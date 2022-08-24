Android 13 roll out: Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro are getting latest Android OS

Android 13 also features an updated media player that tailors its look and feel based on the music or podcast users are listening to. For example, when you’re listening to music, the media player spotlights album artwork and has a playback bar that dances as you progress through a song. It even works for media played through Chrome. The OS also enables Android users to prevent any unwanted access to your clipboard. If you copy sensitive data like your email address, phone number or login credentials on your device, Android will automatically clear your clipboard history after a period of time.

