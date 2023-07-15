Amazon vs Flipkart sale: Where should you buy Apple iPhone 14

Amazon Prime Day sale is now live. The two-sale offers discounts on a range of products across categories like fashion, smartphones, laptops and more. To compete with the Prime Day sale , Flipkart has announced the Big Saving Days sale which has started today and will continue till July 19. If you are planning to buy an iPhone 14 , then this is probably one of the good times. Both e-commerce platforms are giving exciting deals on the handset. Here’s a comparison of offers on iPhone 14 available on Amazon and Flipkart

Apple iPhone 14 discount on Amazon

In the Amazon Prime Day sale, Apple iPhone 14 can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹65,499. The handset is listed at ₹66,999 on the e-tailer’s site. With bank offers, you can avail up to ₹1,500 off on iPhone 14. There is also an additional discount of up to ₹50,000 on exchanging old phone with the purchase of iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 14 discount on Flipkart

The 128GB storage model of Apple iPhone 14 (Product Red) is up for purchase at ₹67,999. Bank offers as listed on Flipkart are 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions up to ₹1,000, 5% off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Trxns of up to ₹500 and 10% instant discount on Citi Credit Card and EMI Txns, up to ₹1,000.

Apple iPhone 14 features

Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen offers a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels and comes with a ceramic shield protection. The handset\ is resistant to spills and splashes.

Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. To perform camera duties, Apple iPhone 14 has a dual camera sensor on the back. This includes a 12MP primary sensor at the rear paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. Blue, Midnight Black, Product Red, Yellow, White and Purple are the colour variants of the phone.