The Amazon sale for the best OLED TV is here. OLED TVs have revolutionised the world of television with their advanced technology, surpassing the quality of traditional LED and LCD displays. Unlike regular TVs, OLED TVs have pixels that can individually turn on and off, resulting in impeccable black levels, infinite contrast, and vibrant colours that bring images to life. Moreover, OLED TVs offer faster refresh rates, wider viewing angles, and sleeker designs, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of home entertainment.

Another advantage of OLED TVs is their energy efficiency, as they consume less power without the need for a backlight. With all these remarkable benefits, OLED TVs are the ultimate choice for those who prioritize exceptional picture quality and performance. Here’s a comprehensive guide with some of the best options to choose from and comes with the latest smart features, amazing picture quality and exceptional sound output.

Read Less Read More Vu (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED

Experience a whole new level of colour reproduction with the Vu GloLED TV material. It elevates the richness of colours to a point that is almost comparable to an OLED panel. We measure colour richness using the NTSC standard, where regular 4K TVs usually have a colour gamut of 72%. In contrast, OLED achieves a colour gamut of 100%. The Vu GloLED TV panel comes close with a colour gamut of 94%, providing stunning visuals. Not only that, but it also enhances brightness by 60% while consuming less energy. It provides a 178-degree wide viewing angle, making it perfect for family viewing. With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and dual-band WiFi, it ensures seamless connectivity. Sound quality is exceptional with built-in subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos support. Smart features include Google TV, Watchlist, Kids Mode, Chromecast built-in, and an AI-powered picture quality engine.

Specification of Vu (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple connectivity options 60 Hz refresh rate might not be ideal for some users Immersive sound with 104W output and Dolby Atmos

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the television's performance, value, sound quality, picture quality, and colour accuracy. Additionally, they note that the deep blacks and bright whites contribute to a visually stunning viewing experience.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Vu 55GloLED for its excellent sound system, comprehensive smart TV features, and versatile connectivity options, making it a great all-around entertainment hub.

The MI 55-inch OLED TV presents an exceptional 4K Ultra HD screen that showcases a resolution of 3840x2160 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. With 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, it offers flexible connectivity options. The TV produces a remarkable 30W sound output with DTS X, guaranteeing crystal-clear audio. Its intelligent features encompass Android TV 11, PatchWall integrated with IMDb, a hands-free voice assistant, and a built-in Chromecast. Moreover, it supports well-known streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Specification of MI (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior picture quality Sound output might be lower compared to competitors Smart features including Android TV 11 and PatchWall

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The television has garnered positive feedback from buyers due to its superior quality, exceptional sound output, and precise colour representation. Many buyers well as its incorporation of Dolby Vision technology. Nevertheless, some raise concerns about its performance, connectivity, and build quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the MI 55-inch OLED TV for its outstanding picture clarity, convenient smart functions, and voice control without lifting a finger, providing excellent worth in its category.

LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

The LG 48A2PSA is equipped with a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840x2160) and an AI 4K Upscaler for enhanced picture quality. It offers convenient connectivity options with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, along with built-in WiFi for seamless streaming. The sound quality is top-notch, featuring a 20W output with Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro. This smart TV operates on AI ThinQ and WebOS 22, allowing for personalized user profiles and access to popular streaming apps. The display is a remarkable 4K OLED with self-lit pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, and an eye comfort display for an immersive viewing experience.

Specification of LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV Size: 48 inches

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dolby Atmos for high-quality sound output Sound output might be less powerful for some users Smart features including AI ThinQ and WebOS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the product's value, its immersive viewing experience, and the smooth fps display. The buyers highly praise the television's picture quality, sound quality, and colour. However, opinions are divided when it comes to the brightness of the screen.

Why choose this product?

Pick the LG 48A2PSA for its top-of-the-line OLED screen, intelligent sound system, and advanced smart features, offering a premium viewing experience.

Sony Bravia (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV

The Sony Bravia XR-65A80L showcases a remarkable 4K Ultra HD OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by the XR Cognitive Processor. It comes with 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and built-in WiFi for seamless connectivity. The sound system features 60W output with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos, providing an exceptional audio experience. Smart functionalities include Google TV, Chromecast, and compatibility with different voice assistants. It supports a wide array of streaming apps and offers advanced gaming features like VRR and ALLM.

Specification of Sony Bravia (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth motion Higher price point 4K OLED display with XR Cognitive Processor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are highly satisfied with the sound quality, installation process, picture quality, and overall performance of the television. They specifically praise the excellent installation and demo, the exceptional picture quality, and the smooth performance.

Why choose this product?

Select the Sony Bravia XR-65A80L for its top-notch visual performance, robust audio capabilities, and innovative smart features, making it a great choice for entertainment and gaming purposes.

