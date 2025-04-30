Amazon Summer Sale 2025 countdown begins for Prime members: Get big discounts large appliances for your home

The Amazon Summer Sale brings you attractive discounts on large appliances like AC, washing machine, refrigerator and more. Get additional instant 10% discount on HDFC credit cards.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published30 Apr 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Amazon great summer sale brings big discounts on large appliances.
Amazon great summer sale brings big discounts on large appliances.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)View Details...

₹34,490

...
Get This

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)View Details...

₹79,990

...
Get This

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White)View Details...

₹33,990

...
Get This

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)View Details...

₹39,990

...
Get This

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)View Details...

₹38,990

...
Get This
View More...

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts on May 1, noon with a 12 hour early access for Prime members. What does this mean? It means that you get to access all the top discounts on appliances like AC, washing machine, TV, refrigerator and more. You can also get an additional 10% instant discount with HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. We have created a list of the products in every category for you to be ready before the sale starts. Get your gears up for the upcoming sale and start shopping.

Top deals during the Amazon Sale 2025

Get exclusive discounts on Air Conditioners during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Air conditioner should be on your watchlist during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Several deals are on offer for buyers looking for 1Ton, 1.5Ton, and 2Ton ACs. Multiple new models are also available for Window ACs and split ACs from renowned and new brands. See our recommendations below and upgrade your cooling system during this Amazon sale.

Washing machines are available at discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2025

Laundry is a year-round chore that is hard to escape. One way to make this chore easier is to get a new washing machine with modern features. You can choose from wide range of options of top load and front load washing machines. Some might think that semi automatic washing machines are a good way of saving money, but those options might be slightly outdated for your laundry requirements. Below are the models we recommend for you from brands like LG, Samsung, IFB and more, see what fits your needs.

Need a new refrigerator? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is the right time for you

Let’s think about it; how long has your fridge been sitting at your home and how is it performing? If you are just sailing by with your refrigerator, then you need a change. And what better time than getting a new model while also saving money. The Amazon Great Summer sale brings you big discounts on refrigerator models from various top brands like Samsung, LG, Haier and more. Offers on single door, double door and side by side refrigerators are going to take you by surprise and entice you to upgrade your refrigeration system this summer season. Here are the models we recommend for you during the Amazon sale 2025.

Dealing with the heat on a tight budget? Get a new air cooler during the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Do you think ACs are the only viable solution to the rising temperatures and uncomfortable heat? You might be wrong in thinking that. Air coolers are effective in ensuring a cool and comfortable indoor environment without piling up your energy bills. Brands like Bajaj, Symphony, and Crompton are among the many brands having heavy discounts on several models. Below are the models we recommend for you during the Amazon sale 2025.

Tired of smoky kitchen? Here are some chimneys to consider during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 has come in right in time for you. Kitchen smoke can lead to an increase in the overall temperature of the home. Exhaust fans are only effective in homes with good cross ventilation. But chimney works for other homes, and works well. Brands like Faber, Elica, LivPure and more have discounts on their top-selling models during the Amazon sale 2025. We have added models and options to make your choice easier.

Similar articles for you

Best chimney under 7000 with advanced features, quiet operation and great suction: Top 10 chimneys in 2025

Min 35% off on air coolers like desert, personal, tower, and tent from Bajaj, Symphony, Usha and more in Amazon Sale

Best single door refrigerators in 2025 offering superior temperature control and fresh food storage: Top 10 fridges

Big price drops alert: LG washing machines now more affordable with new offers, starting at just 10341

Best 8kg washing machine in India: 10 powerful options that make laundry day a total breeze

Best air conditioner in India: Top 10 AC models that promise exceptional cooling performance and durability

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsAmazon Summer Sale 2025 countdown begins for Prime members: Get big discounts large appliances for your home
MoreLess
FAQs
The Amazon Great Summer Sale starts May 1, 12PM for non Prime members and Prime members get a 12-hour headstart on the sale.
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings in discounts on every product category. You can find top discounts on categories like AC, refrigerators, washing machines and more. You can choose the products you need.
Yes, buyers can get a 10% instant discount on HDFC credit card. Ther are also offers on EMI transaction throughout the sale.
No, there are several products available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. You can get discounts on smartwatches, smartphones, AC, TV, washing machines and more.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

First Published:30 Apr 2025, 10:30 AM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.