1. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine offers top-notch washing with modern technology. With a 7 kg capacity, it's ideal for small families of 3-4 members. This 5-star energy-efficient machine ensures reduced electricity bills. Its 15 wash programmes, in-built heater, and advanced features like EcoSilence Drive and AI Active Water Plus ensure a customised and effective washing experience. The 1200 RPM speed enhances water extraction for faster drying. The machine comes with a touch panel for ease of use and durability is assured with a stainless steel drum and Anti-Vibration side panels.

Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 kg, suitable for 3-4 people.

Energy Rating: 5 Star for high efficiency.

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM for better water extraction.

Wash Programmes: 15, including Allergy Plus and Quick Wash.

Build Material: VarioDrum with stainless steel construction.

Warranty: 2 years on product, 12 years on motor.

2. Hisense 7.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Hisense 7.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine offers efficient washing with advanced features like Steam Wash and a built-in heater. Its 7 kg capacity is ideal for small families of 3–4 members. This energy-efficient machine ensures high-quality cleaning with its Snowflake Drum and 1200 RPM spin speed for quicker drying. It comes with 15 wash programmes, including Quick Wash and Baby Steam Care, catering to various fabric needs. Additional features like child lock, time delay, and smart diagnosis add convenience. The machine has a 2-year warranty and an extra 3-year motor warranty.

Specifications of Hisense 7.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Type: Fully-automatic front-loading washing machine

Capacity: 7 kg (suitable for 3–4 people)

RPM: 1200 RPM for faster drying

Wash Programmes: 15 options (e.g., Cotton, Quick Wash, Steam Wash)

Special Features: Steam Wash, Child Lock, Time Delay, Smart Diagnosis

Warranty: 2 years on product, 3 additional years on motor

3. Whirlpool StainWash Pro H 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool StainWash Pro H 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an energy-efficient appliance designed for families of 3–4 members. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures superior performance with features like an in-built heater, 12 wash programmes, and stain removal technology. Its 740 RPM motor aids in faster drying, while innovative features like 6th Sense Technology and ZPF Technology enhance convenience and wash quality. Backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year motor warranty, this washing machine combines affordability and advanced technology for effortless laundry.

Specifications of Whirlpool StainWash Pro H 6.5 kg Washing Machine

Capacity: 6.5 kg – Ideal for small families.

Energy Rating: 5-star efficiency.

Wash Programmes: 12 options, including Stainwash, Delicate, and Anti-Bac.

Motor Speed: 740 RPM for faster drying.

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 10 years on motor.

Key Features: In-built heater, 3 hot water modes, 6th Sense Technology, ZPF Technology.

4. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5-Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5-Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is designed for efficiency and convenience. With its large 7.5 kg capacity, it's perfect for big families. Its 5-star energy rating ensures optimal power saving, while the built-in heater provides enhanced cleaning. The machine features 12 wash programmes, a durable stainless-steel drum with a Hexabloom Impeller, and a 740 RPM spin speed for better drying. It comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty and a 12-year motor warranty, ensuring reliability.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5-Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 7.5 kg (suitable for large families).

Energy Rating: 5-star efficiency.

Wash Programmes: 12 options.

Drum Type: Stainless Steel Hexabloom Impeller.

Spin Speed: 740 RPM.

Warranty: 3 years comprehensive, 12 years on motor and Prime Mover.

5. LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine combines advanced features with convenience. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures high energy and water efficiency. Its Direct Drive Technology and Steam Wash deliver excellent cleaning and care for fabrics, including hygiene steam for sensitive items. Suitable for small families (3–4 members), it offers 10 wash programs for diverse fabrics and needs. The in-built heater and touch panel enhance ease of use, while the stainless steel drum ensures durability. A 1200 RPM spin speed ensures faster drying. The product also includes a 2-year warranty on the machine and 10 years on the motor.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 kg, ideal for small families.

Energy Rating: 5-star for superior efficiency.

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM for quick drying.

Wash Programs: 10, including Baby Care, Delicate, and Steam Wash.

Material: Durable stainless steel drum.

Special Features: Direct Drive Technology, Smart Diagnosis, In-built Heater.

7. Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

The Haier 602L Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers a spacious 602-litre capacity suitable for large families. It features a 100% convertible fridge space, allowing users to switch between freezer and fridge modes as needed. The Expert Inverter technology ensures energy efficiency, quiet operation, and durability. With a 3-star energy rating and frost-free cooling, it maintains optimal freshness. Key highlights include an external digital display, Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh technology, and toughened glass shelves. It also comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor.

Specifications of Haier 602L Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 602 litres (398L fresh food, 204L freezer).

Energy Rating: 3-star energy efficiency.

Special Features: 100% convertible fridge space, Magic Convertible Zone, Jumbo Ice Maker.

Interior: 4 compartments, 5 toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket.

Cooling Technology: Frost-free, Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh technology.

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive, 10-year on inverter compressor.

8. Samsung 550 L, 4 star Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model)

The Samsung 550 L Frost Free French Door Refrigerator is a premium appliance with a stylish design and advanced features. It offers a spacious 550-litre capacity, suitable for large families, and comes with a bottom freezer for easy access. Equipped with Twin Cooling Plus technology, it keeps food fresh and prevents odour mixing. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and durability, consuming 50% less power. Its features include convertible modes, power freeze, and power cool, making it versatile and user-friendly. The refrigerator also boasts toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gaskets, and a fingerprint-resistant finish.

Specifications of Samsung 550 L Frost Free French Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 550 litres (381 L fresh food, 199 L freezer).

Energy Rating: 4 stars.

Compressor: Digital Inverter with 20-year warranty.

Special Features: Convertible modes, Power Freeze, Power Cool.

Interior Details: 3 compartments, 2 vegetable drawers, 3 toughened glass shelves.

Finish: Fingerprint-resistant refined inox.

9. Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(FP 343D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel)

The Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigeratoris perfect for medium-sized families, offering a 300-litre capacity and innovative energy efficiency, consuming less power than a CFL. It operates stabiliser-free even during voltage fluctuations (160-300V), ensuring reliable performance. The fridge includes advanced features like Zeolite Technology, Moisture Retention Technology, and a Fruit Crisper to keep food fresh for longer. The Deli Zone and 32-litre large storage compartments offer ample space. Its toughened glass shelves and frost-free cooling system make it durable and user-friendly. A 1-year product warranty and 10-year compressor warranty provide added assurance.

Specifications of Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 300 litres.

Energy Efficiency: Consumes less power than a 60-watt CFL.

Stabiliser-Free Operation: Works smoothly within 160-300V.

Zeolite Technology: Prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables.

Moisture Retention Technology: Preserves freshness by retaining moisture.

Shelf Material: Toughened glass for durability.

9. Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator is an energy-efficient appliance designed for medium-sized families. Its innovative features, such as Zeolite and Moisture Retention technologies, help keep food fresh for longer. It offers stabiliser-free operation during voltage fluctuations, ensuring reliability. With 240 litres of capacity, the refrigerator provides spacious compartments for different food types, including fruits, vegetables, and deli items. The appliance is equipped with toughened glass shelves and an air booster system for optimal cooling. It also comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty for added assurance.

Specifications of Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 240 litres

Type: Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator

Energy Efficiency: Consumes less energy than a 60-watt CFL bulb

Special Feature: Stabiliser-free operation (160-300V)

Technology: Zeolite, Moisture Retention, and Air Booster

Warranty: 1 year on the product, 10 years on the compressor

10. LG 185 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The LG 185 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is an energy-efficient and stylish appliance suitable for small families or bachelors. With a 190-litre capacity, it offers 167.5 litres for fresh food and 22.5 litres for the freezer. It features toughened glass shelves, fast ice-making, and operates silently with its conventional compressor. Special features include stabiliser-free operation, a moist 'n' fresh vegetable tray, and a large 12.6-litre vegetable compartment. Backed by a 1-year product warranty and 10 years on the compressor, this fridge is a blend of affordability and performance.

Specifications of LG 185 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 190 litres (Freezer: 22.5L, Fresh Food: 167.5L).

Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating as per 2023 BEE guidelines.

Compressor: Conventional compressor with silent operation.

Shelf Type: Toughened glass shelves with a frame.

Special Features: Stabiliser-free operation, fast ice-making, Moist 'N' Fresh.

Warranty: 1 year on the product, 10 years on the compressor.

