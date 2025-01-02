Amazon TV sale is here with top discounts on popular TV models from renowned brands. Avail up to 74% off on your favourite TV and get the best deals this new year.

The Amazon TV Sale is here, bringing incredible savings of up to 74% on some of the most sought-after television models. Renowned brands like TCL, Samsung, Sony, LG, and more are offering top-quality TVs at unbeatable prices. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your entertainment setup with cutting-edge technology, including 4K Ultra HD, QLED, and Smart TV features. Enjoy immersive viewing experiences with advanced sound systems, sleek designs, and vibrant displays.

From compact sizes ideal for cosy rooms to large screens for a theatre-like experience at home, there’s a TV for every need. Explore models equipped with AI-powered processors, Dolby Vision, and smart connectivity options to enhance your binge-watching sessions and gaming adventures. With these limited-time deals, you can bring home premium televisions that combine style, performance, and innovation. Don’t miss out on these spectacular offers to transform your entertainment space!

The TCL 75-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series delivers stunning 4K UHD visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. Its Dolby Audio and wide viewing angle create an immersive experience, perfect for movie nights or gaming sessions. The Google TV platform ensures smooth navigation and access to popular streaming apps. With a sleek metallic bezel-less design, it blends aesthetics with performance. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and Bluetooth, enhance convenience. Its dynamic features like AiPQ Processor and HDR10 make it an excellent choice for large-screen TV lovers.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports | 2 USB Ports | Ethernet | Wi-Fi | Bluetooth | Headphone Output Sound 30W Dolby Audio MS12Y Smart Features Google TV | 2GB RAM | 16GB ROM | Google Assistant | HDR10 | AiPQ Processor | Streaming Apps Display Metallic Bezel-Less Design | Dynamic Colour Enhancement | Micro Dimming Warranty 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty

The TCL 55-inch QLED Google TV redefines picture quality with its vibrant QLED Pro technology, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. With DLG 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC, it offers seamless motion for gaming and sports enthusiasts. DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos enhance audio, creating a cinematic experience. The slim, uni-body design adds elegance, while features like hands-free voice control and a powerful AI processor ensure top-notch usability. It's a premium choice for those seeking advanced entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: DLG 120Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports | 1 USB Port | Ethernet | Wi-Fi | Bluetooth | Headphone Output Sound 35W DTS Virtual:X & Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV | 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM | Hands-Free Voice Control | Onkyo 2.1 CH | Streaming Apps Display QLED Pro TV | Dolby Vision-Atmos | HDR10+ | AiPQ Pro Processor | Slim Uni-Body Design Warranty 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty

The Acer 55-inch V Series QLED TV impresses with its lifelike visuals, boasting Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a wide colour gamut. Its intelligent frame stabilization engine ensures smooth motion, while Dolby Atmos-powered 30W speakers deliver exceptional sound clarity. With Google TV, multiple profiles, and voice-enabled remote, this TV combines convenience with high performance. The sleek design and robust connectivity options make it an outstanding value for modern homes.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports | 2 USB Ports | Dual-Band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth Sound 30W Dolby Atmos High-Fidelity Speakers Smart Features Google TV | Built-in Chromecast | Voice-Enabled Smart Remote | 2GB RAM | 16GB Storage Display QLED | Wide Colour Gamut | Dolby Vision | HDR10 | MEMC | Micro Dimming Warranty 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty

The Hisense E68N Series QLED TV combines vibrant visuals with robust performance, thanks to Quantum Dot Technology and HDR10+. Dolby Atmos sound and multiple sound modes deliver an immersive audio experience. With Google TV, far-field voice control, and built-in Chromecast, it's designed for smart living. The sleek design, versatile connectivity, and features like VRR and ALLM make it a reliable and stylish addition to any home.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) QLED | Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports | 2 USB Ports | Built-in Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.3 | AV Input | Optical Audio Output Sound 24W Dolby Atmos | Multiple Sound Modes Smart Features Google TV | Built-in Chromecast | Voice Control | Supported Apps Display Quantum Dot | HDR10+ | Wide Colour Gamut | Micro Dimming Warranty 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty

The Samsung D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Crystal Processor 4K. The TV is equipped with a range of smart features, including Bixby and SmartThings Hub, providing seamless integration into your smart home setup. With HDR support, Mega Contrast, and UHD Dimming, every frame comes alive with vivid detail. Its Q-Symphony technology ensures synchronized and powerful sound for a cinematic experience.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 50Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports | 1 USB-A Port | Wi-Fi | Bluetooth | Ethernet | RF In Sound 20W Output | Q-Symphony Technology Smart Features Bixby | SmartThings Hub | Apple AirPlay | Daily+ | Web Browser Display Crystal Processor 4K | HDR Support | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator Warranty 1 Year Standard Warranty + 1 Year Additional on Panel

Sony’s BRAVIA 2 Series 43-inch Smart Google TV delivers exceptional picture quality with its 4K Processor X1 and HDR10 support. The MotionFlow XR ensures smooth transitions in fast-paced scenes, while the Dolby Audio enhances sound clarity. With Chromecast built-in and Google Assistant, this TV is perfect for a smart home ecosystem. Its sleek design and advanced features like eARC and ALLM make it a great addition for gaming and streaming enthusiasts.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 60Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports | 1 USB Port Sound 20W Output | Dolby Audio | Open Baffle Speaker Smart Features Google TV | Chromecast Built-In | Game Menu | Apple AirPlay | Alexa Compatibility Display 4K Processor X1 | MotionFlow XR 100 | HDR10 | Live Color Warranty 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty

