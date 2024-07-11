Amazon TV Sale is your best chance to upgrade your home entertainment system with a bigger screen to stream your favourite movies and shows. This sale features an impressive selection of TVs from popular brands such as Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and more, ensuring you get the best viewing experience without breaking the bank. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports enthusiast, or a gaming fan, there's a perfect TV for everyone in this sale. The advanced technology and features of these TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, smart capabilities, and immersive sound systems, will enhance your viewing pleasure and transform your living room into a mini-theatre.

We've created a comprehensive list of the best TV deals available, allowing you to skip the hassle of sorting through countless options. From budget-friendly models to high-end screens, our curated selection ensures you'll find a TV that fits your needs and budget. Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to elevate your home entertainment setup with top-notch televisions at unbeatable prices. Dive into the Amazon TV Sale today and discover the perfect TV to bring your favourite content to life like never before.

1. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black)

Xiaomi TVs are known for their quality products while being affordable at the same time. The TV offers crisp 4K resolution with wide 178 degree viewing angle. The Google TV OS comes preinstalled with all the streaming apps to watch latest movies and shows. The TV features a 60 Hz refresh rate, 30 Watts Dolby Audio, and multiple connectivity options including Wi-Fi, USB, and Ethernet. Its smart features include Google Assistant, Chromecast, and a wide colour gamut for enhanced picture quality.

Specifications of 8Mi 43 inch X Series 4K Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Audio: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant, MEMC Engine, eARC, ALLM

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision Refresh rate is only 60 Hz, not ideal for high-speed gaming Wide colour gamut and vivid picture engine for clear visuals Limited to 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM

2. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 32-inch LED TV offers a crisp picture quality with its high definition resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. The TV comes with smart features such as Digital Assistant to answer all your questions or control smart home devices. It includes Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access Web OS features, screen mirroring, and a mini TV browser. It provides a decent sound output with two 10W speakers and supports DTS Virtual for an immersive audio experience. The TV offers versatile connectivity options to connect your console or home theatre system.

Specifications of LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound Output: 10 Watts, DTS Virtual

Smart TV Features: Web OS, Screen Mirroring, Home Dashboard

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid HD Ready resolution for clear visuals Only 720p resolution Smart TV features with Web OS Limited to 60 Hz refresh rate

3. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Redmi 32 inches F series TV comes with HD resolution for vibrant picture quality in a compact form factor. The TV comes preinstalled with Fire TV OS, offering smart features like controlling Alexa smart devices. The TV features built-in Wi-Fi, multiple connectivity options, and a voice remote with Alexa. With Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X sound technology, it delivers a rich audio experience. This TV includes a metal bezel-less screen and DTH set-top box integration for easy switching between TV channels and OTT apps.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Audio Output: 20 Watts with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm earphone jack

Operating System: Fire OS 7 with Voice Remote Alexa

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Access to 12,000+ apps including Netflix and Prime Video Only 720p resolution, not Full HD Voice Remote with Alexa for easy control Limited internal storage of 8GB

Also Read: 50-inch LED TVs ensure high quality entertainment, vibrant colours and clear sound output

4. TCL 40-inch Bezel-Less Smart LED TV

The TCL 40-inch Bezel-Less Smart LED TV offers a sleek design with advanced features for a complete entertainment experience. It provides a Full HD resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and a range of connectivity options for an enjoyable viewing experience. Equipped with Google Assistant, HDR 10, and T-cast, it supports popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The TV has a powerful sound output with Dolby Audio support for immersive viewing experience, a 178-degree wide viewing angle, and runs on Android TV with in-built Wi-Fi.

Specifications of TCL 40-inch Bezel-Less Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 40 Inches

Resolution: Full HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 24 Watts with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Smart TV Features: Android TV, Screen Mirroring, Google Assistant, In-Built Apps

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek Bezel-Less Design Limited to 1 GB RAM Wide Viewing Angle (178 Degrees) Only 1 USB Port

5. TCL 55-inch bezel-less 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The TCL 55-inch bezel-less 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV features a 4K resolution with HDR 10 and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The TV has built-in Google Assistant and supports a wide range of apps, including Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. It comes with 24 Watts of total sound output with Dolby Atmos support for immersive experience. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. The TV offers a 24-watt sound output with Dolby Audio, and its smart features are supported by a 64-bit Quad Core Processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB ROM.

Specifications of TCL 55-inch bezel-less 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Smart TV Features: Google TV, In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K resolution and HDR 10 Only 60 Hz refresh rate Wide range of smart features and apps Limited USB ports

Also Read: Best 32 inch smart LED TVs: Top 9 options for exceptional entertainment experience at home

6. Panasonic 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Panasonic 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a superior viewing experience with its 4K resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and advanced display technologies. It includes built-in apps like Netflix and YouTube, and connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI. The TV also features Dolby Digital sound, Google Assistant operation, and screen mirroring capabilities. Ideal for modern entertainment needs, it comes with essential accessories like a remote control, AV connecting cable, and wall mount bracket.

