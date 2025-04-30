Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Starts Midnight: Exclusive discounts for Prime members on AC from Samsung, LG and more

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 kicks off at midnight on 1st May, opening exclusively for Prime members. This highly anticipated event offers exciting deals across a wide range of products, with a major spotlight on air conditioners.

Shoppers can grab attractive discounts on top AC brands including Samsung, LG, Voltas, Lloyd, Haier and Daikin. Shoppers can take advantage of exciting bank offers during the sale, including a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy unlimited 5% cashback, with more offers expected.

Top deals

Up to 51% off on Samsung AC during the Amazon Sale 2025 The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starts at midnight exclusively for Prime members, offering up to 51% off on Samsung ACs. Known for their smart features and energy efficiency, Samsung air conditioners are a top pick for cooling homes with advanced, reliable performance.

Up to 51% off on LG AC during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 LG air conditioners are available at up to 51% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, starting midnight for Prime members. With sleek designs and powerful cooling technologies, LG ACs are perfect for modern homes looking for efficient and stylish cooling.

Up to 48% off on Daikin AC during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Daikin ACs, known for their precision cooling and quiet operation, are on sale for up to 48% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Prime members get early access from midnight to grab these high-performance units designed to handle intense summer heat.

Up to 42% off on Lloyd AC during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Starting at midnight for Prime members, the Amazon Sale 2025 offers up to 42% off on Lloyd ACs. These units are budget-friendly yet effective, offering reliable performance and quick cooling, making them an excellent value for households this summer.

Up to 50% off on Voltas AC during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Voltas ACs are available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, starting midnight for Prime members. Known for their strong cooling and durability in Indian weather, Voltas is a trusted brand offering comfort at competitive prices.

Up to 50% off on Haier AC during the Amazon Sale 2025 Haier is offering up to 50% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, bringing quiet and efficient cooling to your home. With exclusive Prime access from midnight, these air conditioners combine smart design with user-friendly features at an affordable price point.

