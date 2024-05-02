At the Amazon Summer Sale 2024, enjoy massive savings of up to 63% on ceiling fans! You can explore top brands like Orient, Bajaj, and more, so that you stay cool without burning a hole in your pocket.

It's raining savings on Amazon! As part of the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, buyers can enjoy mind-blowing deals on ceiling fans from the biggest brands like Orient, Crompton, and Havells. If you want to cool off with sizzling deals, check out the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 wherein ceiling fans are available with up to 63% off.

Do you want to battle the summer heat with stylish, energy-efficient fans that promise a cool summer experience while making substantial savings with wonderful Amazon deals? Keep reading our list below.

Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Get up to 63% off on ceiling fans

The Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan is designed for a robust performance with its 1200mm BEE star rating. Buyers can enjoy a powerful breeze, outstanding efficiency, and a 2-year warranty by Orient, currently available at a discounted price as part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

The Bajaj Frore 1200 mm Ceiling Fan is the ideal combination of energy efficiency and functionality with a 1-star BEE rating. Available at a discounted rate owing to the Amazon Great Summer 2024, it features a rust-free coating for durability, high air delivery for comfort, and a 2-year warranty.

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha is a 1200mm 5-star rated ceiling fan. What makes it special? It features a BLDC motor, remote control, and LED indicators, making it a worthy purchase during the ongoing Amazon sale. It promises up to 65% energy savings!

The Havells Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan is a great contender for your next purchas and boasts a 1200mm sweep, premium matt finish, and decorative design. Amazing, right? During the Amazon Summer Sale 2024, buyers can consider this fan owing to its high air delivery and energy-saving features.

The Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA fan could be your next cooling companion. It comes with 1200 mm energy-efficient capabilities with a BEE Star rating. What all do you get? Superior air delivery at high speed - available at a special rate during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

The ACTIVA Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan is a high-speed 1200mm marvel with 390 RPM. This fan is BEE-approved with 5-star energy efficiency and comes with a 2-year-long warranty, blending performance with economy, especially at its discounted rate with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

The ACTIVA Gracia is a 1200mm energy-saving ceiling fan with a BLDC motor and LED light. If all that weren't enough, this fan features a remote control, three blades, and a 5-year warranty at a discounted rate during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

The ACTIVA APSRA Ceiling Fan is a 1200mm high-speed unit with 390 RPM and BEE-approved efficiency so that you get a standout performance at a great price, especially with the offer during the Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

The Crompton PREMION AURA PRIME fan is a great pick for your next purchase. Why? It is a 1200mm energy-efficient ceiling fan with anti-dust technology and powerful airflow. Buyers can avail a great discount at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

The ACTIVA 1200MM ceiling fan is available at a great price with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. This is a high-speed fan with a 390 RPM motor and comes with a BEE approval. In addition, it features an anti-dust coating for easy maintenance and has a 2-year warranty.

11. ACTIVA Apsra Deco Ceiling Fan Pack of 2

The ACTIVA Apsra Deco Ceiling Fan is designed for high-speed performance. This 1200MM fan comes with a 390 RPM motor and it’s also BEE approved for energy efficiency - currently available at a reasonable rate with the Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

12. ACTIVA ORNET Ceiling Fan

The ACTIVA ORNET Ceiling Fan is a great pick for your next fan purchase, especially with the benefit of Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. This laptop has a speed of 850 RPM and 4 blades with a 600MM sweep. You also get a 2-year-long warranty with this fan.

Still want more? Check out more deals on ceiling fans with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 - now live for all users.

