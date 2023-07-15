Amazon vs Flipkart sale: Where should you buy Apple iPhone 14

Amazon vs Flipkart sale: Where should you buy Apple iPhone 141 min read 15 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM IST
Amazon Prime Day sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale are offering discounts on the iPhone 14. Amazon is selling it for ₹65,499 with bank offers and up to ₹50,000 off on exchange. Flipkart is selling the Product Red model for ₹67,999.
Amazon Prime Day sale is now live. The two-sale offers discounts on a range of products across categories like fashion, smartphones, laptops and more. To compete with the Prime Day sale, Flipkart has announced the Big Saving Days sale which has started today and will continue till July 19. If you are planning to buy an iPhone 14, then this is probably one of the good times. Both e-commerce platforms are giving exciting deals on the handset. Here’s a comparison of offers on iPhone 14 available on Amazon and Flipkart
