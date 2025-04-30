Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Starts Midnight: Exclusive discounts for Prime members on AC from Samsung, LG and more

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts in 6 hours for all Prime members and this is your time to get a new AC. Take advantage of this Amazon sale and upgrade the cooling system of your home.

Amit Rahi
Published30 Apr 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Amazon Sale starts midnight with Prime deals on ACs from top brands.
Amazon Sale starts midnight with Prime deals on ACs from top brands.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, AR18CYNZABE, Stabilizer Free Operation, Copper, Inverter Split AC, WhiteView Details...

₹39,990

...
Get This

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)View Details...

₹35,990

...
Get This

Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKL35UV16, White)View Details...

₹33,490

...
Get This

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)View Details...

₹34,490

...
Get This

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V Vectra CAE, White)View Details...

₹33,990

...
Get This
View More...

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 kicks off at midnight on 1st May, opening exclusively for Prime members. This highly anticipated event offers exciting deals across a wide range of products, with a major spotlight on air conditioners.

Shoppers can grab attractive discounts on top AC brands including Samsung, LG, Voltas, Lloyd, Haier and Daikin. Shoppers can take advantage of exciting bank offers during the sale, including a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy unlimited 5% cashback, with more offers expected.

Top deals

Up to 51% off on Samsung AC during the Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starts at midnight exclusively for Prime members, offering up to 51% off on Samsung ACs. Known for their smart features and energy efficiency, Samsung air conditioners are a top pick for cooling homes with advanced, reliable performance.

Up to 51% off on LG AC during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

LG air conditioners are available at up to 51% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, starting midnight for Prime members. With sleek designs and powerful cooling technologies, LG ACs are perfect for modern homes looking for efficient and stylish cooling.

Up to 48% off on Daikin AC during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Daikin ACs, known for their precision cooling and quiet operation, are on sale for up to 48% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Prime members get early access from midnight to grab these high-performance units designed to handle intense summer heat.

Up to 42% off on Lloyd AC during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Starting at midnight for Prime members, the Amazon Sale 2025 offers up to 42% off on Lloyd ACs. These units are budget-friendly yet effective, offering reliable performance and quick cooling, making them an excellent value for households this summer.

Up to 50% off on Voltas AC during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Voltas ACs are available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, starting midnight for Prime members. Known for their strong cooling and durability in Indian weather, Voltas is a trusted brand offering comfort at competitive prices.

Up to 50% off on Haier AC during the Amazon Sale 2025

Haier is offering up to 50% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, bringing quiet and efficient cooling to your home. With exclusive Prime access from midnight, these air conditioners combine smart design with user-friendly features at an affordable price point.

Similar articles for you

Best 5 star inverter AC to keep you cool and cut down energy bills: Top 10 picks from Samsung, LG, Lloyd and more

Best AC brands in India that you need in April 2025 for effective cooling, smart control and easy summer

Best 5 star 1 ton ACs for Indian weather that cool faster, save energy, and are ideal for small to mid-sized homes

Best 3 star ACs for 2025: Top 10 efficient, cost effective, and High-Performance Air Conditioners

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsAmazon Summer Sale 2025 Starts Midnight: Exclusive discounts for Prime members on AC from Samsung, LG and more
MoreLess
FAQs
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 begins on 1st May.
Yes, Prime members get exclusive early access starting midnight on 1st May.
Top brands like Samsung, LG, Voltas, Lloyd, Haier and Daikin are part of the sale.
Buyers can enjoy up to 51% off on select air conditioners.
Yes, many ACs in the sale come with no-cost EMI, exchange, and bank offers.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more

First Published:30 Apr 2025, 06:00 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.