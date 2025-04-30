Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Starts Midnight: Exclusive discounts for Prime members on AC from Samsung, LG and more

|Product
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, AR18CYNZABE, Stabilizer Free Operation, Copper, Inverter Split AC, White
Featured
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)
Featured
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKL35UV16, White)
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)
Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V Vectra CAE, White)
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White)
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0XHNNA, White)
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)
Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (BESPOKE AI, Energy Saving, Wi-Fi, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, 100% Copper, 4 Way swing, Convertible 5in1, 2025 Model AR50F24D1XHNNA, White)
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, Anti-bacterial Filter, AR18CY3YAWK White)
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper AR12RV3HFTV White)
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold, DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-H18VNXE, White)
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Energy Manager+, DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI+ Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19FWZE, White Floral)
LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q24ENXE, White)
LG 2 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi, Energy Manager+, DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI+ Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Plus+, HimClean, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q24EWXE, White)
LG 1.5 Ton 2 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter, PS-Q18ZNVE, White), Free 1 Year Extended warranty
Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM35U, White)
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)
Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter, ATKL60UV16, White)
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper,2022,FTKM50U,White)
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, MTKM50U, White)
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTHT50UV, White)
Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM60U, White)
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTL35U, White)
Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTHT60UV, White)
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Wi-Fi Ready (GLS18I3GWSPC, 100% Copper, Filter Indication, Installation Check), White
Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV)
Lloyd Stylus 1.0 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, Changeable Facia, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White/Grey Facia, GLS12V5FOGSY, FREE INSTALLATION*)
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA)
Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design,) (GLS12I5FWBEV)
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)
Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLS24I5FWGEV)
Lloyd Stellar Lite 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, Mood Lighting, Door Open Alert, Copper, Smart 4-Way Swing, White/Silver Deco, GLS18V5FWSSL
Lloyd Stunnair 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Expandable, Mood Lighting, In-Built Air Purifier, Direct Voice Command, Copper, Beige & Cocoa, New Launch GLS19V5KOOQZ)
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White)
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti-dust Filter, 183VH VECTRA PLATINA, White)
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 173V Vectra CAE, White)
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)
Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 125V Vectra Elite, White)
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra Elite, White)
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, LED Display, Anti-dust Filter, 183 Vectra Elegant, White)
Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 245V Vectra Plus, White)
Voltas 1.4 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 175V Vectra CAR, White)
Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC (4850 W, Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, 4-Way Swing, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C, 20 Mtr. Air Throw - HSU18K-PYSS5BN-INV, White)
Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU11V-TMS3BN-INV,White)
Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC (5250 Watts, Copper, Wi-Fi, 4-Way Swing, Triple Inverter, 7 in 1, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C - HSU18K-PYAIR4BN-INV, White)
Haier Limited Edition 1.6 Ton 5 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC (5460 Watts, Copper, HEXA Inverter, Heavy Duty, 4-Way Swing, Frost Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C-HSU19K-PZAIB5BN-INV, Black)
Haier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC (3600W, Copper, Wi-Fi, Heavy Duty, 4 Way Swing, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU14K-PYAIR5BN-INV, White)
Haier 1.6 Ton 5 Star HEXA Inverter Split AC (5460W, Copper, Heavy Duty, 4 way Swing, Frost Self Clean, 7 in 1, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C, 20 Mtr. Air Throw - HSU19K-PYSC5BN-INV, White)
Haier 2 Ton 5 Star HEXA Inverter Split AC (6300 Watts, Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Heavy Duty, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C, Frost Self Clean, 20mtrs Air Throw - HSU24HD-ANW5BN-INV)
Haier 1 Ton 4 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC (3470W, Triple Inverter, Copper, Wi-Fi, 4-Way Swing, 7 in 1 Convertible, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU13K-PYAIR4BN-INV, White)
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 kicks off at midnight on 1st May, opening exclusively for Prime members. This highly anticipated event offers exciting deals across a wide range of products, with a major spotlight on air conditioners.
Shoppers can grab attractive discounts on top AC brands including Samsung, LG, Voltas, Lloyd, Haier and Daikin. Shoppers can take advantage of exciting bank offers during the sale, including a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy unlimited 5% cashback, with more offers expected.
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starts at midnight exclusively for Prime members, offering up to 51% off on Samsung ACs. Known for their smart features and energy efficiency, Samsung air conditioners are a top pick for cooling homes with advanced, reliable performance.
LG air conditioners are available at up to 51% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, starting midnight for Prime members. With sleek designs and powerful cooling technologies, LG ACs are perfect for modern homes looking for efficient and stylish cooling.
Daikin ACs, known for their precision cooling and quiet operation, are on sale for up to 48% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Prime members get early access from midnight to grab these high-performance units designed to handle intense summer heat.
Starting at midnight for Prime members, the Amazon Sale 2025 offers up to 42% off on Lloyd ACs. These units are budget-friendly yet effective, offering reliable performance and quick cooling, making them an excellent value for households this summer.
Voltas ACs are available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, starting midnight for Prime members. Known for their strong cooling and durability in Indian weather, Voltas is a trusted brand offering comfort at competitive prices.
Haier is offering up to 50% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, bringing quiet and efficient cooling to your home. With exclusive Prime access from midnight, these air conditioners combine smart design with user-friendly features at an affordable price point.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
When does the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 start?
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 begins on 1st May.
Is the sale open to Prime members early?
Yes, Prime members get exclusive early access starting midnight on 1st May.
Which AC brands are available in the sale?
Top brands like Samsung, LG, Voltas, Lloyd, Haier and Daikin are part of the sale.
What is the highest discount on ACs during the sale?
Buyers can enjoy up to 51% off on select air conditioners.
Are the ACs available with no-cost EMI or exchange offers?
Yes, many ACs in the sale come with no-cost EMI, exchange, and bank offers.