Amazon Summer Sale 2025 countdown begins for Prime members: Get big discounts large appliances for your home

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)View Details
₹34,490
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)View Details
₹79,990
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White)View Details
₹33,990
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)View Details
₹39,990
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)View Details
₹38,990
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts on May 1, noon with a 12 hour early access for Prime members. What does this mean? It means that you get to access all the top discounts on appliances like AC, washing machine, TV, refrigerator and more. You can also get an additional 10% instant discount with HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. We have created a list of the products in every category for you to be ready before the sale starts. Get your gears up for the upcoming sale and start shopping.
Air conditioner should be on your watchlist during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Several deals are on offer for buyers looking for 1Ton, 1.5Ton, and 2Ton ACs. Multiple new models are also available for Window ACs and split ACs from renowned and new brands. See our recommendations below and upgrade your cooling system during this Amazon sale.
Laundry is a year-round chore that is hard to escape. One way to make this chore easier is to get a new washing machine with modern features. You can choose from wide range of options of top load and front load washing machines. Some might think that semi automatic washing machines are a good way of saving money, but those options might be slightly outdated for your laundry requirements. Below are the models we recommend for you from brands like LG, Samsung, IFB and more, see what fits your needs.
Let’s think about it; how long has your fridge been sitting at your home and how is it performing? If you are just sailing by with your refrigerator, then you need a change. And what better time than getting a new model while also saving money. The Amazon Great Summer sale brings you big discounts on refrigerator models from various top brands like Samsung, LG, Haier and more. Offers on single door, double door and side by side refrigerators are going to take you by surprise and entice you to upgrade your refrigeration system this summer season. Here are the models we recommend for you during the Amazon sale 2025.
Do you think ACs are the only viable solution to the rising temperatures and uncomfortable heat? You might be wrong in thinking that. Air coolers are effective in ensuring a cool and comfortable indoor environment without piling up your energy bills. Brands like Bajaj, Symphony, and Crompton are among the many brands having heavy discounts on several models. Below are the models we recommend for you during the Amazon sale 2025.
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 has come in right in time for you. Kitchen smoke can lead to an increase in the overall temperature of the home. Exhaust fans are only effective in homes with good cross ventilation. But chimney works for other homes, and works well. Brands like Faber, Elica, LivPure and more have discounts on their top-selling models during the Amazon sale 2025. We have added models and options to make your choice easier.
