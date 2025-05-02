Amazon Summer Sale brings unbeatable discounts up to 65% on monitors and printers across budget from top brands

|Product
|Rating
|Price
MSI G255F 24.5 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Rapid IPS Panel, 180 Hz / 1ms (GtG), 99% sRGB Colour Gamut, Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CECView Details
₹8,399
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, BlackView Details
₹2,599
FRONTECH Ultima Series 24 Inch Curved LED Monitor| Refresh Rate 100Hz, VA Panel, 1800R Curve | Full HD 1080p, Bezel Less Design | HDMI & VGA Ports (MON-0080, White)View Details
₹6,269
HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for HomeView Details
₹5,494
HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2AView Details
₹20,999
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 can be overwhelming for buyers. There are multiple products to choose from with big discounts on monitors and printers. A myriad of models are on sale offering massive discounts. This is your chance to get a gaming monitor for your setup, a budget monitor for home office, printer for last minute requirements and more. Get started on amping up your setup by upgrading your monitors and printers.
Top deals on monitors and printers:
A gaming monitor is essential for an immersive experience, offering faster refresh rates, lower response times, and adaptive sync technologies like G-Sync or FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, look for a high refresh rate (144Hz or more), low response time (1ms ideal), and resolution (1080p for budget gamers, 1440p/QHD or 4K for premium).
Consider panel type: IPS for color accuracy, TN for speed, or VA for contrast. Ensure connectivity options (HDMI, DisplayPort) match your PC/console. Size should balance immersion and desk space. Following are our recommendations during the ongoing Amazon sale.
Budget monitors are an excellent choice for users seeking affordability without compromising on essential features. With options like Full HD resolution (1920x1080) , IPS panels for better colour accuracy, and flicker-free technology to reduce eye strain, these monitors are perfect for everyday tasks like browsing, office work, and light gaming.
Some models even offer ultra-slim bezels for a modern look and VESA mount compatibility for flexible setups. While they may lack premium features like high refresh rates or advanced color calibration, budget monitors deliver solid performance for casual users, students, and small office setups. What models to look for during the Amazon Summer sale? Here are our recommendations.
Curved monitors are an excellent addition to your setup. They are modern and provide a compact viewing angle while having more screen real estate. Some users think curved monitors are flimsy with poor build quality but that is a myth. We recommend some models here that are on high discount during the Amazon Sale 2025.
Printers for home are essential for convenience, enabling effortless printing of documents, school projects, and photos. With wireless connectivity and compact designs, modern printers save space and offer seamless integration with devices.
They support multitasking needs like scanning and copying while being budget-friendly with affordable ink solutions. Getting a reliable home printer during the Amazon Summer Sale will ensure quick access to hard copies, reducing dependency on external services and enhancing productivity for families and students alike.
MFP Printers (Multifunction Printers) combine printing, scanning, copying, and faxing in one device, saving space and cost. Ideal for small businesses, students, and home offices, they boost productivity with wireless connectivity and high-speed performance.
During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can grab exclusive deals on top MFP models with up to 40% off, offering advanced features like mobile printing and eco-friendly ink systems. Don’t miss the Amazon sale 2025 to upgrade your workspace with a versatile MFP printer that meets all your needs at unbeatable prices!
Colour printers are vital for producing vibrant photos, detailed graphics, and professional-quality documents. They’re perfect for students, small businesses, and creatives who need high-quality prints with accurate colors. Features like wireless connectivity, mobile printing, and eco-friendly ink systems make them versatile and cost-effective.
During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can find amazing deals on top color printer models, offering advanced features at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss the Amazon sale 2025 to upgrade your printing setup and meet all your creative and professional needs!
Duplex printers enable automatic double-sided printing, saving paper and reducing costs while promoting eco-friendly practices. They’re ideal for students, small businesses, and home offices that handle high-volume printing tasks like reports, essays, or presentations. With features like wireless connectivity and compact designs, duplex printers combine convenience with efficiency.
During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can find top-notch duplex printers at discounted prices, offering advanced functionalities like mobile printing and high-speed performance. Don’t miss the Amazon sale 2025 to upgrade your workspace with a reliable, cost-effective solution!
