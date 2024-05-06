Take advantage of the Amazon Summer Sale 2024 and get upgrade your kitchen appliances. Having a modern kitchen makes working around in the kitchen easy. Appliances like air fryers, blenders, mixer grinders and more are available with numerous offers and slashed down prices. You don't have to go through the top deals, as we have shortlisted the best ones for you. Read on to know more about the kitchen appliances on sale and the discount percentage they offer.

Get up to 57% off on air fryers

Air fryers make it possible to cook tasty meals in a healthy manner. You can avail several offers on air fryers during the Amazon Sale 2024.

1. AGARO Regency Air Fryer,12 Liters,Family Rotisserie Oven,1800W Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven,Tilt Led Digital Touchscreen,9 Presets Menu For Baking, Roasting,Toasting Etc,With Accessories, Silver

2. PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large

3. INALSA Air Fryer Nutri Fry Dual Zone-2100 W 10L with Sync Basket & Finish Features 11 Versatile Programs Touch Control & Digital Display Variable Temperature Control 2 Year Warranty Black/Silver

Want a new blender? Get up to 64% off on

Smoothies and juices are essential for a healthy living. Choose from the best blenders at offer prices during the Amazon summer sale.

4. KENT 16044 Hand Blender Stainless Steel 400 W | Variable Speed Control | Easy to Clean and Store | Low Noise Operation

5. KENT 150W 16050, 5 Speed Control, Copper Motor, Multiple Beaters, Overheating Protection, Food Grade Plastic Body Hand Blender (White)

Mix and grind like never before with exclusive deals up to 62% off on mixer grinders

Mixer grinders have been a part of Indian kitchens for a long time. Get one for you on great discounts.

6. Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Wet Grinding (1.5 litres) + Dry Grinding Jar (0.5 litre) + Chutney Jar (0.4 litre)Stainless steel), Blue/White

7. Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN, 1000W 4 Jars Black

8. Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder 58770-IN, 1400 Watt Rated Motor, Triple Overload Protection, 3 Stainless Steel Leakproof Jars, Triple Safety Protection, Intelligent Controls, Black

Have a smoke-free kitchen with Chimneys at 70% off

Installing a chimney in your kitchen will ensure that you have a fresh smelling kitchen at all times. Buy one during the Amazon Sale 2024.

INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

10. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Buy in a budget, with chimneys under ₹ 10,000

Livpure Alder 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Livpure Fenix 90 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney

Make healthy breakfasts and snacks with sandwich makes at up to 69% off

Sandwiches are a versatile choice for breakfast and snacking. Make a variety of sandwiches with top sandwich makers on the Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

11. iBELL SM1515 Sandwich Maker with Floating Hinges, 1000Watt, Panini/Grill/Toast (Black)

12. Borosil Super Jumbo 180 Grill Sandwich Maker, Non-toxic non-stick coating, Make 4 Sandwiches, 2000 W

Grill tasty delicacies with grill ovens at 52% off

Having a grill at home opens multiple cooking avenues. You can make various cuisines and dishes for family and friends. Buy one at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

INALSA OTG Oven for Kitchen 30 Ltr

Haier Electric Oven Toaster Grill

Buy in a budget with grill ovens under ₹ 10,000

Bajaj Majesty 4500

Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill

Drink healthy water with water purifiers at up to 82% off

Water bourne diseases are very real and can affect even the strongest immune system. Investing in a water purifier will keep you from these health problems.

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier

Buy the best water purifiers under ₹ 10,000

V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier

HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF

Invest in a premium water purifier

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier

Livpure Bolt+ Star

FAQs on Amazon Summer Sale 2024

What types of kitchen appliances are included in the 64% weekend discount?

The weekend discount covers a wide range of kitchen appliances, including air fryers, chimneys, blenders, and microwave ovens. Check each category on the sale page for specific items and their discounted prices.

Can I find both high-end and budget options in the sale?

Absolutely! The sale features a diverse array of kitchen appliances suitable for both budget-conscious buyers and those looking to invest in premium models. There’s something for everyone, whether you're upgrading your kitchen or equipping a new home.

How do I know if the discounted kitchen appliances are of good quality?

All products included in the Amazon Summer Sale are from reputable manufacturers and come with detailed descriptions and customer reviews. Reading through these reviews and product ratings can help you make an informed decision about the quality.

Are there additional benefits to buying during the Amazon Summer Sale?

Yes, besides the deep discounts, you may find additional offers like extended warranties, easy exchange options, and special financing terms. Be sure to check the product pages for any extra perks.

What should I do if an appliance I bought during the sale doesn't meet my expectations?

Amazon offers a straightforward return policy. If the appliance you purchase doesn’t meet your expectations, you can easily initiate a return within the specified period for a refund or exchange, depending on your preference and the terms of the sale.