LG (48 inches) LX1 Posé Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED evo TV

Designed to seamlessly blend into modern home interiors, the LG 48LX1QPSA from the Objet Collection exudes a sleek and stylish aesthetic. Its 4K Ultra HD OLED evo display boasts an impressive resolution of 3840x2160, ensuring crystal-clear visuals and vibrant colours that captivate the viewer. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, this television delivers smooth and fluid motion, making it a perfect companion for those who enjoy watching fast-paced sports, action movies or indulging in gaming sessions.

Specification of LG (48 inches) LX1 Posé Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED evo TV Size: 48 inches

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid OLED evo display with 120 Hz refresh rate Smaller screen size Advanced gaming features like NVIDIA G-SYNC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the television's picture quality, sound quality, and colour. They describe it as astonishing, breathtaking, and unmatched. Furthermore, they value the overall viewing experience, fps display, and the excellent value it offers. However, opinions vary when it comes to the brightness aspect.

Why choose this product?

Choose the LG 48LX1QPSA for its excellent picture quality, robust sound system, and advanced gaming features, making it a versatile choice for gamers and cinephiles alike.

The Samsung QA55S90CAKLXL features a 4K Ultra HD OLED display with a refresh rate up to 144 Hz. Connectivity options include 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, WiFi, and Bluetooth. It delivers 40W sound with Dolby Atmos and various sound enhancement technologies. Smart features include Far-Field Voice Interaction, supported streaming apps, and multiple connectivity options. The display uses a Neural Quantum Processor 4K for superior picture quality.

Specification of Samsung (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 100 Hz

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Strong sound system with Dolby Atmos High initial cost Comprehensive smart features and connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its excellent functionality, exceptional value for money, and sound capabilities. Few customers express dissatisfaction with its connectivity and overall build quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Samsung QA55S90CAKLXL for its high refresh rate, superior picture quality, and robust smart features, ideal for both entertainment and gaming needs.

Top 3 features of the best OLED TV

Best OLED TV Size Refresh rate Special feature Vu (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED 55 inches 60 Hz AI PQ Engine, Dynamic Backlight Control, Ambient Light Sensor MI (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV 55 inches 60 Hz PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Miracast, Quad core Cortex A73 processor LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 128 inches 120 Hz Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos, Built-in Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant , Apple Airplay & Homekit Sony Bravia (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV 65 inches 120 Hz Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, AlexaGoogle TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast LG (48 inches) LX1 Posé Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED evo TV 48 inches 120 Hz α9 Gen5 AI Processor with AI Picture Pro & AI 4K Upscaling, Pixel Dimming, Perfect Black, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro Samsung (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55 inches 100 Hz Far-Field Voice Interaction, Tap View, Mobile Camera Support, Music Wall, Easy Setup, App Casting, Wireless DeX

Best value for money OLED TV The MI 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV provides an exceptional visual experience with its self-lit pixels and a wide range of intelligent functions. It comes equipped with Android TV 11 and a hands-free voice assistant, offering a comprehensive set of smart features. With its affordable price and remarkable specifications, this television offers excellent value for money.

Best overall OLED TV With its stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals, powerful 104W DJ sound system incorporating Dolby Atmos, and a full suite of smart features powered by Google TV, the Vu 55-inch GloLED Series stands out as the top choice for an OLED TV, offering versatile connectivity options and impressive performance.

How to find the best OLED TV? There are several important factors to consider to find the best OLED TV. Firstly, establish your budget and aim for the best features within that range, as OLED TVs can be quite costly. Next, consider the screen size that suits your viewing area. Larger screens (55 inches or more) are ideal for spacious rooms, while smaller screens (48 inches or less) are better for compact spaces. It is also crucial to prioritize a 4K resolution (3840x2160) for sharp and detailed images. Look for a robust operating system such as Google TV or webOS, support for multiple voice assistants, and comprehensive app support. Lastly, ensure that the TV has sufficient HDMI and USB ports, built-in WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity to accommodate your devices and future-proof your setup.

FAQs Question : What is OLED technology in TVs? Ans : OLED technology in TVs uses organic compounds that emit light when electrically stimulated, allowing for individual pixel control and resulting in superior picture quality with deep blacks, vibrant colors, and high contrast ratios. Question : What are the advantages of OLED TVs over other display technologies? Ans : OLED TVs have advantages like superior contrast and black levels, wide viewing angles, fast response times, thin and lightweight design, making them suitable for various content and modern aesthetics. Question : Do OLED TVs support HDR (High Dynamic Range) content? Ans : OLED TVs support HDR content with formats like HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG, delivering enhanced color accuracy, contrast, and overall picture quality due to their ability to achieve deep blacks and high brightness simultaneously. Question : How do OLED TVs compare to QLED and LED-LCD TVs? Ans : Compared to QLED and LED-LCD TVs, OLED TVs offer advantages like better black levels, wider viewing angles, and faster response times, while QLED and LED-LCD TVs may excel in brightness, color volume, and affordability, depending on preferences and budget.

