Amazon Summer Sale to end in a few hours: Get the best laptops at up to 40% off

Laptops have become essential in our fast-paced digital world for work, education, and entertainment. Thanks to technological advancements like powerful processors, generous RAM, and flexible storage choices, laptops provide a convenient and effective computing experience that meets various needs and preferences. Check out our top picks and choose the best laptop that suits your needs.

1. Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN

The Lenovo V15 laptop, powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, delivers reliable performance. Featuring Windows 11 Home, a 15.6" FHD screen, and various connectivity choices, it's a dependable computing option.

2. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU / FQ5327TU

The 12th Gen Intel Core i3-powered HP Laptop 15s delivers outstanding performance, boasting 8GB RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD. With its micro-edge display, speedy Wi-Fi, extended battery life, and pre-installed Win 11 and MS Office, it's the perfect companion for maximizing productivity.

3. Dell 14 Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor/8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/14.0"(35.56cm) FHD/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Grey/Thin & Light 1.48kg

The Dell 14 Laptop features a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for seamless performance. Equipped with Windows 11, MS Office '21, and McAfee security, it offers a safe and effective computing experience.

Also read: Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Last 2 days left to grab heavy discounts on laptops from Asus, HP, Dell and more, up to 40% off

4. HONOR MagicBook X16 Pro 2024, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop/Windows 11/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint/1.75Kg), Gray

The HONOR MagicBook X16 Pro 2024 comes equipped with a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD. Its stylish aluminium body, backlit keyboard, and advanced security features including fingerprint and privacy protection make it perfect for both work and travel.

5. MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12M-459IN

The MSI Modern 14 notebook is equipped with a robust Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Boasting Windows 11 Home, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, this device is tailored for optimal efficiency and productivity.

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82SB00NXIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6" FHD 120Hz display, backlit keyboard, and Windows 11 make it perfect for both gaming and productivity purposes.

7. Dell 15 Laptop, Intel 12th Gen Core i3-1215U Proc/8GB DDR4/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphic/15.6" (38cm) FHD Display/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Win11+MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Black/Thin & Light 1.69kg

The Dell 15 Laptop is equipped with an Intel 12th Gen Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD to ensure seamless performance. Its spill-resistant keyboard, along with Windows 11, MS Office '21, and McAfee security, make it a dependable computing solution.

8. HP 15s, Ryzen 5-5500U, 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inches(39.6 cm) FHD, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Laptop/Alexa Built-in/Windows 11 /AMD Radeon Graphics/Dual Speakers/MS Office 2021/1.69 Kg, 15s-eq2182AU

The HP 15s laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample storage capacity. Boasting AMD Radeon graphics, a micro-edge FHD display, extended battery life, and the inclusion of Windows 11, this laptop is specifically designed to enhance productivity and provide an immersive visual experience.

Also read: Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Massive discounts up to 49% on electronics like laptops, tablet speakers and more

9. Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg

The Acer Aspire Lite features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD to enhance productivity. With its 15.6" Full HD display, sleek metal body, and slim design, it provides a visually captivating experience suitable for both work and entertainment purposes.

10. Chuwi HeroBook Pro 14.1'' Intel Celeron N4020 Laptop with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11, 1TB Expand, FHD IPS, Ultra Slim, USB3.0, Mini-HDMI, Webcam

The Chuwi HeroBook Pro is equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, with the possibility of expanding storage up to 1TB. Its FHD IPS display, flexible connectivity, and compact form factor make it perfect for both work and school purposes.

More Amazon Summer Sale 2024 articles for you:

Last day of Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Best tablets at up to 65% discount for everyday tasks and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Grab the best deals on microwaves and ovens with up to 50% on your favourite picks

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!