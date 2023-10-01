Apple has acknowledged the heating issues on the iPhone 15 Pro series, claiming that the new devices may feel warmer in a few days after setting up or restoring owing to the increased background activity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement about the heating issues on iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple told Forbes, “We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity."

Apple has also blamed third-party apps like Instagram, Uber and Asphalt 9 for causing heating issues on the new iPhones. The Forbes report noted that Instagram had rolled out an update on September 27 in order to fix the heating issue while Apple is working with other app developers as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out." the Cupertino-based tech giant added.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro overheating issues: Apple had introduced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models during the Wonderlust event earlier this month. The high-end smartphones came with a new titanium build and the A 17 Pro chipsets compared to A 16 chips on the base models.

However, many users had complained about the overheating problems of the iPhone 15 Pro models. Some even went so far as to say that the new iPhone had become too hot to hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this week, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a post on Medium that the overheating issues on iPhone 15 Pro models were not related to the TSMC 3nm process in the new A17 Pro chipset, but to "compromises made in the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight".

He had also predicted that Apple could address the overheating issues on the iPhone 15 Pro range with future software updates, but there could be limited improvements unless Apple lowered processor performance.

Will new software updates in the iPhone 15 series cause a drop in performance? Apple has denied that heating issues in its higher-end iPhone range are due to hardware flaws, adding instead that the new titanium and aluminium design is great at dissipating heat, reports Bloomberg. Apple has also said that upcoming software fixes for heating issues will not result in a performance hit on the iPhone 15 Pro series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!