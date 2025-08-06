Subscribe

Android projectors allow you to take your entertainment along: Top 5 options for you to choose from

Android projectors are an easy to connect way to take your entertainment to the next level. Check out our suggestions and get one in your budget today.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published6 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Android projectors will redefine the way you consume content,
Android projectors will redefine the way you consume content,

Android projectors offer a smart, portable way to enjoy big-screen entertainment anywhere like at home, while travelling, or even outdoors. With built-in Android OS, these projectors let you stream movies, shows, or YouTube videos directly without needing a laptop or Fire TV Stick. Many also support wireless screen mirroring, Bluetooth audio, and come with built-in speakers. 

Our Picks

Our Picks

If you're planning to upgrade your movie nights or require a convenient display option for presentations, these Android projectors are worth a look. We've picked the top 5 models currently available online in India, based on features, resolution, and real-world usability.

The WANBO Vali 1 delivers rich 1080p visuals, excellent wireless performance, and smart features at an accessible price. It’s ideal for both casual and semi-serious users, with a near-silent fan, vivid colours, and seamless Android TV 11.0 interface. Its 900 ANSI brightness holds up in lit rooms, and the 12W speaker is capable for indoor use. The build feels premium and setup is hassle-free.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080P, 4K Ultra HD support
OS
Android TV 11.0, Chromecast, Voice Assistant
Brightness
900 ANSI Lumens
Sound
12W built-in speaker
Connectivity
Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity

Reason to buy

Excellent picture quality in most lighting

Android TV interface with Chromecast

Premium build and quiet operation

Reason to avoid

No mention of Netflix licensing

Lacks lens cover for portability

No zoom or manual focus option

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the bright, vivid visuals, silent fan, and smooth performance. The projector's build feels premium, and it delivers great results even in semi-lit environments without lag or connectivity issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose WANBO Vali 1 for its unbeatable mix of performance, Android TV 11.0 support, and crisp image quality — all in a sleek body that’s easy to set up and use.

The XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is a compact yet powerful projector featuring Google TV, licensed Netflix, and Harman Kardon audio. Its 450 ISO lumens are ideal for dark or dim spaces. Build quality and streaming experience are strong points, while support for power banks adds real portability. It’s a premium pick for users who want streaming, portability, and great sound in a mini form factor.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080p, 4K support
OS and additional features
Google TV with Netflix license
Brightness
450 ISO Lumens
Sound
2 x 5W Harman Kardon speakers
Build
Built-in stand, Power bank support

Reason to buy

Official Netflix app support

Superior audio and build quality

Ultra-portable and USB-C power support

Reason to avoid

Pricey for casual users

Works best in low-light only

Limited brightness for daylight use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the crisp visuals and excellent value, especially praising the licensed Netflix support and compact size. Audio from Harman Kardon speakers is a standout for many users.

Why choose this product?

Go for MoGo 3 Pro if you want a travel-friendly projector with official streaming apps, quality sound, and true wireless freedom via power bank support.

The WZATCO Legend impresses with 1600 ANSI brightness, 4K HDR support, and Dolby-enabled audio. It’s ideal for home setups and even works well outdoors. Google Assistant and ARC support add to the smart functionality, while build quality feels solid. Netflix functionality can be buggy, but the overall picture and sound quality at this price make it a top-tier pick for serious home entertainment.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080P, 4K HDR support
Brightness
1600 ANSI Lumens
Special features
Dolby Audio, HDMI ARC
OS and extra feature
Android TV, Google Assistant
Connectivity
WiFi 6, BT 5.2, 2GB RAM + 32GB

Reason to buy

Extremely bright and clear display

Dolby audio with ARC support

Premium features at mid-range pricing

Reason to avoid

Netflix and ARC can be inconsistent

Not ideal for travel use

Large size may not suit small rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the projector ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, praising the brightness and Dolby sound. Some note issues with Netflix and ARC, but overall satisfaction remains high.

Why choose this product?

