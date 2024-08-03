Explore the top smart TVs on Amazon TV sale, featuring unbeatable discounts and top-rated models. Upgrade your home entertainment with these incredible deals, perfect for every budget. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to enhance your viewing experience.

If you are planning to upgrade your old LED TV with a new OLED technology for those contrasty visuals. Or just want to upgrade the size for a more cinematic experience at home, then this is the right time. Amazon TV Sale is here and it's your chance to buy a premium smart TV without splurging. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports enthusiast, or a gaming aficionado, this sale offers something for everyone.

In this listicle, we've curated a selection of the top 10 smart TVs that stand out for their exceptional picture quality, advanced features, and unbeatable value. From sleek 4K Ultra HD models to those boasting vibrant OLED displays, these TVs are designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Each pick in our guide has been chosen based on its performance, user reviews, and current sale price, ensuring you get the best bang for your buck.

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV in Dark Iron Gray offers an immersive viewing experience with a 32-inch LED display. It features HD Ready resolution (1366x768) and a 60 Hz refresh rate, providing clear and smooth visuals. The TV is equipped with Web OS for smart features, including screen mirroring, a mini TV browser, and Office 365. It has two HDMI ports and one USB port for easy connectivity. The sound system includes two speakers with 10W output and DTS Virtual for enhanced audio quality.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: 1366x768 (HD Ready)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi

Sound Output: 10W, DTS Virtual

Smart TV Features: Web OS, Screen Mirroring, Mini TV Browser, Office 365

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Good HD Ready resolution Limited to HD Ready, not Full HD or 4K Web OS offers smart features Limited sound output (10W)

2. TCL 55C61B is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

The TCL 55C61B is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV with advanced features. It offers stunning visuals with QLED technology, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+. The TV runs on Google TV, providing a vast range of apps and content. It includes a powerful AiPQ Pro Processor and has a slim, uni-body design. With a 120Hz refresh rate and ONKYO 2.1 CH audio, it delivers smooth visuals and immersive sound. The TV also supports hands-free voice control, DTS Virtual, and multiple eye care features, making it a versatile choice for entertainment.

Specifications of TCL 55C61B is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Screen Size: 55 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Audio: ONKYO 2.1 CH, 35W Output, DTS Virtual, Dolby Atmos

Smart Features: Google TV, 2 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM, Hands-Free Voice Control

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional 4K QLED display quality Limited to 1 USB port Comprehensive smart features with Google TV Limited RAM (2 GB) for multitasking

3. Hisense 65-inch Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Hisense 65-inch Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers stunning visuals and immersive sound. It features a 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for vibrant colors and sharp details. The built-in JBL 20W subwoofer and Dolby Atmos enhance the audio experience. This TV runs on Google TV, providing access to various streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube. It includes multiple connectivity options, such as HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi. The sleek, bezel-less design adds a modern touch to any space.

Specifications of Hisense 65-inch Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Screen Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Audio Output: 61 Watts with JBL 20W subwoofer

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, supported apps like Netflix and YouTube

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

Display Features: 10-bit panel, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Bezel-less design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K picture quality with HDR support Refresh rate limited to 60 Hz Powerful audio system with built-in JBL subwoofer May not suit buyers looking for higher-end gaming features

4. Toshiba 55M650MP is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The Toshiba 55M650MP is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV featuring advanced QLED technology. It offers stunning visuals with a 600 nits peak brightness and 120 local dimming zones. The TV includes a 2.1 channel audio system with REGZA Bass Woofer for enhanced sound and supports Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Ethernet. It runs on VIDAA U6 OS, supporting popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Additionally, the TV comes with a free Fire TV Stick and a 3-year warranty.

