Apple iPhone 15 features tipped, may come with these design changes

It may be too early to talk about the iPhone 15 series as Apple recently announced its iPhone 14 lineup. But the rumour mill is buzzing with features and design changes that may be expected on the iPhone 15 device. According to the information shared by tipster ShrimpApplePro in a series of tweets, the handset may borrow design elements from the iPhone 5c. The 2023 model is said to come with a new border design having round edges. Also, the material could be titanium, while the front may remain flat.

