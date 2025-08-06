Android projectors allow you to take your entertainment along: Top 5 options for you to choose from

Android projectors offer a smart, portable way to enjoy big-screen entertainment anywhere like at home, while travelling, or even outdoors. With built-in Android OS, these projectors let you stream movies, shows, or YouTube videos directly without needing a laptop or Fire TV Stick. Many also support wireless screen mirroring, Bluetooth audio, and come with built-in speakers.

If you're planning to upgrade your movie nights or require a convenient display option for presentations, these Android projectors are worth a look. We've picked the top 5 models currently available online in India, based on features, resolution, and real-world usability.

The WANBO Vali 1 delivers rich 1080p visuals, excellent wireless performance, and smart features at an accessible price. It’s ideal for both casual and semi-serious users, with a near-silent fan, vivid colours, and seamless Android TV 11.0 interface. Its 900 ANSI brightness holds up in lit rooms, and the 12W speaker is capable for indoor use. The build feels premium and setup is hassle-free.

Specifications Resolution Native 1080P, 4K Ultra HD support OS Android TV 11.0, Chromecast, Voice Assistant Brightness 900 ANSI Lumens Sound 12W built-in speaker Connectivity Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity Reason to buy Excellent picture quality in most lighting Android TV interface with Chromecast Premium build and quiet operation Reason to avoid No mention of Netflix licensing Lacks lens cover for portability No zoom or manual focus option

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the bright, vivid visuals, silent fan, and smooth performance. The projector's build feels premium, and it delivers great results even in semi-lit environments without lag or connectivity issues.

Why choose this product? Choose WANBO Vali 1 for its unbeatable mix of performance, Android TV 11.0 support, and crisp image quality — all in a sleek body that’s easy to set up and use.

The XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is a compact yet powerful projector featuring Google TV, licensed Netflix, and Harman Kardon audio. Its 450 ISO lumens are ideal for dark or dim spaces. Build quality and streaming experience are strong points, while support for power banks adds real portability. It’s a premium pick for users who want streaming, portability, and great sound in a mini form factor.

Specifications Resolution Native 1080p, 4K support OS and additional features Google TV with Netflix license Brightness 450 ISO Lumens Sound 2 x 5W Harman Kardon speakers Build Built-in stand, Power bank support Reason to buy Official Netflix app support Superior audio and build quality Ultra-portable and USB-C power support Reason to avoid Pricey for casual users Works best in low-light only Limited brightness for daylight use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight the crisp visuals and excellent value, especially praising the licensed Netflix support and compact size. Audio from Harman Kardon speakers is a standout for many users.

Why choose this product? Go for MoGo 3 Pro if you want a travel-friendly projector with official streaming apps, quality sound, and true wireless freedom via power bank support.

The WZATCO Legend impresses with 1600 ANSI brightness, 4K HDR support, and Dolby-enabled audio. It’s ideal for home setups and even works well outdoors. Google Assistant and ARC support add to the smart functionality, while build quality feels solid. Netflix functionality can be buggy, but the overall picture and sound quality at this price make it a top-tier pick for serious home entertainment.

Specifications Resolution Native 1080P, 4K HDR support Brightness 1600 ANSI Lumens Special features Dolby Audio, HDMI ARC OS and extra feature Android TV, Google Assistant Connectivity WiFi 6, BT 5.2, 2GB RAM + 32GB Reason to buy Extremely bright and clear display Dolby audio with ARC support Premium features at mid-range pricing Reason to avoid Netflix and ARC can be inconsistent Not ideal for travel use Large size may not suit small rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users find the projector ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, praising the brightness and Dolby sound. Some note issues with Netflix and ARC, but overall satisfaction remains high.

Why choose this product? Pick the WZATCO Legend if you're after high brightness, immersive sound, and smart TV functions, all without breaking the bank. Best for fixed home setups.

The E GATE Duster 8X offers solid 1080p performance with 4K HDR playback, good sound, and standout dust-proof design. Its 800 ISO lumen brightness makes it viable even in moderate light. With automatic keystone, voice remote, and triple Wi-Fi 6, it's built for hassle-free viewing. Netflix compatibility is hit or miss, but it still offers exceptional value under ₹20,000.

Specifications Reslution Native 1080p, 4K HDR support Brightness 800 ISO Lumens Sound 18W DSP audio Build and design Dust-proof design Remote Voice remote, Android support Reason to buy Clean, crisp image output Loud speakers with DSP tuning Auto keystone + voice control Reason to avoid Inconsistent Netflix support Slightly bulky for portable use UI can feel laggy at times

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight its clarity, value-for-money, and easy setup. Sound is punchy, and brightness is good even in slightly lit rooms. Some users report issues with Netflix apps.

Why choose this product? Opt for Duster 8X if you want durability (dust-proof), loud sound, and full-HD clarity. It’s ideal for budget buyers setting up a dedicated media room.

The BenQ MX560 is designed for office and education but doubles up for occasional home entertainment. Its 4000-lumen brightness makes it a great choice for well-lit rooms. While it lacks Android or smart features, it excels in core performance like contrast, lamp life, and reliability. Audio output is modest but serviceable. It’s a no-frills, high-brightness projector suited for presentations and clear visuals.

Specifications Resolution XGA resolution (1024 x 768) Brightness 4000 Lumens Contrast 20,000:1 contrast ratio Connectivity 2x HDMI, USB-A Lamp life 15,000-hour lamp life Reason to buy Exceptional brightness for daylight use Long-lasting lamp Reliable for office or classroom setups Reason to avoid No Android OS or smart features Basic built-in speaker Lower resolution than 1080p models

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find it ideal for bright environments and presentations. The image quality is crisp despite its lower resolution. Sound output is modest, and users appreciate its reliability and longevity.

Why choose this product? Choose BenQ MX560 if you want a bright, durable, and no-nonsense projector for work or study. It’s built for utility, not smart entertainment.

Which projector works best in bright rooms? The BenQ MX560, with 4000 lumens, handles well-lit spaces easily. If you’ll use it during the day or in classrooms, this is your most reliable choice.

Do I need Android TV or Netflix support? If streaming apps matter, go for the WANBO Vali 1 or XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro. They offer smoother interfaces, Chromecast, and licensed app support for direct content access.

Which model is best for travel or outdoor use? XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is ultra-portable and runs on a power bank. It’s compact, lightweight, and ideal for camping, hotel stays, or backyard movie nights.

What’s best under ₹ 20,000 for home entertainment? The E GATE Duster 8X offers 4K support, punchy sound, and Android features at a value price. It’s a solid pick for budget home setups without major compromises.

Top 3 features of the best Android projectors

Projector Brightness Sound Quality Additional features WANBO Vali 1 900 ANSI Lumens 12W speaker, near-silent fan Android TV 11, Chromecast, Voice Assistant, Premium Build XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro 450 ISO Lumens 2 x 5W Harman Kardon Google TV, Licensed Netflix, Power Bank Support, Adjustable Stand WZATCO Legend 1600 ANSI Lumens Dolby sound, loud inbuilt speakers Android TV, Google Assistant, Screen Fit, HDMI ARC E GATE Duster 8X 800 ISO Lumens 18W DSP Audio, low noise Triple WiFi6, Netflix Support, Voice Remote, HDMI ARC BenQ MX560 4000 Lumens 10W speaker, mixed reviews 3D Capable, Dual HDMI, Long Lamp Life, USB-A