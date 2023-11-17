Android TV for feature-rich watching: Pick from top 8 options

Android TV comes with multiple features that can enhance your content viewing experience while allowing you to play around with several features. Check out the best picks and bring home a new watching companion.

Embarking on a journey into the world of feature-rich television watching, the realm of Android TV opens up a spectrum of possibilities that redefine the home entertainment experience. In this era of smart technology, Android TV has emerged as a beacon of innovation, seamlessly blending the power of Android with the immersive charm of television. This article talks about the top 8 Android TV options, each designed to elevate your viewing escapades.

Android TV, an operating system by Google, transforms conventional TVs into intelligent hubs of entertainment. The integration of Google's expansive ecosystem offers a plethora of applications, streaming services, and interactive features, all accessible through a unified interface. These TVs not only deliver high-quality visual experiences but also bring a universe of content to your fingertips.

The line-up features a diverse array of brands, each boasting unique features. From voice-activated controls and built-in Chromecast to expansive app libraries, these Android TVs redefine convenience and choice. Picture quality is paramount, with options ranging from Full HD to 4K, ensuring a stunning visual feast for every viewer.

As we navigate through the curated selection, expect to encounter cutting-edge technologies such as Dolby Vision, HDR, and advanced audio systems, enhancing both visual and auditory dimensions. The article dissects the specifications, pros, and cons of each TV, guiding readers toward an informed decision based on their preferences and requirements.

Whether you prioritize gaming, seamless content streaming, or an intuitive smart home integration, this exploration into Android TV options aims to unravel the diverse features that make these televisions standout. In an era where entertainment knows no bounds, these Android TVs promise to be more than just screens; they are gateways to an unparalleled, feature-rich watching experience that harmonizes the best of television and technology.

1. Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 Inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Experience cinematic delight with the Sony Bravia XR Series. The 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV offers an expansive and immersive viewing experience. With a flat design and advanced LED technology, this TV delivers stunning visuals. Enjoy seamless connectivity with HDMI ports and supported internet services like Netflix and YouTube. The package includes a voice remote control and table-top stand for convenience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia XR Series:

Screen Size: 85 Inches

Brand: Sony

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 100 Hz

Special Feature: Flat

Connectivity: HDMI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube, Browser

Pros Cons Expansive 85-inch display Higher price point 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited special features

2. Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

Redmi's 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV promises a captivating viewing experience. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a 60Hz refresh rate, it ensures crystal-clear visuals and smooth transitions. The TV offers versatile connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X provide a rich sound experience. The Android TV 10 platform, coupled with PatchWall and universal search, enhances content discovery. Redmi's TV is a feature-packed choice for those seeking an immersive home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Redmi

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X

Smart TV Features: Android TV 10, PatchWall, Chromecast, Google Assistant

Pros Cons Crisp 4K visuals Large size may not suit all spaces Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 Higher price point than smaller TVs

3. Sanyo 126 cm (50 inches) Kaizen Series 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV

Sanyo's 50-inch Kaizen Series 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV is a testament to quality and innovation. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals. The TV boasts 20 Watts output with Dolby Audio, providing an immersive audio experience. Its Android 9.0 platform, Bluetooth remote with voice search, and Chromecast built-in offer seamless connectivity and content sharing. Sanyo's commitment to superior audio and visual technology makes this TV an excellent choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of Sanyo 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Brand: Sanyo

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Headphone Out

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: Android 9.0, Bluetooth Remote, Chromecast Built-in

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited HDMI ports for some users Dolby Audio for enhanced sound May be larger than required for some

4. Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Sony's Bravia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a breathtaking viewing experience. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a 60Hz refresh rate, it ensures crystal-clear visuals. The 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports provide versatile connectivity options. The TV's sound system is impressive, delivering 20 Watts output with X Balanced Speaker and Dolby Atmos. Google TV, Chromecast, and a variety of supported apps make it a comprehensive entertainment hub.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Brand: Sony

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output, X Balanced Speaker, Dolby Atmos

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast, BRAVIA CAM Support

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point compared to some Impressive sound with Dolby Atmos

5. V-SKY HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

V-SKY's 32-inch HD Ready Smart Android LED TV combines a sleek design with advanced LED technology. The TV delivers high-quality visuals with accurate colours, making it ideal for movies, sports, and gaming. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, users can connect various devices for an enhanced viewing experience. The user-friendly interface, intuitive remote control, and energy-efficient design add to its appeal.

