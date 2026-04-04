Apple 50th anniversary sale: iPhone 17 drops below ₹50,000, iPhone 17 Pro Max available at ₹1,02,900

Apple is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and, as a result, the Cupertino-based tech giant has rolled out various offers on iPhones, MacBooks, and other premium products. Among the showstopper deals, however, is the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is getting a massive discount along with other offers.

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The offers, however, are not available on the official Apple Store or the tech giant's website. Instead, interested buyers can head over to Apple-authorised seller Imagine Store.

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Deals on iPhones as Apple turns 50: During the sale, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at a ₹1,000 discount from its launch price at ₹1,48,900. Moreover, there is also a ₹4,000 instant cashback on debit card EMI transactions for ICICI Bank customers, taking the effective price down to ₹1,44,900. The company is also offering a ₹6,000 exchange bonus along with up to ₹36,000 for exchanging your old device, which reduces the effective price further if you have an older device on hand.

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As for the other iPhones, the standard iPhone 17 is listed at a ₹1,000 discount from its launch price of ₹81,900. But the exchange offers and other discounts see the effective price of the phone dropping to ₹37,900 for the base variant.

The company is also offering similar deals for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air, with the devices coming in at effective prices of ₹89,900 and ₹56,900, respectively.

Product Category & Model Standard Price (INR) Effective Sale Price (INR)* iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) ₹ 1,49,900 ₹ 1,02,900 iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) ₹ 1,34,900 ₹ 89,900 iPhone 17 (256GB) ₹ 82,900 ₹ 37,900 iPhone Air (256GB) ₹ 1,19,900 ₹ 56,900 16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro) ₹ 2,99,900 ₹ 2,89,900 14-inch MacBook Pro (M5) ₹ 1,89,900 ₹ 1,79,900 13-inch MacBook Air (M5) ₹ 1,19,900 ₹ 1,12,900 iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) ₹ 1,34,900 ₹ 1,24,900 iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) ₹ 1,04,900 ₹ 94,900 iPad (2025) 128GB Wi-Fi ₹ 34,900 ₹ 31,900 Apple Watch Ultra 3 ₹ 89,900 ₹ 84,400 Apple Watch Series 11 ₹ 46,900 ₹ 43,400 Apple Watch SE 3 ₹ 25,900 ₹ 22,900

More offers on iPhones: If you are looking for deals beyond the Imagine Store, Croma has also announced the return of its Everything Apple Sale bringing the iPhone 17 at a huge discount.