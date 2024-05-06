Apple ‘accelerates’ work on foldable iPhone, mass production likely to begin in 2026: Everything we know so far
Apple is accelerating work on its foldable devices, including a 20.3-inch MacBook and a foldable iPhone, according to a new investor note from Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, reported by 9to5Mac. The analyst also stated that mass production of the 20.3-inch foldable device and release in 2026 or 2027. Meanwhile, mass production of the foldable iPhone is expected to begin in late 2026.