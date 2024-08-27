Get ready for incredible savings at the Amazon TV Fest, where you can upgrade your home entertainment with some of the best deals on top-rated televisions. Whether you're after the latest smart TV technology, a 4K Ultra HD experience, or a budget-friendly option for your living room, this event has something for everyone. With unbeatable discounts on popular brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more, now is the perfect time to bring the cinema experience into your home.

From stunning visuals to immersive sound, these TVs offer everything you need for an enhanced viewing experience. Plus, with easy access to a wide range of streaming apps, you can enjoy all your favourite shows and movies in one place. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers - Amazon TV Fest is your chance to get the best TV for your needs at an unbeatable price.

1. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black)

The Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience with its 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG support. The wide colour gamut enhances the vividness of colours, making every scene come to life. It comes with built-in Google TV, offering access to a wide range of apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual ensure a rich and clear sound. Its dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity and multiple HDMI and USB ports provide seamless integration with other devices. The TV also features Google Assistant, allowing for voice control and smart home integration.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet

Display technology: LED

Dimensions: 24.1D x 95.7W x 61.2H cm

2. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is an excellent choice for individuals desiring a spacious and engaging viewing experience. Equipped with the X1 4K processor, it elevates every detail through 4K HDR and Live Color technologies. Operating on Google TV, it offers a wide array of applications and streaming services. Its compatibility with Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Alexa allows for seamless integration into your smart home environment. The 20W open baffle speakers provide crisp audio, complemented by Dolby Audio and eARC input for enhanced sound quality.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Display technology: LED

Dimensions: 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H cm

3. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Experience entertainment reimagined with the Redmi 32-inch F Series Smart LED Fire TV. Powered by Fire OS, this television offers seamless access to over 12,000 apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar, ensuring that your favourite content is just a click away. The Alexa voice remote makes navigating through your media a breeze, allowing you to control your TV with simple voice commands. Designed with a sleek metal bezel-less screen, this TV not only elevates your viewing experience but also adds a modern touch to your living space. Connectivity is well-catered for, with Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB ports, ensuring you can easily connect all your devices.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Display technology: LED

Dimensions: 8D x 71.6W x 42.3H cm

4. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV serves as an affordable introduction to smart television capabilities, all within a space-efficient format. It boasts a resolution of 1366x768 and incorporates Active HDR, resulting in clear and detailed visuals. Powered by the WebOS operating system, this television allows users to access popular streaming services including Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. The 10W down-firing speakers, enhanced with DTS Virtual technology, deliver a commendable sound experience for daily viewing. Furthermore, its Wi-Fi connectivity and screen mirroring options facilitate effortless content streaming from mobile devices.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Display technology: LED

Dimensions: 3.3D x 20.1W x 17.4H cm

5. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV features a stylish design integrated with advanced technology, offering an unparalleled viewing experience. With the Crystal Processor 4K and 4K upscaling, this television ensures that all content is presented in exceptional clarity. The vivid colours and sharp contrasts are further enhanced by UHD Dimming and Motion Xcelerator technologies. It also supports seamless connectivity through various HDMI and USB ports, along with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The 20W speakers, enhanced by Q-Symphony, provide a captivating audio experience.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Display technology: LED

Dimensions: 6D x 96.8W x 56.1H cm

6. Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

If you're looking for a smart TV that fits perfectly in smaller areas, check out the Xiaomi 32-inch A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV. It has a 1366x768 HD Ready resolution and a Vivid Picture Engine that enhances colour and detail. Running on Google TV, it provides a seamless experience and access to all the popular streaming platforms. The 20W speakers, along with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual, deliver a nice audio experience. Plus, with Google Assistant, you can control it all with your voice, making it a breeze to find what you want to watch.

Specifications of Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Display technology: LED

Dimensions: 19.8D x 71.6W x 48.5H cm

7. TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Mettalic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV

The TCL 40-inch Full HD Smart Android LED TV boasts a modern, bezel-free look that really amps up your viewing experience. Plus, the AiPQ Engine and HDR10 technology take colour and contrast to the next level. Running on Android, it gives you easy access to the Google Play Store and popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The 19W Dolby Audio speakers deliver solid sound quality, and with HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity, hooking up your devices is a breeze.

