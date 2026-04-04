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Apple 50th anniversary sale: iPhone 17 drops below ₹50,000, iPhone 17 Pro Max available at ₹1,02,900

Apple celebrates 50 years with discounts on iPhones including the iPhone 17 and Pro Max. Customers can benefit from trade-in bonuses and cashback offers

Aman Gupta
Updated4 Apr 2026, 03:38 PM IST
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iPhone 17 Pro is getting a discount during recent sale
iPhone 17 Pro is getting a discount during recent sale
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Apple is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and, as a result, the Cupertino-based tech giant has rolled out various offers on iPhones, MacBooks, and other premium products. Among the showstopper deals, however, is the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is getting a massive discount along with other offers.

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The offers, however, are not available on the official Apple Store or the tech giant's website. Instead, interested buyers can head over to Apple-authorised seller Imagine Store.

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Deals on iPhones as Apple turns 50:

During the sale, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at a 1,000 discount from its launch price at 1,48,900. Moreover, there is also a 4,000 instant cashback on debit card EMI transactions for ICICI Bank customers, taking the effective price down to 1,44,900. The company is also offering a 6,000 exchange bonus along with up to 36,000 for exchanging your old device, which reduces the effective price further if you have an older device on hand.

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As for the other iPhones, the standard iPhone 17 is listed at a 1,000 discount from its launch price of 81,900. But the exchange offers and other discounts see the effective price of the phone dropping to 37,900 for the base variant.

The company is also offering similar deals for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air, with the devices coming in at effective prices of 89,900 and 56,900, respectively.

Product Category & ModelStandard Price (INR)Effective Sale Price (INR)*
iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) 1,49,900 1,02,900
iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) 1,34,900 89,900
iPhone 17 (256GB) 82,900 37,900
iPhone Air (256GB) 1,19,900 56,900
16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro) 2,99,900 2,89,900
14-inch MacBook Pro (M5) 1,89,900 1,79,900
13-inch MacBook Air (M5) 1,19,900 1,12,900
iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) 1,34,900 1,24,900
iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) 1,04,900 94,900
iPad (2025) 128GB Wi-Fi 34,900 31,900
Apple Watch Ultra 3 89,900 84,400
Apple Watch Series 11 46,900 43,400
Apple Watch SE 3 25,900 22,900

More offers on iPhones:

If you are looking for deals beyond the Imagine Store, Croma has also announced the return of its Everything Apple Sale bringing the iPhone 17 at a huge discount.

During the sale, the standard iPhone 17 will be available at an effective price of 44,768. To get this effective price, customers can exchange their old smartphone for a value of up to 23,500, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to 8,000. Moreover, there is also a 1,658 discount coupon and a Tata Neu Coins benefit of up to 4,974.

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About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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HomeTechnologyGadgetsApple 50th anniversary sale: iPhone 17 drops below ₹50,000, iPhone 17 Pro Max available at ₹1,02,900
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