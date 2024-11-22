Winter and the Amazon Winter Sale are here, bringing massive savings on essential home appliances! This limited-time event offers up to 70% off on a wide range of products, including air conditioners, refrigerators, chimneys, and dishwashers. Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or preparing for cosy indoor living, these deals make it affordable to enhance your space with top-quality appliances.

With leading brands, excellent warranties, and competitive prices, this sale is the perfect opportunity to shop for reliable appliances that combine functionality with energy efficiency. Don't miss the chance to grab the best discounts and elevate your home with premium essentials without exceeding your budget.

The Amazon Winter Sale promises convenience, value, and variety, ensuring you find exactly what you need to suit your style and requirements. Shop today and take advantage of these exclusive offers before the sale ends. A smarter, more efficient home is just a click away!

1. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 183V Vectra Prism, White)

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for medium-sized rooms, offering energy-efficient cooling with its adjustable 4-in-1 modes. This 2023 model features a variable-speed inverter compressor that adapts cooling to room size and occupancy, ensuring personalised comfort. Its copper condenser coil enhances cooling and durability, while the anti-dust filter improves air quality. Suitable for up to 52°C ambient temperatures, it consumes 4800 units of energy annually. A 1-year comprehensive warranty and 10-year compressor warranty provide peace of mind.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium rooms (111–150 sq. ft.).

Energy Efficiency: 3-Star rating with 4800 annual energy consumption units; ISEER value of 3.81.

Compressor: Variable-speed inverter with 4 cooling modes (20% to 120% capacity).

Copper Condenser Coil: Ensures better cooling and low maintenance.

Filter: Anti-dust filter for improved air quality.

Warranty: 1-year on product and PCB; 10 years on the compressor.

2. Haier 1.6 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC (5460W, Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, 4-Way Cooling, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, White - HSU19K-PYSC5BN-INV, 2024 Model)

The Haier 1.6 Ton 5-Star Hexa Inverter Split AC, now available during the Amazon Winter Sale, is a heavy-duty, energy-efficient air conditioner suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 200 sq. ft. It features Intelli Convertible 7-in-1 modes to optimise cooling and energy usage. With its copper condenser coil and R32 refrigerant, it ensures eco-friendly and efficient cooling, even at 60°C temperatures. Special features like 4-way cooling, self-cleaning, and anti-bacterial filters add convenience and durability. It operates quietly and provides stable performance, even during power fluctuations, all at a fantastic discounted price during the sale.

Specifications of Haier 1.6 Ton 5-Star Hexa Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.6 Ton (5460 Watts)

Energy Rating: 5 Star (ISEER: 5.05)

Cooling Modes: Intelli Convertible 7-in-1

Refrigerant: R32 (eco-friendly)

Special Features: Frost Self-Clean, 4-Way Air Flow, Anti-Bacterial Filter

Warranty: 5 Years on parts, 12 Years on the compressor

4. Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model)

The Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator, available during the Amazon Winter Sale, is a versatile, energy-efficient appliance ideal for small families. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers auto defrost and powerful cooling to maintain long-lasting freshness. The convertible feature provides flexible storage options, and the digital inverter compressor ensures less noise and reduced energy consumption, using 50% less power. This model comes with a sleek black matte finish, a digital display, and convenient features like Power Cool and Easy Slide Shelves, all available at a fantastic discounted price during the sale.

Specifications of Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 236 L (Fresh food: 183 L; Freezer: 53 L).

Energy Rating: 3-star energy efficiency.

Compressor: Digital inverter with 20-year warranty.

Convertible Modes: Flexible storage options.

Special Features: Power Cool, Coolpack, Easy Slide Shelf, All Round Cooling.

Interior Design: Toughened glass shelves, 1 vegetable drawer, anti-bacterial gasket.

5. Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model)

The Samsung 236 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator combines efficiency and durability for small families. It has a 3-star energy rating and a digital inverter compressor for quieter, energy-saving performance. Auto-defrost and advanced cooling technology keep food fresh longer. Its toughened glass shelves and antibacterial gasket ensure a hygienic interior. A 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 20-year compressor warranty back the refrigerator.