Specifications of V-SKY HD Ready Smart Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: V-SKY

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 720p HD Ready

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Feature: SMART LED TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons Sleek and modern design Limited screen resolution (720p) High-quality visuals

6. iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

iFFALCON's 32-inch Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV is a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. With a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it offers crisp visuals. The Google Assistant integration, HD Ready display, and a wide range of pre-installed apps make it a comprehensive entertainment package. The bezel-less design enhances the immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of iFFALCON Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: iFFALCON

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Feature: Bezel-Less Design, Google Assistant

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, Headphone Output

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for immersive viewing HD Ready resolution, not Full HD Google Assistant for voice control Limited built-in storage (8 GB)

7. MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

MI's 40-inch 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV delivers an impressive visual experience with its Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The Android TV 11 integration, PatchWall, and support for popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video make it a versatile entertainment hub. With features like Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X, the audio quality is equally remarkable, providing an immersive cinematic experience.

Specifications of MI 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 40 Inches

Brand: MI

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Feature: Android TV 11, PatchWall, Dolby Audio, DTS:X

Connectivity: Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Pros Cons Full HD resolution for crisp visuals Relatively smaller screen for some preferences Dolby Audio and DTS:X for immersive sound Limited HDMI and USB ports

8. TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

TCL's 40-inch Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV stands out with its sleek design and vibrant display. The Full HD resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate ensure a clear and smooth viewing experience. Running on Android TV, it provides access to a wide range of apps, including Netflix and Prime Video. With features like Dolby Audio and a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, it delivers impressive audio quality and performance.

Specifications of TCL Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 40 Inches

Brand: TCL

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Feature: Bezel-Less Design, Dolby Audio, Android TV

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for an immersive look Limited USB ports for connecting devices Dolby Audio enhances the audio experience

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia 85 Inches XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 4K Ultra HD Resolution 100 Hz Refresh Rate Voice Remote Control Redmi 65 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Dolby Atmos Support PatchWall with Kids Mode Dual-band Wi-Fi Sanyo 50 Inches Kaizen Series 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV Android 9.0 with Voice Search Super Bright HDR10 Display Two-Way Audio Link Sony Bravia 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Google TV with Apple Airplay 4K HDR Processor X1 Dolby Atmos Support V-SKY 32 Inches HD Ready Smart Android LED TV Smart LED TV with Sleek Design Multiple HDMI and USB Ports Energy-Efficient and Eco-friendly iFFALCON 32 Inches Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV Bezel-Less Design Android TV with Screen Mirroring Dolby Audio MS 12 Y MI 40 Inches 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV Full HD Display with Vivid Picture Engine Android TV 11 with PatchWall Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X TCL 40 Inches Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV Bezel-Less Design with Dolby Audio MS 12 Y Android TV with Screen Mirroring A+ Grade Panel with HDR 10

Best value for money Among the products discussed, the MI 40-inch 5A Series stands out as the best value for money. With a Full HD display, Android TV 11, and impressive audio features, it offers a comprehensive entertainment package at an affordable price, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product The Sony Bravia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV takes the crown as the best overall product. Its 4K HDR display, Dolby Atmos audio, and Google TV features create a top-notch home theatre experience. With a wide range of connectivity options and a 3-year comprehensive warranty, it ensures both premium quality and long-term reliability.

How to find the right 32-inch smart TV When searching for the right 32-inch smart TV, consider factors such as display resolution, smart features, and connectivity options. Look for at least HD Ready resolution (1366 x 768) for clear visuals. Ensure it runs on a user-friendly smart platform like Android TV or others, providing access to popular streaming apps. Ample HDMI and USB ports are essential for connecting external devices. Consider sound quality features like Dolby Audio for an enhanced audio experience. Reviews and brand reputation are valuable indicators of performance and reliability. Ultimately, choose a TV that aligns with your preferences, whether it's for casual viewing, gaming, or a complete home theatre experience.

FAQs Question : Can I install additional apps on these smart TVs? Ans : Yes, all the discussed smart TVs support app installations, and they come with pre-installed popular apps. Question : Are these TVs wall-mountable? Ans : Yes, each TV includes the necessary components for wall mounting. Question : Do these TVs have Bluetooth connectivity? Ans : Yes, Bluetooth connectivity is available on most of the discussed smart TVs. Question : What is the warranty coverage for these products? Ans : Warranty periods vary, ranging from 1 year to 3 years, depending on the brand and model. Question : Can I connect gaming consoles to these TVs? Ans : Absolutely, these smart TVs come with HDMI ports, allowing seamless connections to gaming consoles for an immersive gaming experience.

