Amazon Super Safety Sale! Up to 60% off on smart door locks, safes, security cameras and more

The Qubo Smart Home Security Cam 360° 3MP 2K offers comprehensive indoor surveillance with 360° pan and tilt, 3MP 2K resolution, and AI-driven features like person detection and motion tracking. Its dual-motor head ensures complete room coverage, while two-way audio lets you communicate remotely with family or pets. NightPulse Vision provides clear night footage, and the camera supports both SD card and cloud storage.

This camera integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control and is easily managed via a mobile app. With continuous 24x7 monitoring, real-time alerts, and customizable modes, it’s designed for peace of mind. Installation is simple, and it can be mounted on a wall or ceiling. However, SD card storage is not included, and it only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (1296P) 2K Coverage 360° pan/tilt Night Vision NightPulse Vision Storage SD card (up to 1TB) & cloud Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Alexa/Google Assistant

The PHILIPS HSP3800 Outdoor WiFi CCTV Camera is built for all-weather surveillance with an IP65 rating, ensuring durability against rain and dust. It offers 360° pan/tilt/zoom, Full HD 1080p video, and color night vision with a 280-lumen spotlight for enhanced clarity. The camera supports two-way audio and auto motion tracking, making it ideal for home and outdoor security.

It features AES-128bit encryption for privacy, SD card and cloud storage options, and a 2-year replacement warranty. The Philips Home Safety app enables remote monitoring and management. However, it only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and requires a separate SD card for continuous recording.

Specifications Resolution Full HD 1080p Coverage 360° pan/tilt/zoom Night Vision Color, IR up to 10m, 280-lumen spotlight Storage SD card (up to 128GB) & cloud Weatherproof IP65

The PHILIPS HSP1000 Fixed Indoor Security Camera provides Full HD 1080p video, a 110° field of view, and enhanced night vision for clear footage even in low light. AI-based motion and sound detection send smart alerts, while two-way audio allows for easy communication. The device is compact and ideal for monitoring rooms, children, or pets.

It supports up to 128GB SD card storage and AES-128bit encryption for privacy. The camera is managed via the Philips Home Safety app and comes with a 2-year replacement warranty. However, it only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and requires a separate SD card for continuous recording.

Specifications Resolution Full HD 1080p Field of View 110 degrees Night Vision IR up to 7m Storage SD card (up to 128GB) Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4GHz)

The Godrej Spotlight Pan Tilt Smart WiFi Security Camera features 360° pan and 90° tilt for wide indoor coverage in Full HD 1080p. With advanced night vision up to 30 ft and smart motion tracking, it ensures comprehensive monitoring. The camera sends instant motion alerts and supports two-way audio for real-time communication.

It offers easy smartphone viewing and cloud storage options. The camera is designed for ceiling mounting and supports only 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. While it provides robust features for home security, it is limited to indoor use and does not include an SD card.

Specifications Resolution Full HD 1080p Coverage 355° pan, 90° tilt Night Vision IR up to 30 ft Alerts Motion detection, intrusion alarm Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4GHz)

The QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential offers 7 unlocking methods, including fingerprint, passcode, OTP, RFID card, mobile app, mechanical key, and remote unlocking. Built from sturdy aluminium alloy, it features two high-strength bolts and is suitable for wooden doors with a minimum thickness of 3 cm. The lock provides low-battery alerts and a power bank jumpstart feature.

Its smart security features include wrong password alerts, privacy mode, and auto-locking. Flexible access control allows for permanent, timed, or one-time access. However, it is not compatible with double-door entrances and requires 4 AA batteries (not included).

Specifications Unlock Methods 7 (fingerprint, PIN, OTP, RFID, app, key, remote) Material Aluminum alloy Battery 4 AA, 12+ months Door Compatibility Wooden, ≥3cm thick Security Dual high-strength bolts

The Mygate Smart Door Lock Plus offers 6 unlocking modes, including fingerprint, OTP, PIN, RFID card, mobile app, and manual key. With inbuilt Wi-Fi, it enables remote unlocking, real-time alerts, and anti-tamper protection. The lock supports up to 100 fingerprints and is suitable for wooden doors 35–65mm thick.

It features a robust stainless steel and aluminum build, low battery alerts, and an emergency jump-start via USB-C. The lock is easy to install and comes with a 3-year warranty. However, it is designed specifically for wooden doors and may not fit all door types.

Specifications Unlock Methods 6 (fingerprint, OTP, PIN, RFID, app, key) Material Stainless steel, aluminum Battery Long life, USB-C jump-start Wi-Fi Inbuilt, remote access Fingerprint Capacity Up to 100

The Godrej Catus Connect Smart Lock provides 5-in-1 access: fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, mechanical key, and Wi-Fi remote access. It features 360° fingerprint recognition, triple deadbolt locking, and supports up to 99 fingerprints, PINs, and RFID cards. The lock is suitable for wooden doors (35–65mm thick) and offers OTP-based one-time access.

Remote control via mobile app and robust security features make it ideal for homes and offices. However, it is not compatible with metal, double, or sliding doors, and requires proper app setup for OTP features.

Specifications Unlock Methods 5 (fingerprint, PIN, RFID, key, Wi-Fi/app) Material Copper Fingerprint Capacity Up to 99 Locking Triple deadbolt Door Compatibility Wooden, 35–65mm

The Lifelong 56L Digital Safe Locker Box is a heavy-duty security solution for home or office use, made from carbon steel with an 8-gauge door and 16-gauge body. It features a programmable electronic keypad and backup key access. The spacious 56L capacity is ideal for storing valuables like gold, jewelry, and documents.

The safe is easy to install with pre-drilled mounting holes and comes with a 1-year warranty. It includes essential accessories for setup. However, it lacks biometric access and is not fire-resistant.

Specifications Capacity 56 litres Material Carbon steel Lock Electronic keypad + key Mounting Floor/wall mount Dimensions 30x35x50 cm

The Yale Standard Professional Large Electronic Safe Locker offers 59 litres of secure storage with an electronic combination lock and manual key override. Made of alloy steel, it features an alarm system, auto freeze mode, and carpeted flooring to protect valuables. Pre-drilled holes allow for wall mounting.

The safe is easy to operate with an LCD keypad and programmable PIN. It comes with a 1-year warranty and essential installation hardware. However, it lacks biometric access and is not waterproof or fire-resistant.

Specifications Capacity 59 litres Material Alloy steel Lock Electronic combination + key Features Alarm, auto freeze, LCD Mounting Wall mount

The Godrej NX Pro 30L Safe is a compact digital safe with electronic locking, designed for home or office use. Made from low carbon steel, it offers waterproof protection and is floor-mountable for added security. The safe is ideal for storing cash, jewelry, and important documents.

It includes key control for backup access and comes with all necessary components for setup. However, it does not offer biometric access or advanced alarm features, and its capacity is smaller compared to other models.

Specifications Capacity 30 litres Material Low carbon steel Lock Electronic + key Special Feature Waterproof Mounting Floor mount

