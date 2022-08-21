Android 13 for Nothing Phone (1)? Here’s what the company has to say

Android 13 for Nothing Phone (1)? Here’s what the company has to say2 min read . 06:29 PM IST
- Nothing CEO Carl Pei said that a product is more than just version numbers when enquired by a journalist about Android 13 for Nothing Phone (1).
Within a month of its launch, Nothing Phone (1) has become ‘talk of the town’. While it is the company’s first smartphone, the handset comes with a unique Glyph Interface which is termed as a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. The smartphone runs on Android 12 and is one of eligible devices to get Android 13. But don’t expect it to be happening soon.
When asked by a journalist about the rollout of Android 13, the founder and CEO of Nothing- Carl Pei said that a product is more than just version numbers. “A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers," are the exact words in which Pei replied. What he said truly holds value, but it may come as a disappointment to those expecting Android 13 for Nothing Phone (1). It may still be a while before the rollout of the latest Android operating system begins for the smartphone.
Earlier this week, Nothing increased the price of Nothing Phone (1) in India. Launched at a starting price of ₹32,999, the handset will now cost ₹33,999 for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Similarly, the 8GB+256GB storage model will now be priced at ₹37,999. It was previously priced at ₹36,999. The top-end model, on the other hand, will now cost ₹39,999.
Nothing Phone (1) features a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on back and front.
Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor. The handset is said to offer a battery life of up to 18 hours. Nothing claims that the phone can charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge.
