are popular in Indian households, offering convenient operation and temperature regulation from a distance without needing to physically approach the cooler.