Specifications of Toshiba 55M650MP is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: QLED

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Brightness: 600 nits

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 4K resolution and QLED display for vivid colors May be expensive compared to non-QLED TVs Includes a free Fire TV Stick for additional content 60 Hz refresh rate might not be ideal for gamers

5. Toshiba 55C450ME is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Toshiba 55C450ME is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offering stunning visuals with Quantum Dot technology. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive viewing experience. Key smart features include voice assistant support, VIDAA TV, and popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. The TV includes Game Mode Plus with Auto Low Latency Mode and HDR game mode for smooth gaming. It has a sleek, bezel-less design and offers various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth.

Specifications of Toshiba 55C450ME is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 24 Watts Audio Output, Dolby Atmos

Smart Features: Voice Assistant, Airplay, VIDAA TV, Built-in Alexa

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 4.2, Ethernet, 3.5mm earphone jack

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K QLED display quality Limited to 60 Hz refresh rate Rich smart features and voice control Audio output may not satisfy audiophiles

6. Vu Masterpiece Glo Series 75QMP

The Vu Masterpiece Glo Series 75QMP is a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV in Armani Gold. Launched in 2022, it features a 120 Hz refresh rate and built-in 4.1 speakers. The TV supports various streaming services, including Netflix and YouTube, and offers modes for optimal viewing experiences, such as Cricket Mode for sports and Cinema Mode for movies. AI Mode enhances image quality by reducing noise and adjusting colours. The TV comes with essential accessories like a remote control and wall mount bracket.

Specifications of Vu Masterpiece Glo Series 75QMP Screen Size: 75 inches

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Included Components: TV unit, remote control, power cord, user manual, table mount stand, VESA wall mount bracket, 2 AAA batteries

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K QLED display with vibrant colors Higher price point compared to other brands Multiple viewing modes for different content Large size may not fit smaller rooms

7. Hisense 43-inch E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV

The Hisense 43-inch E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV offers a stunning viewing experience with its 4K resolution and Quantum Dot technology. It features a 60Hz refresh rate and various smart features, including Google Assistant and screen mirroring. The TV supports a wide range of apps like Netflix and YouTube. Its sound system includes Dolby Atmos and multiple sound modes for an immersive audio experience. With a sleek design, it provides multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth.

Specifications of Hisense 43-inch E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 24W speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K QLED display quality Limited to a 60Hz refresh rate Comprehensive smart TV features Relatively low speaker output (24W)

8. Hisense 55U6K is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Hisense 55U6K is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV designed for a stunning visual experience. It features a sleek bezel-less design and uses Quantum Dot Colour for vibrant images. The TV offers a 120Hz refresh rate, Full Array Local Dimming for better contrast, and Dolby Atmos for high-quality sound. It supports a range of streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube and has advanced connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB ports. With its light-sensing technology and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), it adjusts to your environment and is ideal for both watching and gaming.

Specifications of Hisense 55U6K is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Audio: Dolby Atmos, 24 Watts Output

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent picture quality with 4K resolution and Quantum Dot Colour Expensive compared to non-QLED TVs Dolby Atmos provides immersive sound experience Limited local dimming zones (32) may affect black levels

9. OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro

The OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV. It features a sharp 4K resolution and advanced QLED technology for vibrant colors and deep contrast. The TV has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz for smooth motion and supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision for enhanced image quality. It includes Google TV, which offers a wide range of apps like Netflix and YouTube. The remote control has voice assistance, and the TV supports multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI. It comes with a 1-year warranty plus an additional year for the panel.

Specifications of OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro Screen Size: 65 Inches

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Special Features: Google TV, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Hands-free Voice Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 4K resolution with vibrant QLED colors Not water-resistant Google TV with access to popular streaming apps Relatively large and might not fit in smaller spaces

10. LG 55A3PSA is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

The LG 55A3PSA is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV with advanced features for high-quality viewing. It boasts OLED display technology for perfect black levels and vibrant colours, and its α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor enhances picture quality with AI upscaling. The TV includes Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for immersive visuals and sound. It supports various smart features such as WebOS, AI ThinQ, built-in Alexa, and compatibility with Apple Airplay. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB ports. The design also prioritizes eye comfort with low-blue light and flicker-free technology.

