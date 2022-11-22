Apple iPhone 15 features tipped, may come with these design changes

Apple iPhone 15 features tipped, may come with these design changes2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
- According to the information shared by tipster ShrimpApplePro in a series of tweets, the handset may borrow design elements from the iPhone 5c.
It may be too early to talk about the iPhone 15 series as Apple recently announced its iPhone 14 lineup. But the rumour mill is buzzing with features and design changes that may be expected on the iPhone 15 device. According to the information shared by tipster ShrimpApplePro in a series of tweets, the handset may borrow design elements from the iPhone 5c. The 2023 model is said to come with a new border design having round edges. Also, the material could be titanium, while the front may remain flat.
However, he adds that this may be too early and these changes may or may not come with the iPhone 15.
“So the new iPhone 15, From the early information that I have, the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner (as pointed out in the images) will be rounded and not square anymore. The material also will be titanium. Still very early so take it as it is", the tweet says.
Apple iPhone 15 series may offer iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra replacing the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Among other upgrades, the Apple iPhone 15 series was expected to feature the company’s in-house 5G modem. But now, Qualcomm has confirmed that it will continue to offer 5G modems for a majority of next generation iPhones, reports Bloomberg. The company has earlier planned to provide around 20% of the 5G modems for iPhone 15 models. Apple has been working on its own 5G modem since 2020. But it has suffered significant setbacks that have led to the delay. The prototypes reportedly faced the issue of “overheating over the past year."
As per reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.3 or Thunderbolt 3. The port is expected to offer a performance boost and it will transfer data speedily. The Thunderbolt 3 port will feature bandwidth of up to 40Gbps.