Specifications of TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Mettalic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Display technology: LED

Dimensions: 18.4D x 89.2W x 55.8H cm

8. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV

The VW 32-inch Linux Series HD Ready Smart LED TV is designed with a frameless aesthetic that offers an immersive viewing experience. Powered by Linux OS, it provides access to a range of applications, including Prime Video, YouTube, and Zee5. Its Quantum Lucent display technology enhances colour accuracy, complemented by 20W speakers that deliver crisp sound. The TV features Miracast for convenient screen mirroring and includes various connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Display technology: LED

Dimensions: 15D x 72W x 47H cm

9. Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV

The Kodak 32-inch 9XPRO Series HD Ready Android LED TV delivers vibrant visuals with HDR and a wide colour gamut. It runs on Android 11 OS, offering access to a variety of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV's 30W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD provide an impressive audio experience. With dual-band Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and Bluetooth connectivity, this TV is well-equipped for modern entertainment needs.

Specifications of Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Built-in Dual Band Wi-Fi

Display technology: LED

Dimensions: 11D x 73.5W x 44H cm

10. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

Running on Google TV, this Acer model offers a user-friendly interface, access to a vast range of apps, and smooth performance, thanks to its 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage. The powerful 30W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver clear, rich sound, elevating your home entertainment to new heights. With a sleek, modern design, this TV fits effortlessly into any room, while its connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, make it easy to link up your devices. Whether you're catching up on the latest series or enjoying a movie night, the Acer Advanced I Series is designed to impress. The inclusion of HDR10 and Micro Dimming technology enhances contrast and brightness, ensuring an immersive viewing experience every time.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Display technology: LED

Dimensions: 8.5D x 89.2W x 47H cm

Check out more options for the best TV:

Top 3 features of the best TV on Amazon Fest

Best TV on Amazon Fest Screen size Resolution Special features Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 43 inches 4K 4K Dolby Vision, Hey Google, Google TV, HDR 10, HLG, Wide Color Gamut Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55 inches 4K Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32 inches 720p Fire OS 7, 12000+ apps, Voice Remote with Alexa LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 inches 720p Web OS Smart TV, Wi-Fi, Home Dashboard, Screen Mirroring, Mini TV Browser Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43 inches 4K Crystal Processor 4K, 4K Upscaling, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32 inches 720p Voice Control, In-Built WiF, Screen Mirroring, 1.5 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Mettalic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40 inches 1080p In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, 64-bit Quad Core Processor, Ai-Clarity, Multi-View Mode VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 inches 720p Screen mirroring, Quantum Lucent, Quad-core processor Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 32 inches 720p Super Contrast, Smart Ergonomic Remote, Remote With Voice Assistant, Android 1 Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 40 inches 1080p 1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage, 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio, Dual Band Wifi

Best value for money TV on Amazon TV Fest

The TCL Mettalic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV presents remarkable value, showcasing Full HD resolution, a bezel-less design, and an integrated Android operating system. It is equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate, impressive HDR10 support, and a quad-core processor, ensuring seamless performance. This model is perfect for cost-conscious consumers who desire smart functionalities and quality at an affordable price.

Best overall TV on Amazon TV Fest

The Mi X Series delivers an impressive 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Vision and HDR10, ensuring vibrant visuals and deep contrast. With Google TV, built-in Chromecast, and Google Assistant, it provides a seamless smart TV experience. Its 43-inch screen and robust connectivity make it a top choice for overall excellence.

Factors to consider before purchasing the best TV on Amazon TV Fest

Screen size: Choose a size that fits your room and viewing distance. Larger screens provide a more immersive experience.

Smart features: Look for built-in streaming apps, voice assistants, and connectivity options for a seamless entertainment experience.

Resolution: Higher resolutions like 4K offer better image clarity. Opt for 4K if you want crisp details, especially on larger screens.

Connectivity options: Check for HDMI, USB ports, and compatibility with gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and other devices.

Viewing angle: Ensure the TV has a wide viewing angle if you have multiple viewing positions in the room.

Display technology: Compare LED, OLED, and QLED. OLED provides superior contrast and colour accuracy, while QLED offers bright images and durability.

Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate (120Hz or more) ensures smoother motion, beneficial for sports and gaming.

Audio quality: Consider built-in sound quality or the need for external speakers or soundbars for enhanced audio.

FAQs

Question : What size TV is best for my living room?

Ans : The ideal TV size depends on your room’s dimensions and viewing distance. Typically, a 43-inch TV works well for medium-sized rooms, whereas 55 to 65-inch TVs need larger space.

Question : Is 4K resolution necessary for a TV?

Ans : If you want a crisp, detailed picture, especially on larger screens, 4K resolution is recommended. It’s beneficial for streaming services and gaming.

Question : What’s the difference between OLED and QLED TVs?

Ans : OLED TVs offer deep blacks and vibrant colours with self-emissive pixels, while QLED TVs use quantum dots for brighter images and better colour accuracy.

Question : How important is a TV’s refresh rate?

Ans : A higher refresh rate, such as 120Hz, provides smoother motion, especially for watching sports or playing video games.

