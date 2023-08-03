Apple AirTag 2 with integrated spatial ecosystem may launch in 2024

Apple AirTag 2 with integrated spatial ecosystem may launch in 20241 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Apple is planning to launch an updated AirTag next year, with mass production expected in Q4 2024. Apple may focus on creating a new ecosystem centered around spatial computing.
Apple is reportedly planning to launch an updated AirTag next year. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple AirTag 2 may go into mass production by the fourth quarter of 2024.
Considering the potential for improvement, Ming-Chi Kuo also sheds light on possible areas of focus for the new AirTag. He suggests that Apple might be aiming to create a new ecosystem centered around spatial computing, with Apple Vision Pro as the core, integrating various devices, including the upcoming AirTag 2.
Apple AirTags are small tracking devices that debuted in 2021. Using the device, owners can track and monitor their belongings using the Find My app on Apple iPhones. It is priced at $29 ( ₹3,490).
Meanwhile, Apple has reportedly started the mass production of its iPhone 15 series display. According to a report by The Elec, a South Korean publication, Apple’s display supplier Samsung has started mass producing the OLED panels for the new smartphones. It says that Apple has granted approval to Samsung Display for the production of four distinct OLED panels intended for the iPhone 15 series.
The report indicates that the iPhone 15 launch is proceeding as scheduled for September. In contrast to the previous year, where the iPhone 14 series faced delays due to the pandemic, Apple plans to unveil and release the iPhone 15 series within its regular time frame.