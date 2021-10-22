Ambrane launches Dots Slay TWS earbuds at 2,199. Check details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ambrane announced the new TWS earbuds Dots Slay in India. The Made in India TWS earbuds are priced at ₹2,199 but it is currently available on Amazon and Flipkart for a discounted price ₹799. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ambrane announced the new TWS earbuds Dots Slay in India. The Made in India TWS earbuds are priced at ₹2,199 but it is currently available on Amazon and Flipkart for a discounted price ₹799.

The earbuds get IPX4 water resistance. The Ambrane Dots Slay true wireless earphones come with a multi-functional button. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The earbuds get IPX4 water resistance. The Ambrane Dots Slay true wireless earphones come with a multi-functional button. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Dots Slay features 8mm dynamic drivers with boosted bass. The TWS gets a 600mAh battery which the company claims can provide up to 38 hours of playback time. Ambrane claims the TWS can play non-stop 8 hours of music on a single charge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TWS supports Bluetooth V5.1 with a wireless range of 10m. It also gets support for voice assistants (Siri and Google Assistant).

"We are proud to announce Ambrane Dots Slay, a complete Made in India TWS. Ambrane continues its Make-in-India legacy by manufacturing products in India," says Ashok Rajpal – Managing Director, Ambrane India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}