The Samsung D Series Crystal 4K Vivid TV provides stunning picture quality with Crystal Processor 4K and HDR10+ support. With features like Q-Symphony for synchronized sound and Motion Xcelerator for smooth visuals, it is an ideal choice for entertainment lovers. The smart features, including Bixby and Alexa compatibility, enhance usability, while the auto game mode caters to gamers with lag-free performance.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 50Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports | 1 USB-A Port | Wi-Fi | Bluetooth | Ethernet Sound 20W Output | Q-Symphony | Adaptive Sound Smart Features Bixby | Alexa | SmartThings Hub | Mobile Mirroring | AirPlay Display Crystal Processor 4K | HDR10+ | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator Warranty 2 Years (1 Year Standard + 1 Year on Panel)

The Samsung D Series Brighter Crystal 4K TV offers dynamic colour rendering with one billion shades and HDR10+ support. Its adaptive sound and Q-Symphony enhance the audiovisual experience, while smart features like Motion Xcelerator and auto game mode provide seamless performance. With its large 55-inch screen and wide viewing angles, it’s perfect for family movie nights or gaming sessions.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 50Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports | 2 USB Ports | Wi-Fi (5.0) | Bluetooth (5.2) | Ethernet Sound 20W Output | Q-Symphony | Object Tracking Sound Smart Features SmartThings Hub | Apple AirPlay | Auto Game Mode | Web Browser Display Dynamic Crystal Colour | HDR10+ | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator Warranty 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty

The Vu Masterpiece Frame Series delivers a luxurious viewing experience with its 4K QLED display and advanced features. The sleek design adds elegance to your space, while HDR10+ and Dolby Vision ensure vibrant, true-to-life visuals. With a powerful 100W cinematic soundbar integrated, it provides unparalleled audio quality. Its smart features, including voice assistants and a wide array of pre-installed apps, make it a complete package for modern entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 120Hz Connectivity 4 HDMI Ports | 2 USB Ports | Wi-Fi | Bluetooth | Ethernet | Optical Audio Out Sound 100W Integrated Soundbar | Dolby Atmos | DTS Virtual:X Smart Features Google TV | Hands-Free Voice Control | Chromecast Built-In | Pre-Installed Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar Display QLED with HDR10+ | Dolby Vision | Wide Colour Gamut | MEMC | 120Hz Motion Rate Warranty 3 Years comprehensive warranty

Which size of TV should I choose for my room? The ideal size depends on the viewing distance and room size. For small rooms (6-7 feet viewing distance), a 43-inch TV works well. For medium rooms (8-10 feet), consider 55 inches. For large spaces (10+ feet), 65 inches or more is ideal for an immersive experience.

Should I choose a QLED or LED TV? QLED TVs, like the Vu Masterpiece Frame or Samsung Crystal UHD, offer enhanced brightness, better colour accuracy, and HDR performance. If you prioritize vivid visuals and budget isn't a constraint, go for QLED. LED TVs are more budget-friendly and still provide good quality for everyday viewing.

How important is the refresh rate for a TV? Refresh rate impacts motion clarity, especially for fast-moving content like sports or gaming. TVs with 120Hz, like the Vu Masterpiece and TCL QLED models, provide smoother visuals compared to 50-60Hz. If you're a gamer or watch a lot of action content, prioritize higher refresh rates.

Is it better to invest in a TV with integrated smart features or rely on external devices? TVs with smart features, such as Google TV or built-in apps like Netflix and Prime Video, offer convenience without the need for external devices. Models like TCL, Samsung, and Vu provide advanced features like voice control and app ecosystems, making them all-in-one entertainment hubs.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between 4K and Ultra HD (UHD)? Ans : 4K and Ultra HD (UHD) are often used interchangeably. Both refer to a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, offering four times the detail of Full HD (1080p). They deliver sharper and more detailed images, ideal for large-screen TVs. Question : What is HDR, and why is it important in TVs? Ans : HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances the contrast, brightness, and colour range of a TV. It brings out finer details in both dark and bright scenes, making the picture more vibrant and lifelike. TVs with HDR10+ or Dolby Vision, like many QLED models, provide a superior viewing experience. Question : Are wall mounts included with TVs, or do I need to purchase them separately? Ans : Many brands, like Samsung, include wall mounts or provide them during installation without extra cost. Always check the product details or confirm with the brand while purchasing. Question : Can I connect my gaming console to any TV? Ans : Yes, most modern TVs support gaming consoles via HDMI ports. For the best gaming experience, choose a TV with HDMI 2.1, features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and a higher refresh rate (120Hz), as seen in some TCL and Sony models. Question : What is the difference between Q-Symphony and regular TV sound? Ans : Q-Symphony, a Samsung-exclusive feature, allows the TV's speakers to work in harmony with compatible soundbars for a more immersive audio experience. Regular TV sound relies solely on the in-built speakers, which may not deliver the same depth or surround effect.