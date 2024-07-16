The Amazon TV sale is the best time to get the most value for your money. Choose from the top-selling models and popular brands to reshape your entertainment.

Get ready to remodel your living room into a cinematic paradise with Amazon's incredible TV sale. Enjoy substantial discounts of up to 51% on top-rated models from renowned brands, making this the perfect opportunity to upgrade your entertainment setup.

Enter the world of vivid colours, stunning clarity, and immersive sound with the latest cutting-edge television technology. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fanatic, or a casual viewer, Amazon's wide selection caters to all preferences and budgets.

Discover the perfect TV to match your lifestyle, from sleek and slim designs that blend seamlessly with your decor to large-screen models that deliver a truly cinematic experience. We'll explore a variety of features, including smart capabilities, high refresh rates, and advanced audio technologies, so you can make an informed decision and find the ideal TV to meet your needs.

Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to elevate your entertainment experience to new heights. Join us as we uncover the best Amazon deals on TVs and take your home theatre setup to the next level.

The Mi X Series 4K Google TV offers a compelling blend of features and affordability, making it a popular choice among budget-conscious buyers on Amazon. The 4K Dolby Vision display, coupled with HDR10+ and HLG support, delivers vibrant visuals and sharp details. Its extensive connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi and three HDMI ports, cater to various entertainment needs. The Google TV interface offers a smooth user experience with access to popular streaming apps. However, some users might find the 30W audio output lacking for a truly immersive cinematic experience.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm X Series 4K Google TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual: X

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Optical, AV, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM, MEMC Engine

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable 4K Google TV with Dolby Vision 30W audio output might be underwhelming for some Wide range of connectivity options (HDMI, USB, etc.)

The OnePlus Y Series 4K TV is a sleek and stylish option for those seeking a seamless Android TV experience. The bezel-less design and 4K Ultra HD resolution deliver immersive visuals, while the Gamma Engine with MEMC ensures smooth motion handling. The 24W Dolby Audio speakers offer decent sound quality, and the OnePlus Connect ecosystem provides convenient integration with other OnePlus devices. However, the lack of Dolby Vision support might be a consideration for users who prioritize high dynamic range content.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm Y Series 4K TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos decoding

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Smart TV Features: Android TV, OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Auto Low Latency Mode

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek bezel-less design No Dolby Vision support 4K Ultra HD resolution with Gamma Engine and MEMC

3. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Google TV, frequently found in Amazon deals, offers a premium viewing experience with its X1 4K processor and vibrant display technologies like Live Colour and 4K X-Reality PRO. The Open Baffle speaker design and Dolby Audio deliver clear and immersive sound. With Google TV, you get access to a vast library of apps and content, along with voice search and Google Assistant integration. However, the higher price point might not be accessible for all budgets.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm 4K Google TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase, eARC

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium 4K viewing experience with X1 processor Higher price point Vibrant display with Live Colour and 4K X-Reality PRO

4. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm Full HD Smart LED TV offers a budget-friendly option for those seeking a reliable smart TV experience. Its Hyper Real Picture Engine and Mega Contrast deliver decent picture quality, while the Tizen OS provides access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. The 20W Dolby Digital Plus speakers offer satisfactory audio for everyday viewing. However, some users might find the Full HD resolution limiting compared to 4K alternatives.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm Full HD Smart LED TV: Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus, 2CH Speaker

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Full HD resolution might be limiting Decent picture quality with Hyper Real Picture Engine Only 2 HDMI ports

5. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV offers a vibrant and immersive viewing experience with its Crystal Processor 4K and support for HDR. The 4K resolution delivers sharp details and vivid colours, while features like Mega Contrast and UHD Dimming enhance picture quality further. The TV also comes with SmartThings Hub and Apple AirPlay for seamless connectivity and content sharing. However, the 50Hz refresh rate might not be ideal for fast-action content.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50Hz

Sound: 20W Output, 2CH, Q-Symphony

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet

Smart TV Features: SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay, Web Browser

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant 4K visuals with HDR support 50Hz refresh rate might not be ideal for fast-action content Crystal Processor 4K for enhanced picture quality

6. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a great balance of features and performance for an immersive home theatre experience. Its α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 upscales content to near-4K quality, while the AI Sound provides virtual 5.1 surround sound. The webOS smart platform offers a smooth user experience with access to popular streaming apps and supports Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit. However, some users might find the 20W audio output to be slightly underwhelming for a 55-inch TV.

