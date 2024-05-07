Apple introduces 2024 Pride Collection with dynamic wallpapers for iPhones, iPads, and Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop watch faces. Users can customize wallpapers with a spectrum of colors.

Apple has unveiled its 2024 Pride Collection, which includes dynamically changing wallpapers for iPhones and iPads, as well as a Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and watch faces for the Apple Watch. For the first time, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also allowing users to customise the wallpapers to showcase a spectrum of colours.

The Solo Loop features a vibrant and fluorescent design based on multiple Pride flags and also comes with a laser-etched lug that reads "Pride 2024".

Revealing the meaning behind the colours on Pride Edition Solo Loop, Apple stated in a release, "The new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop evokes the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities with a vibrant, fluorescent design inspired by multiple pride flags, and features a laser-etched lug that reads "PRIDE 2024." The colours black and brown symbolize Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities, as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS, while the pink, light blue, and white hues represent transgender and nonbinary individuals."

How will the Pride Dynamic wallpapers work? Apple says the Pride watch face on the Apple Watch will track each number and react in real time as the user moves their wrist. Meanwhile, the iPad and iPhone wallpaper spells out "Pride" and moves dynamically when the user unlocks their device.

Apple did not give a date for when the Pride Radiance watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpaper will be available. However, the company did say that the collection will arrive with the WatchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 update.

When and where to buy the Apple Watch Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop? The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop will be available for purchase on Apple.in from May 22 at a price of ₹9,500. It will also be available at Apple Stores in the US and Canada from 22 May and in other regions from May 23.

The Solo Loop is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, making it compatible with Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 4 and earlier editions.

