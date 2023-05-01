Android smartphones will finally have a separate volume control for calls and notifications. According to a report by 9to5Google, the company is working on the feature and may bring it soon on Android devices.

As per the report, Google has implemented an ADB command back in December 2022. The command separates ring volume and notification volume sliders in the Settings > Sound & vibration menu. The command is following:

adb shell device_config put systemui volume_separate_notification true

Talking about when the feature may rollout, the report says that the notification/ringtone volume change could come with the stable release of Android 13 QPR3, which is scheduled for June. Else, the feature may land with Android 14 operating system.

How will it work?

With the upcoming feature, Ring & Notification volume slider will be split into two - one for calls and another for notifications. This will be helpful for those who prefer no sound for incoming calls, but wish to hear incoming notifications or vice-versa.

Meanwhile, Google has announced to host its annual developer conference I/O event from May 10 in the US. At the event, the company is expected to announce the latest Android operating system - Android 15 along with Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tab and next-generation Nest products.

Google Pixel 7a will succeed last year’s Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7a is said to come powered by Google Tensor G2 processor. It is expected to have a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED screen. The phone may offer a refresh rate of 90Hz. According to rumours, the smartphone may have a flat screen with a punch-hole camera cutout at the centre.

While the Google Pixel Tab will be the company’s first tablet that may be announced with Google Tensor G2 processor. It is rumoured to come in haze and porcelain colour options. Similarly, the company is rumoured to take the wraps off its first foldable phone at I/O event 2023. The handset has been subject to several leaks and rumours and is expected to have a similar design as the Oppo Find N Fold.