Android 13 is rolling out to some Vivo and iQoo phone users in India. The latest Android operating system is available to the users of Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro. Android 13 operating system comes with an improved clipboard feature, better connectivity between Android phones and tablets along with support for different languages on different apps.

It must be noted that the update is available for Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro users who signed up for the Android 13 Preview program. Vivo and iQoo have announced Android 13 Preview Program for 500 users only. This means that a total of 1000 users will be eligible for the Android 13 early access. There is no information about when the companies will bring the stable version of the update.

In the announcement, Vivo has asked Vivo X80 Pro users to upgrade their device to the latest system version i.e. 12.0.12.7 and above. While the iQoo 9 Pro users must update their system version to 12.0.5.8 or above. The OS update comes with a note that the Android 13 preview may slow down smartphone’s performance for some users.

Android 13 features

Android 13 comes with an evolved look and style that builds on Material You theme. The OS will allow users to customize non-Google apps to match their phone’s wallpaper theme and colors. In addition, Google has added support for more languages with Android 13. Users can assign specific languages to individual apps so they can keep your phone’s system in one language, and each of their apps in a different language.

Android 13 also features an updated media player that tailors its look and feel based on the music or podcast users are listening to. For example, when you’re listening to music, the media player spotlights album artwork and has a playback bar that dances as you progress through a song. It even works for media played through Chrome. The OS also enables Android users to prevent any unwanted access to your clipboard. If you copy sensitive data like your email address, phone number or login credentials on your device, Android will automatically clear your clipboard history after a period of time.