Pick the WZATCO Legend if you're after high brightness, immersive sound, and smart TV functions, all without breaking the bank. Best for fixed home setups.

The E GATE Duster 8X offers solid 1080p performance with 4K HDR playback, good sound, and standout dust-proof design. Its 800 ISO lumen brightness makes it viable even in moderate light. With automatic keystone, voice remote, and triple Wi-Fi 6, it's built for hassle-free viewing. Netflix compatibility is hit or miss, but it still offers exceptional value under 20,000.

Specifications

Reslution
Native 1080p, 4K HDR support
Brightness
800 ISO Lumens
Sound
18W DSP audio
Build and design
Dust-proof design
Remote
Voice remote, Android support

Reason to buy

Clean, crisp image output

Loud speakers with DSP tuning

Auto keystone + voice control

Reason to avoid

Inconsistent Netflix support

Slightly bulky for portable use

UI can feel laggy at times

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its clarity, value-for-money, and easy setup. Sound is punchy, and brightness is good even in slightly lit rooms. Some users report issues with Netflix apps.

Why choose this product?

Opt for Duster 8X if you want durability (dust-proof), loud sound, and full-HD clarity. It’s ideal for budget buyers setting up a dedicated media room.

The BenQ MX560 is designed for office and education but doubles up for occasional home entertainment. Its 4000-lumen brightness makes it a great choice for well-lit rooms. While it lacks Android or smart features, it excels in core performance like contrast, lamp life, and reliability. Audio output is modest but serviceable. It’s a no-frills, high-brightness projector suited for presentations and clear visuals.

Specifications

Resolution
XGA resolution (1024 x 768)
Brightness
4000 Lumens
Contrast
20,000:1 contrast ratio
Connectivity
2x HDMI, USB-A
Lamp life
15,000-hour lamp life

Reason to buy

Exceptional brightness for daylight use

Long-lasting lamp

Reliable for office or classroom setups

Reason to avoid

No Android OS or smart features

Basic built-in speaker

Lower resolution than 1080p models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it ideal for bright environments and presentations. The image quality is crisp despite its lower resolution. Sound output is modest, and users appreciate its reliability and longevity.

Why choose this product?

Choose BenQ MX560 if you want a bright, durable, and no-nonsense projector for work or study. It’s built for utility, not smart entertainment.

Which projector works best in bright rooms?

The BenQ MX560, with 4000 lumens, handles well-lit spaces easily. If you’ll use it during the day or in classrooms, this is your most reliable choice.

Do I need Android TV or Netflix support?

If streaming apps matter, go for the WANBO Vali 1 or XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro. They offer smoother interfaces, Chromecast, and licensed app support for direct content access.

Which model is best for travel or outdoor use?

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is ultra-portable and runs on a power bank. It’s compact, lightweight, and ideal for camping, hotel stays, or backyard movie nights.

What’s best under 20,000 for home entertainment?

The E GATE Duster 8X offers 4K support, punchy sound, and Android features at a value price. It’s a solid pick for budget home setups without major compromises.

Top 3 features of the best Android projectors

ProjectorBrightnessSound QualityAdditional features
WANBO Vali 1900 ANSI Lumens12W speaker, near-silent fanAndroid TV 11, Chromecast, Voice Assistant, Premium Build
XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro450 ISO Lumens2 x 5W Harman KardonGoogle TV, Licensed Netflix, Power Bank Support, Adjustable Stand
WZATCO Legend1600 ANSI LumensDolby sound, loud inbuilt speakersAndroid TV, Google Assistant, Screen Fit, HDMI ARC
E GATE Duster 8X800 ISO Lumens18W DSP Audio, low noiseTriple WiFi6, Netflix Support, Voice Remote, HDMI ARC
BenQ MX5604000 Lumens10W speaker, mixed reviews3D Capable, Dual HDMI, Long Lamp Life, USB-A

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsAndroid projectors allow you to take your entertainment along: Top 5 options for you to choose from
Read Next Story