AO Smith geyser for non-stop supply of hot water: Top picks 8 of September 2023

AO Smith geysers can be your best bet for the coming winter season. They come with multiple features and have numerous models for you to choose from. Check out the top 8 picks of September 2023 and bring one home before winter knocks on your door.

Winter in India can be a mixed bag of experiences, varying from the freezing cold of the northern regions to the milder yet chilly weather in the south. Coping with this season often involves various strategies, from bundling up in layers of clothing to huddling around firewood stoves for warmth. Many households even insulate their homes with natural materials to retain heat. Despite these efforts, one winter essential that continues to elude us, until recently, has been a constant supply of hot water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the past, obtaining warm water during winters meant heating it manually on stoves or relying on immersion rods. These methods, although effective, were far from the convenience of simply turning on a tap and enjoying a steady stream of hot water. Thez longing for an uninterrupted supply of hot water led to the widespread adoption of geysers, making them an integral part of Indian households.

Geysers have evolved beyond being mere appliances for bathing. They have become versatile, serving a multitude of purposes like helping with household chores such as washing utensils, doing laundry, or even mopping floors. Among the brands that have earned the trust of Indian households, AO Smith stands out for its commitment to quality and innovation, offering a range of geysers that provide exceptional value for money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this article, we will delve into the world of AO Smith geysers and explore the options available to cater to the diverse needs of consumers. Whether you're a bachelor, a nuclear family, or part of a joint family, AO Smith geysers offer a variety of capacities and functionalities to ensure you have access to hot water whenever you need it. Join us as we navigate through the top picks of AO Smith geysers for September 2023, helping you make an informed choice to keep the cold at bay and enjoy a steady supply of hot water throughout the winter season.

1. AO Smith EWS-3 The AO Smith EWS-3 instant water heater is a compact and efficient solution to your hot water needs. With a 3-litre capacity and a powerful 3000W heating element, it delivers hot water instantly, making it perfect for both kitchen and bathroom applications. The Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank offers exceptional corrosion resistance, ensuring durability and longevity.

One standout feature of this AO Smith geyser is the glass-coated heating element, which prevents scale formation and extends the life of the heating element, saving you maintenance hassles. Additionally, the long-lasting anode rod is specially designed to function effectively in hard water conditions, providing double the lifespan compared to regular magnesium rods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This AO Smith geyser comes with an ABS outer body, making it suitable for high-rise buildings with an 8-bar high-pressure rating. The product is backed by a 5-year warranty on the inner tank and an extended 2+1 years warranty on the glass-coated heating element, providing peace of mind.

Specifications: Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bar

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outer Body Material: ABS

Pros Cons Excellent corrosion resistance Limited capacity for larger families Glass-coated heating element for scale prevention Suitable for small-scale applications only Long-lasting anode rod for hard water conditions Compact and suitable for high-rise buildings

2. AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 The AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 vertical water heater is a powerful and energy-efficient solution for your hot water needs. With a 6-litre storage capacity and a 3000W heating element, it's designed to provide quick and ample hot water for various applications. Its 5-star BEE rating ensures exceptional energy efficiency, helping you save on electricity bills. This AO Smith geyser comes with the Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, offering twice the corrosion resistance of regular tanks.

The glass-coated heating element prevents scale formation, extending its lifespan. The long-lasting anode rod is specially crafted to perform effectively in hard water conditions, further enhancing the tank's durability. What sets this AO Smith geyser apart is the Express Heat feature, which delivers hot water 33% faster than traditional 2kW water heaters, ensuring you get hot water quickly when you need it the most. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Type: Storage

Capacity: 6 Litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outer Body Material: ABS

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 5-star BEE rating Limited storage capacity for larger families Excellent corrosion resistance Installation in larger bathrooms may be challenging due to its compact size Glass-coated heating element for scale prevention Long-lasting anode rod for hard water conditions

3. AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 The AO Smith SDS-GREEN-025 vertical water heater is the ideal choice for large families seeking a reliable and energy-efficient hot water solution. With a substantial 25-litre storage capacity, it ensures an ample supply of hot water to meet the demands of a big household. This geyser is well-suited for high-rise buildings and comes with a 5-star BEE rating, ensuring superior energy efficiency and reduced electricity costs.