Specifications of Panasonic 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Smart Features: Google TV, In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, Google Assistant

Sound Output: 20 Watts, Dolby Digital, Audio Booster+

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Built-in Wi-Fi

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price compared to non-4K TVs Smart features with Google TV and built-in apps Limited 2 GB RAM

7. Mi Q1 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Mi Q1 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers an impressive viewing experience with its large 75-inch screen and advanced QLED technology. It features a 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Android TV 10 with Patch Wall 4, providing access to numerous apps and smart features like Google Assistant and Chromecast. The TV includes multiple connectivity options, premium sound with Dolby Audio, and a sleek, bezel-less design. Parental controls, a variety of language options, and built-in Miracast are additional highlights, making it a versatile choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Mi Q1 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Screen Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Special Features: Android TV 10, Patch Wall 4, IMDb Integration, Kids Mode, Parental Lock, 75+ Live Channels

Sound: 30 Watts Output, 6 Speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, Dolby Atmos pass-through

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 75-inch QLED display for immersive viewing High cost compared to smaller TVs Advanced smart TV features Large size may not fit all spaces

Also Read: Best 43 inch smart TV: Top 10 picks with best picture and sound quality for every budget

8. XElectron 43-inch 4K Smart Android LED TV

The XElectron 43-inch 4K Smart Android LED TV is a feature-packed television offering stunning 4K resolution and a built-in soundbar for an immersive viewing experience. It supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar, and includes screen mirroring and voice remote capabilities. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB ports. The TV features a frameless design with HDR-10 and wide colour gamut for vibrant visuals.

Specifications of XElectron 43-inch 4K Smart Android LED TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, Wi-Fi, LAN, AV Port, RF Port

Sound Output: 24 Watts with In-built Soundbar Speakers

Special Features: Screen Mirroring, Voice Remote, HDR-10, Wide Colour Gamut

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 4K resolution for clear, detailed pictures Limited to a 60 Hz refresh rate Built-in soundbar for enhanced audio experience Might be expensive compared to similar models

Top 3 features of best TVs

Best TVs on Amazon Sale Resolution Size (Inches) Features Mi 43 inch X Series 4K Smart Google TV 4K Ultra HD 43 Dolby Audio, Google Assistant LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready 32 Web OS, DTS Virtual Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV HD Ready 32 Alexa Voice Remote, Fire OS TCL 40-inch Bezel-Less Smart LED TV Full HD 40 Android TV, Dolby Audio TCL 55-inch bezel-less 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD 55 Google TV, Dolby Atmos Panasonic 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD 43 Google TV, Dolby Digital Mi Q1 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Ultra HD 75 120 Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos XElectron 43-inch 4K Smart Android LED TV 4K Ultra HD 43 HDR-10, Built-in Soundbar

Best value for money TV on Amazon Sale

The Redmi 32-inch F Series TV offers excellent value for money with its HD resolution, built-in Fire OS, and smart features like Alexa voice control. Despite being budget-friendly, it provides vibrant picture quality and rich audio with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X technology. With access to over 12,000 apps, including popular streaming services, and versatile connectivity options, this TV is ideal for those seeking a cost-effective yet feature-rich smart TV. Its compact size and bezel-less design make it a great addition to smaller living spaces.

Also Read: Best 65-inch smart TVs: Choose from our top 8 picks to help you achieve pleasant viewing-all day, every day!

Best overall TV on Amazon Sale

The Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Smart Google TV stands out as the best overall choice due to its impressive combination of features and affordability. It delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with vivid colour and a wide viewing angle, enhanced by Dolby Audio. The Google TV OS ensures a seamless smart TV experience with access to popular streaming apps and smart home integration via Google Assistant. Its multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, USB, and Ethernet, along with Chromecast built-in, make it a versatile and user-friendly option for modern homes.

How to find the best TVs

To find the best TV for your needs, consider the following factors:

Resolution: Opt for higher resolutions like 4K or 8K for sharper images. HD and Full HD are suitable for smaller screens.

Screen size: Choose a size that fits your viewing distance and room size. Larger screens offer more immersive experiences.

Refresh rate: Higher refresh rates (120Hz or more) provide smoother motion, essential for gaming and fast-paced content.

Smart features: Look for TVs with popular OS like Google TV, Android TV, or Fire OS for access to apps and voice control.

Audio quality: Consider TVs with Dolby Audio or built-in soundbars for enhanced sound quality.

Connectivity: Ensure multiple HDMI, USB ports, and wireless options for connecting devices.

Similar Articles:

Grab smart TVs with up to 61% off during the Amazon Sale 2024: Top 8 options

Best 55-inch TV: Experience immersive entertainment at home with these top 10 picks

Best 43 inch LED TV: Indulge in vibrant picture quality, smart features and more

Best Samsung 43 inch 4K smart TVs for crystal clear home entertainment: Top 6 picks

FAQs

Question : What resolution should I choose for a new TV?

Ans : For the best viewing experience, pick at least a 4K resolution for larger screens, while HD or Full HD is adequate for smaller screens.

Question : How important is the refresh rate in a TV?

Ans : A higher refresh rate, like 120Hz, is crucial for smooth motion, especially in gaming and fast-action scenes.

Question : What smart TV features are essential?

Ans : Key features include a user-friendly operating system (like Google TV or Fire OS), access to streaming apps, and voice control.

Question : How do I determine the right screen size for my room?

Ans : Measure your viewing distance and choose a screen size that allows for comfortable viewing without straining your eyes.

Question : Are built-in speakers good enough, or do I need external speakers?

Ans : While many TVs have decent built-in speakers with technologies like Dolby Audio, external speakers or soundbars can significantly enhance the audio experience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!