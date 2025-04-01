Amazon’s ‘Back to School’ sale: Enjoy up to 80% off on laptops, tablets, printers, and more

Amazon's 'Back to School' sale offers substantial savings on essential tech. Students and educators can find discounts up to 80% on laptops, tablets, printers, and accessories. This sale provides an opportunity to equip for academic success without breaking the budget.

Published1 Apr 2025, 08:00 PM IST
ProductRatingPrice

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTINView Details...

₹66,690

HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details...

₹20,990

HONOR Pad X8A with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch) Wi-Fi Tablet,4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz Refresh Rate,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,GreyView Details...

₹13,250

Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch| 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable| 3K Display| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZACH0070IN)View Details...

₹17,999

Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free InstallationView Details...

₹14,870

Summer's in full swing, yet the savvy student understands: early prep is key. Amazon's Back to School sale isn't a mere discount event; it's a strategic investment in academic excellence. We're talking access to the best laptops capable of handling demanding coursework, best tablets designed for seamless note-taking and research, and best printers that bring complex projects to tangible life.

This isn't just about acquiring student tech; it's about empowering yourself with the tools necessary for genuine academic success. Forget the allure of fleeting, throwaway deals. This is about acquiring reliable, high-quality equipment that will transform your study space, enrich your classroom experience, and ultimately, elevate your entire learning journey.

Best offers for you:

Laptops offers on Amazon, over 40% off

Amazon's laptop deals are a boon for students and professionals alike, with over 40% off. Find "back to school" essentials from top brands like Lenovo, ASUS, and Dell. Upgrade your study setup or work-from-home office with powerful, budget-friendly laptops. Don't miss these limited-time savings.

Best deals for you:

Tablet offers on Amazon, over 50% off

Amazon's tablet sale slashes prices over 50%, perfect for educational needs. Equip yourself for success with deals on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Lenovo tablets, and HONOR devices. These "back to school" offers make digital learning affordable. Enhance note-taking, research, and collaborative projects with powerful, discounted tablets.

Best deals for you:

Printer offers on Amazon, over 40% off

Amazon's printer offers, with discounts exceeding 40%, are perfect for "back to school" needs. Secure reliable printing solutions from Epson, Brother, and Canon. From essential document printing to project-ready colour outputs, these deals make academic work seamless. Don't miss out on these savings for your study essentials.

Best deals for you:

Headphones offers on Amazon, over 80% off

Amazon's headphone deals are a steal, with discounts over 80%! Dive into immersive audio with top brands like Sony and Bose, or grab budget-friendly options from Boult. Perfect for study sessions, commutes, or downtime, these offers make high-quality sound accessible. Don't miss out on these massive savings.

Best deals for you:

FAQs
Expect deals on laptops, tablets, printers, and headphones. Brands like Apple, Dell, Sony, and Epson are included, offering significant back-to-school savings.
Laptop discounts exceed 40%, featuring brands like Lenovo and ASUS. Ideal for students needing powerful, budget-friendly machines for their studies.
Yes, tablets from Apple, Samsung, and HONOR are discounted over 50%. They enhance note-taking, research, and collaborative learning, making them great for students.
Epson, Brother, and Canon printers are discounted over 40%. These deals cater to students needing reliable printing for assignments and projects.
Headphone deals offer over 80% off, featuring brands like Sony, Bose, and Boult. Perfect for study sessions or leisure listening.

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

First Published:1 Apr 2025, 08:00 PM IST
