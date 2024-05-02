It's raining savings on Amazon! As part of the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, buyers can enjoy mind-blowing deals on ceiling fans from the biggest brands like Orient, Crompton, and Havells. If you want to cool off with sizzling deals, check out the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 wherein ceiling fans are available with up to 63% off.

Do you want to battle the summer heat with stylish, energy-efficient fans that promise a cool summer experience while making substantial savings with wonderful Amazon deals? Keep reading our list below.

Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Get up to 63% off on ceiling fans

1. Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan | 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan | Strong and Powerful Ceiling Fan | Outstanding Performance | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Brown

The Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan is designed for a robust performance with its 1200mm BEE star rating. Buyers can enjoy a powerful breeze, outstanding efficiency, and a 2-year warranty by Orient, currently available at a discounted price as part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

2. Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48") 1 star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty Brown

The Bajaj Frore 1200 mm Ceiling Fan is the ideal combination of energy efficiency and functionality with a 1-star BEE rating. Available at a discounted rate owing to the Amazon Great Summer 2024, it features a rust-free coating for durability, high air delivery for comfort, and a 2-year warranty.

3. atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Classic Ceiling Fans with Remote Control | High Air Delivery Fan with LED Indicators | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha is a 1200mm 5-star rated ceiling fan. What makes it special? It features a BLDC motor, remote control, and LED indicators, making it a worthy purchase during the ongoing Amazon sale. It promises up to 65% energy savings!

Also read: Bajaj ceiling fan: Explore 7 innovative choices for ultimate airflow

4. Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan | Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Copper)

The Havells Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan is a great contender for your next purchas and boasts a 1200mm sweep, premium matt finish, and decorative design. Amazing, right? During the Amazon Summer Sale 2024, buyers can consider this fan owing to its high air delivery and energy-saving features.

5. Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Opal White), Pack of 1

The Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA fan could be your next cooling companion. It comes with 1200 mm energy-efficient capabilities with a BEE Star rating. What all do you get? Superior air delivery at high speed - available at a special rate during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Also read: Orient ceiling fans are your trusted summer companion: Top 6 picks for your home

6. ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan -2 Years Warranty

The ACTIVA Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan is a high-speed 1200mm marvel with 390 RPM. This fan is BEE-approved with 5-star energy efficiency and comes with a 2-year-long warranty, blending performance with economy, especially at its discounted rate with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

7. ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 5 Year Warranty (Smoke Brown)

The ACTIVA Gracia is a 1200mm energy-saving ceiling fan with a BLDC motor and LED light. If all that weren't enough, this fan features a remote control, three blades, and a 5-year warranty at a discounted rate during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

8. ACTIVA 1200MM HIGH Speed 390 RPM BEE Approved APSRA Ceiling Fan come with 2 Year Warranty Pack of 2 (White)

The ACTIVA APSRA Ceiling Fan is a 1200mm high-speed unit with 390 RPM and BEE-approved efficiency so that you get a standout performance at a great price, especially with the offer during the Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

Also read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Access amazing deals with up to 40% off on laptops from brands like Dell, HP, and more

9. Crompton PREMION AURA PRIME ANTIDUST 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Onyx) Star rated energy efficient fans

The Crompton PREMION AURA PRIME fan is a great pick for your next purchase. Why? It is a 1200mm energy-efficient ceiling fan with anti-dust technology and powerful airflow. Buyers can avail a great discount at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

10. ACTIVA 1200MM HIGH Speed 390 RPM BEE Approved Anti DUST Coating Super Fan Ceiling Fan 2 Year Warranty (Yellow)

The ACTIVA 1200MM ceiling fan is available at a great price with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. This is a high-speed fan with a 390 RPM motor and comes with a BEE approval. In addition, it features an anti-dust coating for easy maintenance and has a 2-year warranty.

11. ACTIVA Apsra Deco Ceiling Fan Pack of 2

Buy here

The ACTIVA Apsra Deco Ceiling Fan is designed for high-speed performance. This 1200MM fan comes with a 390 RPM motor and it’s also BEE approved for energy efficiency - currently available at a reasonable rate with the Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

12. ACTIVA ORNET Ceiling Fan

Buy here

The ACTIVA ORNET Ceiling Fan is a great pick for your next fan purchase, especially with the benefit of Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. This laptop has a speed of 850 RPM and 4 blades with a 600MM sweep. You also get a 2-year-long warranty with this fan.

Still want more? Check out more deals on ceiling fans with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 - now live for all users.

Similar articles for you

Best ceiling fans to buy: Top 10 efficient and practical options to cool your spaces

Best orient fans: 10 Top-rated, energy-efficient, and stylish options

Polycab fan: Top 7 options for your cooling needs this summer

Best BLDC fans in India: Top 10 energy efficient fans to keep your home cool this summer

Best Havells fans in India: 10 top rated and energy efficient models for you

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!