Apple is accelerating work on its foldable devices, including a 20.3-inch MacBook and a foldable iPhone, according to a new investor note from Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, reported by 9to5Mac. The analyst also stated that mass production of the 20.3-inch foldable device and release in 2026 or 2027. Meanwhile, mass production of the foldable iPhone is expected to begin in late 2026. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The analyst stated that Apple's foldable devices will be a new product line for the company, targeting the "ultra-high-end market". Pu also stated that Apple is exploring 2 screen sizes for its new foldable iPhones: 7.9-inch and 8.3-inch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo had also reported that Apple is working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, but stated that the device might not be released until 2027. Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman also recently claimed that Apple is "exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid".

Furthermore, a recent report by Patently Apple revealed that Apple had filed a patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last October for a hinge that will be used in foldable devices. The patent shows that Apple's foldable could offer a greater range of motion than any other mass-market product by folding both inwards and outwards.

However, the patent is deliberately broad, meaning that the patented hinge could be applied to phones, laptops, tablets or other portable electronics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple's to introduce new iPad lineup on May 7: In other news, Apple is holding its 'Let Loose' event on the 7th of May, where the company could bring some much-needed upgrades to its iPad line-up. The Tim Cook-led company is likely to introduce its first M4 chipset with the iPad Pro variant, which could also be upgraded with an OLED display. Meanwhile, the iPad Air version could get a larger 12.9-inch screen, which was previously reserved for the Pro lineup.

