Android 13 roll out: Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro are getting latest Android OS2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 02:44 PM IST
- To install Android 13 preview, Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro must update their device to the latest system version
Android 13 is rolling out to some Vivo and iQoo phone users in India. The latest Android operating system is available to the users of Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro. Android 13 operating system comes with an improved clipboard feature, better connectivity between Android phones and tablets along with support for different languages on different apps.