Android projectors allow you to take your entertainment along: Top 5 options for you to choose from

Android projectors offer a smart, portable way to enjoy big-screen entertainment anywhere like at home, while travelling, or even outdoors. With built-in Android OS, these projectors let you stream movies, shows, or YouTube videos directly without needing a laptop or Fire TV Stick. Many also support wireless screen mirroring, Bluetooth audio, and come with built-in speakers.
If you're planning to upgrade your movie nights or require a convenient display option for presentations, these Android projectors are worth a look. We've picked the top 5 models currently available online in India, based on features, resolution, and real-world usability.
The WANBO Vali 1 delivers rich 1080p visuals, excellent wireless performance, and smart features at an accessible price. It’s ideal for both casual and semi-serious users, with a near-silent fan, vivid colours, and seamless Android TV 11.0 interface. Its 900 ANSI brightness holds up in lit rooms, and the 12W speaker is capable for indoor use. The build feels premium and setup is hassle-free.
Excellent picture quality in most lighting
Android TV interface with Chromecast
Premium build and quiet operation
No mention of Netflix licensing
Lacks lens cover for portability
No zoom or manual focus option
Buyers love the bright, vivid visuals, silent fan, and smooth performance. The projector's build feels premium, and it delivers great results even in semi-lit environments without lag or connectivity issues.
Choose WANBO Vali 1 for its unbeatable mix of performance, Android TV 11.0 support, and crisp image quality — all in a sleek body that’s easy to set up and use.
The XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is a compact yet powerful projector featuring Google TV, licensed Netflix, and Harman Kardon audio. Its 450 ISO lumens are ideal for dark or dim spaces. Build quality and streaming experience are strong points, while support for power banks adds real portability. It’s a premium pick for users who want streaming, portability, and great sound in a mini form factor.
Official Netflix app support
Superior audio and build quality
Ultra-portable and USB-C power support
Pricey for casual users
Works best in low-light only
Limited brightness for daylight use
Buyers highlight the crisp visuals and excellent value, especially praising the licensed Netflix support and compact size. Audio from Harman Kardon speakers is a standout for many users.
Go for MoGo 3 Pro if you want a travel-friendly projector with official streaming apps, quality sound, and true wireless freedom via power bank support.
The WZATCO Legend impresses with 1600 ANSI brightness, 4K HDR support, and Dolby-enabled audio. It’s ideal for home setups and even works well outdoors. Google Assistant and ARC support add to the smart functionality, while build quality feels solid. Netflix functionality can be buggy, but the overall picture and sound quality at this price make it a top-tier pick for serious home entertainment.
Extremely bright and clear display
Dolby audio with ARC support
Premium features at mid-range pricing
Netflix and ARC can be inconsistent
Not ideal for travel use
Large size may not suit small rooms
Users find the projector ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, praising the brightness and Dolby sound. Some note issues with Netflix and ARC, but overall satisfaction remains high.
Pick the WZATCO Legend if you're after high brightness, immersive sound, and smart TV functions, all without breaking the bank. Best for fixed home setups.
The E GATE Duster 8X offers solid 1080p performance with 4K HDR playback, good sound, and standout dust-proof design. Its 800 ISO lumen brightness makes it viable even in moderate light. With automatic keystone, voice remote, and triple Wi-Fi 6, it's built for hassle-free viewing. Netflix compatibility is hit or miss, but it still offers exceptional value under ₹20,000.
Clean, crisp image output
Loud speakers with DSP tuning
Auto keystone + voice control
Inconsistent Netflix support
Slightly bulky for portable use
UI can feel laggy at times
Buyers highlight its clarity, value-for-money, and easy setup. Sound is punchy, and brightness is good even in slightly lit rooms. Some users report issues with Netflix apps.
Opt for Duster 8X if you want durability (dust-proof), loud sound, and full-HD clarity. It’s ideal for budget buyers setting up a dedicated media room.
The BenQ MX560 is designed for office and education but doubles up for occasional home entertainment. Its 4000-lumen brightness makes it a great choice for well-lit rooms. While it lacks Android or smart features, it excels in core performance like contrast, lamp life, and reliability. Audio output is modest but serviceable. It’s a no-frills, high-brightness projector suited for presentations and clear visuals.
Exceptional brightness for daylight use
Long-lasting lamp
Reliable for office or classroom setups
No Android OS or smart features
Basic built-in speaker
Lower resolution than 1080p models
Buyers find it ideal for bright environments and presentations. The image quality is crisp despite its lower resolution. Sound output is modest, and users appreciate its reliability and longevity.
Choose BenQ MX560 if you want a bright, durable, and no-nonsense projector for work or study. It’s built for utility, not smart entertainment.
The BenQ MX560, with 4000 lumens, handles well-lit spaces easily. If you’ll use it during the day or in classrooms, this is your most reliable choice.
If streaming apps matter, go for the WANBO Vali 1 or XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro. They offer smoother interfaces, Chromecast, and licensed app support for direct content access.
XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is ultra-portable and runs on a power bank. It’s compact, lightweight, and ideal for camping, hotel stays, or backyard movie nights.
The E GATE Duster 8X offers 4K support, punchy sound, and Android features at a value price. It’s a solid pick for budget home setups without major compromises.
|Projector
|Brightness
|Sound Quality
|Additional features
|WANBO Vali 1
|900 ANSI Lumens
|12W speaker, near-silent fan
|Android TV 11, Chromecast, Voice Assistant, Premium Build
|XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro
|450 ISO Lumens
|2 x 5W Harman Kardon
|Google TV, Licensed Netflix, Power Bank Support, Adjustable Stand
|WZATCO Legend
|1600 ANSI Lumens
|Dolby sound, loud inbuilt speakers
|Android TV, Google Assistant, Screen Fit, HDMI ARC
|E GATE Duster 8X
|800 ISO Lumens
|18W DSP Audio, low noise
|Triple WiFi6, Netflix Support, Voice Remote, HDMI ARC
|BenQ MX560
|4000 Lumens
|10W speaker, mixed reviews
|3D Capable, Dual HDMI, Long Lamp Life, USB-A
