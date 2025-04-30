Amazon Summer Sale 2025 countdown begins for Prime members: Get big discounts large appliances for your home

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts on May 1, noon with a 12 hour early access for Prime members. What does this mean? It means that you get to access all the top discounts on appliances like AC, washing machine, TV, refrigerator and more. You can also get an additional 10% instant discount with HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. We have created a list of the products in every category for you to be ready before the sale starts. Get your gears up for the upcoming sale and start shopping.

Top deals during the Amazon Sale 2025

Get exclusive discounts on Air Conditioners during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Air conditioner should be on your watchlist during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Several deals are on offer for buyers looking for 1Ton, 1.5Ton, and 2Ton ACs. Multiple new models are also available for Window ACs and split ACs from renowned and new brands. See our recommendations below and upgrade your cooling system during this Amazon sale.

Washing machines are available at discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2025 Laundry is a year-round chore that is hard to escape. One way to make this chore easier is to get a new washing machine with modern features. You can choose from wide range of options of top load and front load washing machines. Some might think that semi automatic washing machines are a good way of saving money, but those options might be slightly outdated for your laundry requirements. Below are the models we recommend for you from brands like LG, Samsung, IFB and more, see what fits your needs.

Need a new refrigerator? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is the right time for you Let’s think about it; how long has your fridge been sitting at your home and how is it performing? If you are just sailing by with your refrigerator, then you need a change. And what better time than getting a new model while also saving money. The Amazon Great Summer sale brings you big discounts on refrigerator models from various top brands like Samsung, LG, Haier and more. Offers on single door, double door and side by side refrigerators are going to take you by surprise and entice you to upgrade your refrigeration system this summer season. Here are the models we recommend for you during the Amazon sale 2025.

Dealing with the heat on a tight budget? Get a new air cooler during the Amazon Great Summer Sale Do you think ACs are the only viable solution to the rising temperatures and uncomfortable heat? You might be wrong in thinking that. Air coolers are effective in ensuring a cool and comfortable indoor environment without piling up your energy bills. Brands like Bajaj, Symphony, and Crompton are among the many brands having heavy discounts on several models. Below are the models we recommend for you during the Amazon sale 2025.

Tired of smoky kitchen? Here are some chimneys to consider during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 has come in right in time for you. Kitchen smoke can lead to an increase in the overall temperature of the home. Exhaust fans are only effective in homes with good cross ventilation. But chimney works for other homes, and works well. Brands like Faber, Elica, LivPure and more have discounts on their top-selling models during the Amazon sale 2025. We have added models and options to make your choice easier.

Similar articles for you Best chimney under 7000 with advanced features, quiet operation and great suction: Top 10 chimneys in 2025