While the Google Pixel Tab will be the company’s first tablet that may be announced with Google Tensor G2 processor. It is rumoured to come in haze and porcelain colour options. Similarly, the company is rumoured to take the wraps off its first foldable phone at I/O event 2023. The handset has been subject to several leaks and rumours and is expected to have a similar design as the Oppo Find N Fold.