Specifications of Samsung 236 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 236 litres (183 L fridge, 53 L freezer)

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Digital Inverter Compressor: 20-year warranty

Shelves: 3 toughened glass

Special Features: Coolpack, Fresh Room, Easy Slide Shelf

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, 20 years on compressor

7. Livpure Fenix 90 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch And Gesture Control, Black)

The Livpure Fenix 90 is a high-performance kitchen chimney designed for modern households. With a powerful suction capacity of 1400 m³/hr, it efficiently removes smoke, odours, and fumes, ensuring a clean cooking environment. The filterless technology prevents clogging and reduces maintenance, while the thermal auto-clean feature keeps it functioning smoothly. Motion sensor technology provides hands-free operation, and dual LED lamps illuminate your cooking area effectively. The sleek black design complements any kitchen, and it offers a 10-year motor warranty for added peace of mind. Touch and gesture controls make operation simple and intuitive.

Specifications of Livpure Fenix 90

Suction Capacity: 1400 m³/hr.

Technology: Filterless, motion sensor-enabled.

Auto-clean: Thermal cleaning system.

Lighting: Dual energy-efficient LED lamps.

Warranty: 10 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive.

Control: Touch and gesture control.

8. Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Efficient Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor, (1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure

The Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm kitchen chimney combines efficiency and style, perfect for modern kitchens. With a powerful 1050 m³/hr suction capacity, it ensures a smoke-free and fresh cooking environment. The durable baffle filter traps grease and is dishwasher-safe for easy maintenance. Push button controls allow simple operation, while dual LED lamps provide bright illumination for better visibility. The chimney comes in an elegant black finish and is supported by a 5-year motor warranty and 1-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm kitchen chimney

Suction Capacity: 1050 m³/hr.

Filter Type: Durable and dishwasher-safe baffle filter.

Control Type: Push button controls.

Lighting: Dual energy-efficient LED lamps.

Design: Elegant pyramid style in black.

Warranty: 5 years on motor, 1-year comprehensive coverage.

7. Electrolux 13 Place Settings Dishwasher

The Electrolux 13 Place Settings Dishwasher, now available during the Amazon Winter Sale, is a fully automatic, energy-efficient appliance designed for home use. It offers features like AirDry, which dries dishes using natural air circulation, and ExtraPower to enhance cleaning by removing tough stains. The ExtraHygiene function sanitises dishes by heating the final rinse to over 60°C, killing 99.99% of bacteria. The dishwasher also includes a 24-hour delay start, an adjustable upper basket for large items, and a MachineCare program to maintain optimal performance, all at a fantastic discounted price during the sale. It is perfect for families looking for convenience and a hygienic, energy-efficient washing solution.

Specifications of Electrolux 13 Place Settings Dishwasher

13 place settings capacity

Fully automatic operation

ExtraPower for enhanced cleaning

AirDry for energy-efficient drying

ExtraHygiene for sanitisation

Adjustable upper basket for large items

8. Midea 8 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher

The Midea 8 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher is a compact, portable dishwasher ideal for bachelors or small families. It has 8 place settings and features 6 wash programmes: Intensive, Normal, ECO, Glass, Rapid, and 90-minute. The Intensive mode is ideal for heavily soiled dishes with a longer runtime, while the Rapid mode offers a quick wash. The dishwasher uses water efficiently, ranging from 7L to 12.5L depending on the cycle. Other features include an anti-bacterial filter, 24-hour delay timer, and an Intensive 70-degree wash for ultra hygiene.

Specifications of Midea 8 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher

8 place setting capacity

6 wash programmes

Anti-bacterial filter

Intensive 70-degree wash

24-hour delay timer

Water consumption from 7L to 12.5L

FAQs

Question : What appliances are included in the Amazon Winter Sale?

Ans : The sale features discounts on air conditioners, refrigerators, chimneys, and dishwashers from leading brands.

Question : How much can I save on products during the Amazon Winter Sale?

Ans : You can save up to 50% on a wide range of home appliances during the sale.

Question : Are the discounted products eligible for warranty?

Ans : Yes, all discounted products come with a manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

Question : Can I return products purchased during the Winter Sale?

Ans : Yes, returns are allowed according to Amazon's return policy, which varies by product category.

Question : Is free delivery available for sale items?

Ans : Free delivery is available on many sale items, depending on the product and location.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.