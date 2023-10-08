comScore
Apple AirPods Pro 2 available at a steal price of 16,749 during Amazon, Flipkart sale. Here's how the deal works
Apple AirPods Pro 2 available at a steal price of ₹16,749 during Amazon, Flipkart sale. Here's how the deal works

 Livemint

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with Magsafe charging and dust protection are available at a steal price of ₹16,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

The AirPods Pro 2 were upgraded with Magsafe charging and dust protection at this year's Wonderlust event. (Apple)Premium
The AirPods Pro 2 were upgraded with Magsafe charging and dust protection at this year's Wonderlust event. (Apple)

Festive sales have begun on Amazon and Flipkart and with that huge discounts on Apple products have also been announced. The Apple Air Pods Pro second generation that were upgraded at this year's Apple event are being offered at a steal price during this year's festive sale on both the e-commerce giants. 

The AirPods Pro that are currently priced at 24,900 on the Apple website are being offered at a deal price of 18,499 on Amazon and Flipkart. The deal becomes even more lucrative when paired with the subsequent bank discount. After the bank discount, the Apple AirPods Pro are available for 16,999 on Flipkart and 16,749 on Amazon.

AirPods Pro (second generation) Specification: 

Originally launched in September 2022, the second generation AirPods Pro was updated with MagSafe Charging (USB‑C), additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio at Apple's Wonderlust event in September this year. 

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) offer Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency that is claimed to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro.2 The H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro, combined with a groundbreaking wireless audio protocol, unlocks powerful 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with a massive reduction in audio latency.

The AirPods Pro can charge directly with iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also come with a USB‐C connector.

An improved IP54 rating for the earbuds and case also offers additional dust resistance, so users can bring them on their favorite rugged adventures

Updated: 08 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST
