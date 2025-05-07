Amazon Summer Sale ending tomorrow! Grab water purifiers at a min 45% off from HUL, Aquaguard, Kent and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale ends tomorrow! Last chance to grab minimum 45% discount on water purifiers and ROs from top brands like HUL, Aquaguard and more with additional bank offers.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published 7 May 2025
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water PurifierView Details...

₹9,999

...
Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm)View Details...

₹12,700

...
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka ForbesView Details...

₹12,999

...
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal WaterView Details...

₹16,499

...
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life Tracking | Water intake Tracker | Service Alert | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 9 Stage PurificationView Details...

₹17,489

...
The Amazon Great Summer Sale is in its final hours, and if you're still drinking tap water, this is your last chance to upgrade! As the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends tomorrow, now’s the time to grab water purifiers and ROs at mind-blowing discounts starting at 45% off.

Trusted brands like Kent, Aquaguard, latest models from HUL are up at unbeatable Amazon deals on water purifiers that ensure your family stays safe and hydrated this summer. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale 2025 exclusive prices and additional bank offers that make these deals even sweeter.

Say goodbye to impurities and hello to pure, safe drinking water. Hurry, these Amazon Sale water purifier deals won’t last long.

Aquaguard water purifiers and ROs at up to 60% off on Amazon Summer Sale

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver Water Purifier is a top pick during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, with a massive 55% discount. It comes with RO+UV+UF+MC technology, 9-stage purification, and a Taste Adjuster that suits all water types—municipal, borewell, or tanker. With up to 60% water savings and essential mineral infusion, this purifier is efficient and health-focused. Grab this deal before the Amazon Summer Sale ends tomorrow.

Specifications

Capacity
6.2 litres
Filter Technology:
RO+UV+UF+MC with Taste Adjuster
Special Feature
60% water savings, Mineral Charge, Smart LED alerts
Material
ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

This Amazon Summer Sale 2025, get the slimmest UV water purifier by Aquaguard at a massive 46% discount. Designed for municipal water (TDS <200 ppm), it features 7-stage purification, a built-in TDS meter, real-time water quality indicators, and a premium glass exterior. Its 5th Gen UV LED ensures safe water instantly, while Active Copper and Mineral Guard technology improve quality for everyday use.

Specifications

Purification Technology
7-stage with 5th Gen UV LED and Active Copper
Material
Toughened glass and ABS plastic
TDS Compatibility
Ideal for water with TDS below 200 ppm
Special Features
TDS indicator, slim body, 30+ smart alerts, no water tank
Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm)

Check out more Aquaguard deals

Pureit water purifiers and ROs at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Get 56% off on the Pureit Eco Water Saver during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Ideal for borewell, tanker, or municipal water (TDS up to 2000 ppm), it features 7-stage purification, RO+UV+MF with mineral enrichment, and saves up to 60% more water than regular purifiers. With a 10L tank, long filter life (6000L), and SmartSense indicators, it’s a great pick for large households. Amazon Sale ends tomorrow! Grab now.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + MF with mineral enhancer
Storage Capacity
10 litres
Water Compatibility
Borewell, tanker & municipal (TDS ≤ 2000 ppm)
Special Features
Smartsense filter alerts, 60% water-saving tech, high-speed purification
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black

Get the Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV purifier at half the price during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With 7-stage purification, UV LED in-tank sterilisation, and mineral enrichment, it delivers 100% RO water with up to 45% water saving. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier offers a 7L storage tank, 6000L filter life, and Smartsense alerts.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV with in-tank LED + Mineral cartridge
Storage Capacity
7 litres
Water Compatibility
Borewell, tanker & municipal (TDS ≤ 2000 ppm)
Special Features
WQA tested, iSF filter, Smartsense alerts, 45% water-saving
Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white

More deals on HUL Pureit water purifiers

Kent water purifiers and ROs at up to 40% off on Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends tomorrow, and this is one of the last chances to grab the KENT Supreme Alkaline RO at 42% off. It features advanced RO+UV+UF purification, an alkaline booster for pH up to 9.5, and a TDS controller for mineral retention. Its UV LED tank keeps water bacteria-free, making it suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications

Purification Technology
RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control
Storage Capacity
8 litres
Water Flow Rate
20 litres per hour
Alkaline pH Level
Up to 9.5
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |Auto Flush | 8L | 20 LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

More Kent RO and water purifier deals

Livpure water purifiers and RO deals on Amazon Summer Sale 2025, up to 50% off

Now’s the time to buy during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 with a massive 50% discount on the Livpure Glo Star Copper. With 8-stage purification, this RO+UV+UF purifier also includes copper and mineraliser technology. Its UV sterilisation works hourly, even during power cuts, to keep water clean. Ideal for modern homes needing safe, mineral-rich drinking water.

Specifications

Purification Technology
RO + UV + UF + Copper + Mineraliser
Storage Capacity
7 litres
Purification Stages
8-stage advanced process
Indicator Type
LED for power, purification, and tank status
Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black

Grab this deal during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and get the Livpure Glo Star Grey water purifier at a 49% discount. It features a 7-stage purification process suitable for all water sources—borewell, tanker, or municipal. The in-tank UV sterilisation keeps your water safe every hour, even during power cuts. With a 7L capacity and sleek design, it’s a great fit for modern homes.

Specifications

Purification Technology
RO + UF + UV + Mineraliser
Storage Capacity
7 litres
Water Flow Rate
15 LPH
Purification Stages
7-stage system with in-built pump
Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Dark Grey)

More deals on Livpure water purifiers

 

 

AO Smith water purifiers at up to 40% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale

The AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier is available with a 38% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale. It features advanced 8-stage purification, making it ideal for municipal, tanker, and borewell water. This purifier uses RO + SCMT technology for superior chemical reduction and is enriched with alkaline and copper minerals for healthier water.

Specifications

Purification Stages
8
Capacity
5 Litres
Technology
RO + SCMT
Special Features
Digital display, Auto cut-off, Energy-saving mode
AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water

The AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient Water Purifier is available at a 33% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale. It features 8-stage purification with RO+SCMT technology, ensuring safe, pure water, and is equipped with a stainless steel tank for instant hot water in three temperature modes. One-touch dispensing and a free pre-filter enhance user convenience.

Specifications

Purification Stages
8-stage RO+SCMT
Capacity
10 litres
Features
Instant hot water, One-touch dispensing
Technology
Side Stream RO Membrane
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank| Save upto 55% Water |10L Storage |8-Stage Purification| Water Purifier for Home

More deals on AO Smith water purifiers

 

Check out more water purifier deals from Urban Company, Havells, V Guard and more

 

Check out these bank offers for an additional discount during the Amazon Sale 2025

  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: 5% unlimited cashback
  • HDFC Bank: Up to 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI
  • SBI Credit Card: 10% instant discount on credit card & EMI
  • RBL Bank: 7.5% instant discount on credit card & EMI
  • OneCard: Up to 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI

Amazon Summer Sale ending tomorrow! Grab water purifiers at a min 45% off from HUL, Aquaguard, Kent and more
FAQs
RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers are ideal for areas with hard or salty water. UV and UF purifiers are good for soft water with fewer impurities.
Yes, municipal water may still contain chlorine, bacteria, or pipe-borne contaminants. A UV or UF purifier can help ensure safe drinking water.
Typically every 6 to 12 months, depending on water quality and usage. RO membranes last 1–2 years.
Yes, RO water is safe and removes dissolved salts, heavy metals, and other harmful impurities. Some models add back essential minerals.
TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) measures water quality. RO purifiers are recommended when TDS is above 200 ppm.