The best part about this AO Smith geyser is its enhanced durability. The Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank offers double the corrosion resistance, ensuring a longer lifespan for the tank. The long-lasting anode rod is specially designed to protect the tank even in hard water conditions, offering twice the longevity compared to regular magnesium rods. Installation is a breeze, with free installation services available in select cities. However, in other areas, installation is provided by the brand for a nominal fee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Type: Storage

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outer Body Material: ABS

Pros Cons Ideal for large families with its generous 25-liter capacity May require a larger installation space due to its size Exceptional durability with 2X corrosion resistance Installation charges may apply in some areas Glass-coated heating element for scale prevention Long-lasting anode rod for hard water conditions

4. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 The AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Vertical Water Heater is a reliable choice for those seeking a 15-litre storage geyser with impressive energy efficiency. With a BEE 4-star rating, it promises substantial power savings while delivering hot water on demand. This geyser features a rust-proof outer body, making it suitable for high-rise buildings and wall mounting.

The Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank on the AO Smith geyser ensures double corrosion resistance and an extended tank lifespan. The glass-coated heating element prevents scale formation, further enhancing its durability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Type: Storage

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 4 Star

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outer Body Material: Metal

Pros Cons Rust-proof outer body for durability Paid installation required through the brand at an additional cost Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank for extended lifespan Slightly lower BEE rating compared to 5-star models Glass-coated heating element to prevent scale formation Double protection with thermal cut-out and safety valve

Also read: Havells geyser for trust and value: Top picks of September 2023 5. AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS The AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS horizontal water heater is a smart choice for those seeking a space-saving solution for their hot water needs. With a 15-litre capacity and a BEE 4-star rating, it offers efficient performance with the added advantage of fitting conveniently under false ceilings.

One notable advantage of this AO Smith geyser like this is its ability to maximize space utilization, making it ideal for compact installation areas. The rust-proof outer body ensures durability, particularly in high-rise buildings where corrosion can be a concern. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Type: Storage-RHS model

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 4 Star

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outer Body Material: Metal

Pros Cons Space-efficient design, perfect for false ceilings Requires paid installation through the brand Rust-proof outer body for long-lasting performance Slightly lower BEE rating compared to 5-star models Glass-coated heating element prevents scale buildup Features double protection with a thermal cut-out and a safety valve

6. AO Smith MiniBot The AO Smith MiniBot 3L instant water geyser is the perfect solution for those with minimal hot water needs. With a compact 3-litre capacity, it's an ideal choice for bachelors or small households. This geyser boasts advanced technology, featuring a Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank that offers 2X corrosion resistance, ensuring its durability even in harsh water conditions.

This AO Smith geyser comes with a long-lasting anode rod with a 2X lifespan, making it a reliable choice for those facing hard water challenges. It provides double protection through a thermal cut-out and a multi-function safety valve. The water in the geyser stays hot for longer, so you can come back to it and still get warm water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Capacity: 3 litres

Power Source: Electric

Material: Plastic {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Style: Indoor Installation

Pros Cons Compact and space-saving design Limited hot water capacity, not suitable for larger families or high-demand scenarios Ideal for bachelors or small households with minimal hot water requirements Long-lasting anode rod for added lifespan Double protection for enhanced safety

7. AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-025-DG The AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-025-DG Silver is a 25-litre vertical water heater that combines convenience, smart features, and reliability. With a 4-star BEE rating and a Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank offering 2X corrosion resistance, it's designed for durability and efficiency.

The smart timer mode in this AO Smith geyser stands out, allowing for auto-on and auto-off, making it energy-efficient and eco-friendly. What sets this geyser apart is the included wireless remote control, providing utmost convenience for operation, allowing you to adjust settings without leaving your comfort zone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, this geyser comes with an impressive 7-year warranty on the inner tank, ensuring peace of mind and long-term use. It's a perfect choice for those seeking a blend of modern technology, remote-controlled operations, and a substantial warranty.

Specifications: Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pressure: 8 Bars

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank

Outer Body Material: ABS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Smart timer mode for energy-efficient operation May be overkill for small households with low hot water demands Convenient wireless remote control 7-year warranty on the inner tank Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank for durability

Also read: Best Bajaj geyser in September 2023: Top 10 picks for you 8. AO Smith Elegance Are you seeking an elegant and efficient water heating solution? The AO Smith Elegance slim horizontal water heater combines an aesthetically pleasing design with powerful performance. With a 15-litre capacity, this geyser is perfect for households needing a moderate hot water supply.

