Apple 50th anniversary sale: iPhone 17 drops below ₹50,000, iPhone 17 Pro Max available at ₹1,02,900

Apple is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and, as a result, the Cupertino-based tech giant has rolled out various offers on iPhones, MacBooks, and other premium products. Among the showstopper deals, however, is the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is getting a massive discount along with other offers.
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The offers, however, are not available on the official Apple Store or the tech giant's website. Instead, interested buyers can head over to Apple-authorised seller Imagine Store.
During the sale, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at a ₹1,000 discount from its launch price at ₹1,48,900. Moreover, there is also a ₹4,000 instant cashback on debit card EMI transactions for ICICI Bank customers, taking the effective price down to ₹1,44,900. The company is also offering a ₹6,000 exchange bonus along with up to ₹36,000 for exchanging your old device, which reduces the effective price further if you have an older device on hand.
As for the other iPhones, the standard iPhone 17 is listed at a ₹1,000 discount from its launch price of ₹81,900. But the exchange offers and other discounts see the effective price of the phone dropping to ₹37,900 for the base variant.
The company is also offering similar deals for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air, with the devices coming in at effective prices of ₹89,900 and ₹56,900, respectively.
|Product Category & Model
|Standard Price (INR)
|Effective Sale Price (INR)*
|iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB)
|₹1,49,900
|₹1,02,900
|iPhone 17 Pro (256GB)
|₹1,34,900
|₹89,900
|iPhone 17 (256GB)
|₹82,900
|₹37,900
|iPhone Air (256GB)
|₹1,19,900
|₹56,900
|16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro)
|₹2,99,900
|₹2,89,900
|14-inch MacBook Pro (M5)
|₹1,89,900
|₹1,79,900
|13-inch MacBook Air (M5)
|₹1,19,900
|₹1,12,900
|iPad Pro 13-inch (M5)
|₹1,34,900
|₹1,24,900
|iPad Pro 11-inch (M5)
|₹1,04,900
|₹94,900
|iPad (2025) 128GB Wi-Fi
|₹34,900
|₹31,900
|Apple Watch Ultra 3
|₹89,900
|₹84,400
|Apple Watch Series 11
|₹46,900
|₹43,400
|Apple Watch SE 3
|₹25,900
|₹22,900
If you are looking for deals beyond the Imagine Store, Croma has also announced the return of its Everything Apple Sale bringing the iPhone 17 at a huge discount.
During the sale, the standard iPhone 17 will be available at an effective price of ₹44,768. To get this effective price, customers can exchange their old smartphone for a value of up to ₹23,500, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000. Moreover, there is also a ₹1,658 discount coupon and a Tata Neu Coins benefit of up to ₹4,974.