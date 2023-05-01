Android phones to get separate volume control for calls and notifications, could be announced at Google I/O on May 102 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 06:55 PM IST
With the upcoming feature, Ring & Notification volume slider will be split into two - one for calls and another for notifications. This will be helpful for those who prefer no sound for incoming calls, but wish to hear incoming notifications or vice-versa.
Android smartphones will finally have a separate volume control for calls and notifications. According to a report by 9to5Google, the company is working on the feature and may bring it soon on Android devices.