The RHS (Right Hand Side Facing) installation design of this AO Smith geyser ensures flexibility in placement. It operates at 2KW power with an 8 Bar water pressure rating, earning a 3-star BEE rating for energy efficiency.

The Blue Diamond glass-lined tank enhances longevity, even in harsh water conditions. Double protection mechanisms, including thermal cut-out and safety valve, prioritize your family's safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Titanium {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Style: Indoor Installation

Pros Cons Elegant and ergonomic design Some users may prefer higher capacity models for larger households Durable Blue Diamond glass-lined tank BEE star rating lower than other models Double protection for enhanced safety Compact size suitable for various spaces

Best 3 features of AO Smith geyser

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AO Smith EWS-3 Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank Glass-Coated Heating Element to prevent scale Long-lasting Anode Rod with 2X lifespan AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank Glass-Coated Heating Element to prevent scale Express Heat for 33% faster heating AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank Glass-Coated Heating Element to prevent scale Installation available in select cities AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank Glass-Coated Heating Element to prevent scale Advanced PUF Technology for Power Savings AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank Glass-Coated Heating Element to prevent scale Suitable for installation under false ceilings AO Smith MiniBot Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank Glass-Coated Heating Element to prevent scale Compact size ideal for bachelors or small families AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-025-DG Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank Glass-Coated Heating Element to prevent scale Smart Timer Mode for Auto-On, Auto-Off AO Smith Elegance Elegant design 3-star BEE rating for energy efficiency Durable Blue Diamond glass-lined tank

Best value for money: The AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 stands out as the best value for money. It combines the reliability of AO Smith with 33% faster heating, making it energy-efficient and cost-effective. With its Blue Diamond glass-lined tank and glass-coated heating element, it offers durability and scale prevention, ensuring longevity. The 5-star BEE rating emphasizes its efficiency, while the express heat feature ensures hot water quickly, reducing electricity consumption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best overall product The AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-025-DG earns the title of the best overall product. Its 25-litre capacity, 4-star BEE rating, and advanced PUF technology make it ideal for large families seeking energy efficiency. With a Blue Diamond glass-lined tank, glass-coated heating element, and a 7-year warranty on the inner tank, it ensures durability and scale prevention. The smart timer mode with wireless control enhances convenience, allowing users to schedule heating times. This geyser combines superior features and efficient performance, making it the top choice for a wide range of users.

How to find the right AO Smith geyser? To choose the right AO Smith geyser, consider your specific requirements. First, determine the capacity you need based on your family size and hot water usage. Smaller capacities like the AO Smith EWS-3 or MiniBot are suitable for bachelors, while larger families may prefer models like the AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-025-DG with a 25-litre capacity.

Next, consider energy efficiency. Check the BEE rating; higher stars indicate better efficiency. If you want fast heating, models like the AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 with express heat are ideal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, assess your installation space. Some models, like the AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS, are designed for specific installations, such as under false ceilings.

Finally, prioritize features like Blue Diamond glass-lined tanks, glass-coated heating elements, and warranties for durability and performance. By matching your needs with the geyser's features, you'll find the perfect AO Smith geyser for your home.

FAQs Question : Can I install an AO Smith geyser on my own? Ans : AO Smith recommends professional installation to ensure safety and compliance with local regulations. Question : Do these geysers work with hard water? Ans : Yes, AO Smith geysers come with features like glass-coated heating elements and Blue Diamond tanks to handle hard water conditions. Question : What is the average lifespan of an AO Smith geyser? Ans : AO Smith geysers are built for durability, with many models offering extended warranties on the inner tank and heating element. With proper maintenance, they can last for several years. Question : Is it safe to use a remote-controlled geyser like the AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-025-DG? Ans : Yes, remote-controlled geysers are safe to use. They offer the convenience of adjusting temperature and settings from a distance. Question : Do these geysers come with a thermostat for temperature control? Ans : Yes, most AO Smith geysers are equipped with a thermostat for precise temperature control.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}