Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Ends Tomorrow! Robot vacuum cleaners from Ecovacs, Dreame and more, starting from ₹9999

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is coming to an end tomorrow, and it’s your last chance to grab top-rated robot vacuum cleaners at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re eyeing models from Ecovacs, Dreame, ILife, Xiaomi or Eureka Forbes, prices start as low as ₹9,999. These smart cleaning gadgets are perfect for effortless home maintenance, combining advanced features with sleek designs.

Up to 72% off on Ecovacs vacuum cleaners during Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners are a smart choice for modern homes, and during this Great Summer Sale, you can get them at up to 72% off. Known for their precision mapping and multi-surface cleaning, these devices make daily upkeep effortless.

With advanced navigation and smart app control, Ecovacs offers both convenience and innovation in one package. Don't miss this limited-time offer to upgrade your cleaning routine.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings unbeatable performance with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO. This robot vacuum offers 8000Pa suction and simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, perfect for Indian floors. Its Ozmo Pro 2.0 vibrating mop tackles stubborn stains, while anti-hair tangle tech ensures a smooth clean. With up to 300 minutes of run-time, it maps and cleans your home efficiently in one go.

Specifications Suction Power 8000Pa Battery 5200mAh, up to 300 minutes Cleaning Modes Wet & dry with vibrating mop Navigation Advanced TrueMapping with quick scanning Tangle-Free Tech Anti-hair wrap system Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time

Engineered for modern Indian homes, the ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO offers 6500Pa suction and precision LiDAR navigation. Its ultra-slim design fits under furniture with ease, while the carpet detection tech ensures targeted cleaning. With up to 330 minutes of battery life and full app control, this robot is the ideal helper for large homes. Experience this smart cleaning marvel during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 6500Pa Battery 5200mAh, up to 330 minutes Navigation LiDAR with TrueMapping Design Ultra-slim, 33cm width Carpet Tech Smart carpet detection and boost Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time

Check out more robot vacuum cleaners on Amazon Sale 2025

Up to 39% off on Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaners during Amazon Sale 2025 Eureka Forbes brings trusted cleaning technology at a 39% discount in the Amazon Summer Sale. Their robot vacuums are compact, efficient, and perfect for Indian homes.

Known for strong suction and effective dust filtration, these machines help maintain spotless floors with minimal effort. With user-friendly controls and sleek designs, Eureka Forbes offers great value for money during this special sale.

Perfect for hard floors and pet owners, the Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop X3 offers 2700Pa suction and 2-in-1 wet & dry cleaning. Gyroscope navigation ensures efficient pathing, while features like edge cleaning, anti-fall sensors, and app control enhance usability. Auto-docking and motorised brush roll complete this efficient cleaning companion. Don’t miss this smart cleaning solution during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 2700Pa Navigation Gyroscope-based mapping Cleaning Modes Wet & dry Control App controlled with auto-docking Special Features Edge cleaning, anti-fall, pet hair pickup Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop X3 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with App Control, 2700 Pa Suction Power, Gyroscope Navigation, Wet & Dry Cleaning (Black)

Take your home cleaning to the next level with the Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, featuring 5000Pa HyperSuction, 5-hour run time, and LiDAR 3.0 navigation. Its 360° real-time mapping ensures precision, while the 3S mopping system protects surfaces. With voice control and Smart App customisation, it’s a true hands-free cleaner, a perfect choice to grab at the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 5000Pa (HyperSuction) Battery 5000mAh, up to 5 hours run time Navigation LiDAR 3.0 with fast home mapping Mopping Tech Smart, scratch-free, silent (3S) Smart Control App + Alexa/Google voice control Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control

Up to 88% off on Dreame robot vacuum cleaners during Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Dreame is offering an unbeatable 88% off on select robot vacuum cleaners during the Summer Mega Sale. Designed with powerful suction, smart sensors and long battery life, Dreame models are ideal for larger homes.

Their seamless app integration and intelligent cleaning modes ensure deep and efficient cleaning. Now is the perfect time to grab one of the most advanced robot vacuums at a fraction of the price.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning game with the DREAME D9 Max. This 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping robot features 4000Pa suction, ideal for pet hair and multi-surface cleaning. It uses LiDAR navigation for precise mapping and supports Alexa and app control. With 180 minutes of run-time, it handles up to 2700 sq. ft. with ease and intelligence.

Specifications Suction Power 4000Pa Battery 5200mAh, up to 180 minutes Navigation 360° LiDAR with multi-floor mapping Tank Capacity 270ml water / 570ml dust box Smart Control App & Alexa-enabled Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} DREAME D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, 4000Pa Strong Suction, DreameBot Vacuum Robot Sweep and Mop 2-in-1, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, Alexa/App/WiFi, Ideal for Pet Hair

Designed for effortless, hands-free cleaning, the DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 features automatic dust disposal and 6000Pa Vormax suction—ideal for carpets and pet owners. With LiDAR-based smart navigation, 285-minute battery life, and virtual no-go zones, it adapts to your needs. Take advantage of this advanced cleaner now—especially during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 6000Pa Vormax technology Dust Disposal Auto-emptying, 4L capacity (up to 90 days) Battery 285 minutes run-time Navigation LiDAR + Pathfinder obstacle avoidance Smart Features Multi-floor mapping, app control, no-go zones Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

Check out more DREAME robot vaccum cleaners on Amazon Sale 2024

Save up to 74% on ILIFE robot vacuum cleaners in Amazon Sale 2025 ILIFE robot vacuums are now available at up to 74% off, exclusively in the Summer Deals Fest. Known for their quiet operation and slim profiles, these vacuums easily glide under furniture and cover every corner of your home.

With features like scheduled cleaning, multiple modes, and strong battery performance, ILife offers a dependable cleaning companion at a budget-friendly price. Don’t miss this superb deal while it lasts.

The ILIFE A20 Pro is a smart, high-powered robotic vacuum that delivers exceptional cleaning with 6500Pa suction and a 5200mAh battery, ideal for homes up to 4500 sq. ft. Its advanced LiDAR navigation ensures precise coverage, while the app and voice control allow complete convenience. With vacuuming and mopping in one pass, it's perfect for pet hair and dust. Now’s the best time to upgrade your cleaning routine with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 6500Pa with carpet boost Battery 5200mAh, ideal for large areas Navigation Advanced LiDAR with multi-map saving Cleaning Modes Path, Edge, Spot, 'Y' shape Control App, Alexa, Google Home Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair

Equipped with 5000Pa suction and SoF laser navigation, the ILIFE V20 offers powerful, intelligent cleaning across all floor types. It's a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop system simplifies your chores, while multi-map storage supports cleaning on different levels. With support for app, voice, and remote control, it’s a seamless addition to any smart home. Don’t miss this reliable all-rounder, grab it now during the Amazon Sale 2025 while stocks last.

Specifications Suction Power 5000Pa Water/Dust Tank 250ml water / 300ml hybrid dust tank Navigation SoF laser with multi-map storage Battery Life Long-lasting lithium-ion Smart Features Voice, remote, and app control Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} ILIFE V20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Navigation, 5000Pa Powerful Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customizable Cleaning, Multi-Floor Mapping, and Smart Control via App, Alexa & Google Home

Check out ILIFE robot vacuum cleaners on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Exciting bank offers and payment benefits on Amazon Sale 2025 Shoppers can also take advantage of several enticing bank and payment offers. Get an instant 10% discount with HDFC credit cards, enjoy up to 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards, and benefit from no-cost EMIs and exchange offers on select products.

Similar articles for you

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.