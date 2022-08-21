Android 13 for Nothing Phone (1)? Here’s what the company has to say

When asked by a journalist about the rollout of Android 13, the founder and CEO of Nothing- Carl Pei said that a product is more than just version numbers. “A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers," are the exact words in which Pei replied. What he said truly holds value, but it may come as a disappointment to those expecting Android 13 for Nothing Phone (1). It may still be a while before the rollout of the latest Android operating system begins for the smartphone.