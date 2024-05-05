The Amazon Summer Sale 2024 is in full swing with massive discounts on electronics. Shoppers can find excellent deals on a variety of items including laptops, tablets, speakers, cameras, Alexa devices, and Kindles. This is a prime opportunity to grab high-tech gear at significantly reduced prices, enhancing your tech collection without stretching your budget.

Get top laptops at up to 40% off

Laptops have become an important device to have. Students, working professionals, gamers, everyone needs a good reliable laptop.

1. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit KB,MSO,Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5330TU

2. ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022), 13.4" (34.03 cm) FHD+ 16:10, 120Hz Touch, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS,4GB RTX 3050 Graphics, 2-in-1 Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Black/1.3 Kg), GV301RC-LJ132WS

Choose from the best gaming laptops at up to 35% off

MSI Cyborg 15

Dell Alienware x14 R2

ASUS Rog Zephyrus M16 (2022)

Bring home a new laptop for work at

Apple MacBook Air Laptop

ASUS Zenbook 14X

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Create magic with top laptops for video editing

Dell 14 Laptop

ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 14X

ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 16X

Get a new tablet at up to 35% off

Tablets are a versatile device to have, and the sale time is ideal for that. Know more about the best tablets before buying.

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Super AMOLED 120 Hz Display, S-Pen in Box, Quad Speakers, 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM, Wi-Fi+4G Tablet, (Mystic Black)

4. Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey

Which is the best tablet to pick under ₹ 20,000?

Lenovo Tab M9

HONOR Pad X9

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Enter the premium mid range with tablets under ₹ 50,000

OnePlus Pad

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Xiaomi Pad 6

Premium tablets are a class apart with up to 31% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Apple iPad 2021

Avail heavy discounts and attractive deals on Bluetooth speakers

Bluetooth speakers add rhythm to any dull environment or setting. Get one for yourself during the Amazon summer sale.

5. Marshall Middleton 60 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black and Brass

6. JBL Partybox 310 | Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker| 240W Monstrous Pro Sound | Dynamic Light Show | Backlit Panel | Telescopic Handle & Wheels | Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App (Black)

Bluetooth speakers under ₹ 2,000 are for everyone

boAt Stone 650

Mivi Roam 2

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY

Upgrade to new Bluetooth speaker in a budget of ₹ 5,000

JBL Go 3

Sony Srs-Xb13

soundcore by Anker Motion 100 Portable Speaker

Premium Bluetooth speakers are an investment

Bose Portable Smart Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Marshall Kilburn II

Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3

Looking for a new camera? Check out deals with up to 49% off

Cameras are the best way of preserving memories. Get a new one for a steal price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

7. Canon EOS 90D Digital SLR Camera with 18-135 is USM Lens [Black]

8. Canon Digital Camera EOS R6 Mark II with 24-105 USM Kit Black

Dial back the clock with digital cameras

KODAK PIXPRO

Sony Digital Camera ZV-1

Get printed photos instantly with Polaroid cameras

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro

Add more to photography with professional cameras

Nikon D7500

Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K

Have a virtual assistant with Alexa devices at up to 39% off

Alexa is a must-have in a modern home. The ease of a virtual assistant can only be experienced. Get this experience during the Amazon Summer Sale by getting home a brand new Alexa device.

Get Alexa speakers for your everyday listening needs

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