Specifications of LG 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound (Virtual 5.1)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Smart TV Features: webOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Game Optimizer

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Ultra HD display with AI upscaling 20W audio output might be underwhelming AI Sound for immersive audio experience

7. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV, frequently featured in Amazon deals, offers a vibrant and immersive viewing experience with its Quantum Dot technology and 90% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The Dolby Atmos-enabled 24W speakers provide excellent audio quality, further enhancing the cinematic experience. With support for ALLM and VRR, it's a good choice for gamers who want smooth and responsive gameplay. However, the Vidaa operating system might not be as intuitive as some other smart TV platforms.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm 4K QLED TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports (1 eARC), 2 USB 2.0 ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Smart TV Features: Vidaa OS, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant QLED display with wide color gamut Vidaa OS might not be as intuitive as other platforms 24W Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive audio

8. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 163 cm Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV offers a large and immersive viewing experience with its 65-inch display and Crystal Processor 4K. The TV supports HDR content and features like Mega Contrast and UHD Dimming for enhanced picture quality. The built-in Bixby voice assistant and SmartThings Hub provide a convenient way to control your smart home devices. However, the 50Hz refresh rate and lack of Dolby Vision support might be drawbacks for some users.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50Hz

Sound: 20W Output, 2CH, Q-Symphony

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet

Smart TV Features: Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Web Browser, Apple AirPlay

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 65-inch 4K display for immersive viewing 50Hz refresh rate might not be ideal for fast-action content Crystal Processor 4K for enhanced picture quality No Dolby Vision support

9. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The TCL 43-inch 4K Google TV is a stylish and affordable option with a sleek metallic bezel-less design. Its UHD 4K LED panel delivers clear and detailed visuals, while the AiPQ Processor enhances picture quality further. The Google TV interface provides access to a wide range of apps and content, along with Google Assistant voice control. The 24W Dolby Audio speakers offer decent sound quality. However, the TV lacks local dimming for improved contrast, and some users might find the 2GB RAM limiting for multitasking.

Specifications of TCL 108 cm 4K Google TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Smart TV Features: Google TV, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, AiPQ Processor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable 4K Google TV with a sleek design No local dimming for improved contrast UHD 4K LED panel with AiPQ Processor for good picture quality 2GB RAM might be limiting for multitasking

Best 3 features of top TVs

Best TV Resolution Display Technology Smart TV Features Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV, Chromecast built-in OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV, OnePlus Connect Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV, Chromecast Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV Full HD LED Tizen OS, Screen Mirroring Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD LED SmartThings Hub, AirPlay LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD LED webOS, AI ThinQ Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Ultra HD QLED Vidaa OS, ALLM, VRR Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD LED Bixby, SmartThings Hub TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV

Best value for money TV: The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV emerges as a top contender for budget-minded buyers. Despite its affordable price, it offers a decent Full HD display, access to popular streaming apps through Tizen OS, and satisfactory 20W audio. While not the most feature-packed, it delivers a solid smart TV experience without breaking the bank, making it an excellent value for money option.

Best overall TV: The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV takes the crown with its comprehensive set of features and competitive price. The 4K Dolby Vision display delivers stunning visuals, while the extensive connectivity options and smooth Google TV interface cater to various entertainment needs. Although the audio output might be considered average, the overall value and performance make it the best overall choice for most users.

Factors to consider when choosing a TV during Amazon sale: Resolution: Determine if you need a Full HD or 4K Ultra HD resolution based on your viewing preferences and budget.

Display Technology: Consider the benefits of QLED vs. LED displays. QLED offers better colour accuracy and brightness, while LED is more budget-friendly.

Smart Features: Choose a smart TV platform that suits your needs. Popular options include Google TV, Android TV, and Tizen OS.

Sound Quality: Check the audio output and features like Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience.

Connectivity: Ensure the TV has enough HDMI and USB ports to connect your devices.

Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (e.g., 120Hz) results in smoother motion, especially for sports and gaming.

Budget: Set a budget beforehand and compare prices and features across different brands and models to get the best deal during the Amazon sale.

Reviews: Read customer reviews to gain insights into real-world performance and potential issues.

FAQs Question : I'm confused between 4K and Full HD. Which resolution should I choose for my TV? Ans : If you want the absolute best picture quality with sharp details and vibrant colors, 4K is the way to go. However, if you're on a budget or have a smaller screen size, Full HD can still offer a great viewing experience. Question : What are the benefits of a smart TV compared to a regular TV? Ans : Smart TVs offer built-in internet connectivity and access to a variety of streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. They often come with voice control and other smart features, making them more versatile and convenient than traditional TVs. Question : Is it worth buying a QLED TV over an LED TV? Ans : QLED TVs generally offer better colour accuracy, brightness, and contrast compared to LED TVs. They are a great choice for movie enthusiasts and gamers who want a more immersive viewing experience. However, LED TVs are typically more affordable. Question : What size TV should I get for my room? Ans : The ideal TV size depends on the viewing distance and the size of your room. A general rule of thumb is to choose a screen size that's about half the viewing distance in inches. For example, if you sit 8 feet away from the TV, a 48-inch or 50-inch TV would be a good fit. Question : Should I wait for a sale like Amazon's to buy a TV? Ans : Sales events like Amazon's offer significant discounts on TVs, making them a great time to upgrade. However, if you need a TV urgently or have a specific model in mind, waiting might not be the best option.

