Apple 2024 Pride Collection launched in India: Price, availability and more
Apple introduces 2024 Pride Collection with dynamic wallpapers for iPhones, iPads, and Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop watch faces. Users can customize wallpapers with a spectrum of colors.
Apple has unveiled its 2024 Pride Collection, which includes dynamically changing wallpapers for iPhones and iPads, as well as a Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and watch faces for the Apple Watch. For the first time, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also allowing users to customise the wallpapers to showcase a spectrum of colours.