Specifications of LG 55A3PSA is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Technology: OLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Processor: α7 AI 4K Gen6

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent picture quality with OLED display and 4K resolution High price compared to LED TVs Advanced features like Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos 60 Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for fast-paced gaming

Top 3 features of best smart TV

Smart TV Display Size Resolution Features LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366x768) Web OS, Screen Mirroring TCL 55C61B 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Google TV, Hands-Free Voice Control Hisense 65-inch Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Dolby Vision, JBL 20W Subwoofer Toshiba 55M650MP 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 55 inches 4K Ultra HD QLED Display, Free Fire TV Stick Toshiba 55C450ME 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Voice Assistant, Game Mode Plus Vu Masterpiece Glo Series 75QMP 75 inches 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz Refresh Rate, Multiple Viewing Modes Hisense 43-inch E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Google TV, Dolby Atmos Hisense 55U6K 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55 inches 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 inches 4K Ultra HD HDR 10+, Hands-free Voice Control LG 55A3PSA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55 inches 4K Ultra HD OLED Display, Dolby Vision IQ

Best value for money smart TV on Amazon The TCL 55C61B offers the best value for money due to its excellent combination of features and performance. For a reasonable price, you get a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display with advanced features like Dolby Vision and Google TV. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, and the ONKYO 2.1 CH audio system provides immersive sound. Although it has limited RAM, it balances high-quality visuals, smart functionality, and sound performance, making it an outstanding choice for those seeking both quality and affordability.

Best overall smart TV on Amazon The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is the best overall choice for those seeking a compact and feature-rich TV. Despite its smaller 32-inch size and HD Ready resolution, it excels with the intuitive Web OS platform, enabling seamless access to smart features like screen mirroring and Office 365. The 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals for everyday viewing. Its compact size is ideal for smaller spaces, and its user-friendly interface makes it a top choice for straightforward smart TV needs.

Factors to consider when buying a smart TV Define your needs: Determine the size, resolution, and smart features that fit your viewing habits and space. Consider whether you need a large screen for immersive experiences or a smaller size for compact areas.

Check display quality: Look for high resolution (4K or higher) and advanced display technologies (OLED, QLED) for vibrant colours and sharpness. Evaluate features like HDR for enhanced contrast and brightness.

Smart features and OS: Ensure the TV has a user-friendly operating system (like Google TV, WebOS) and supports essential apps and services. Check for voice control and integration with other smart home devices.

Audio and connectivity: Assess audio quality and connectivity options. Look for TVs with good built-in speakers or the option to connect external sound systems. Ensure there are enough HDMI and USB ports.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between OLED and QLED TVs? Ans : OLED TVs use organic light-emitting diodes for each pixel, providing superior black levels and colour accuracy. QLED TVs use quantum dots for vibrant colours and high brightness but rely on a backlight. OLED generally offers better contrast and viewing angles, while QLED tends to be brighter. Question : What resolution should I choose for a smart TV? Ans : For a sharp and detailed picture, 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) is ideal. Full HD (1920x1080) is sufficient for smaller screens or budget options, while 8K is available for those seeking the highest detail, though content is still limited. Question : How important is the refresh rate for a TV? Ans : The refresh rate, measured in Hertz (Hz), affects motion smoothness. A higher refresh rate (120Hz or more) is better for fast-moving content like sports and gaming. A 60Hz refresh rate is usually adequate for regular TV watching and movies. Question : Can I use my smart TV as a monitor for my computer? Ans : Yes, most smart TVs can be used as monitors via HDMI connections. Ensure the TV has the appropriate input ports and supports the desired resolution for your computer setup. Question : Are smart TVs compatible with voice assistants? Ans : Many modern smart TVs come with built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple Siri. Check the TV’s specifications to confirm compatibility and the range of voice commands supported.