Apple AirTag 2 with integrated spatial ecosystem may launch in 2024

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an updated AirTag next year. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple AirTag 2 may go into mass production by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Currently, the Cupertino-based company sells the first-generation Apple AirTag, which was launched back in April 2021. While an update is due for the tracker, the specifics of what to expect from the next-generation AirTag remain uncertain. The existing Apple AirTag has already proven to be a useful tracking device, enabling users to locate items like keys or wallets by attaching an AirTag to them. Kuo shared his insights on X, which was previously known as Twitter.

Considering the potential for improvement, Ming-Chi Kuo also sheds light on possible areas of focus for the new AirTag. He suggests that Apple might be aiming to create a new ecosystem centered around spatial computing, with Apple Vision Pro as the core, integrating various devices, including the upcoming AirTag 2.

Apple AirTags are small tracking devices that debuted in 2021. Using the device, owners can track and monitor their belongings using the Find My app on Apple iPhones. It is priced at $29 ( ₹3,490).

Meanwhile, Apple has reportedly started the mass production of its iPhone 15 series display. According to a report by The Elec, a South Korean publication, Apple’s display supplier Samsung has started mass producing the OLED panels for the new smartphones. It says that Apple has granted approval to Samsung Display for the production of four distinct OLED panels intended for the iPhone 15 series.

The report indicates that the iPhone 15 launch is proceeding as scheduled for September. In contrast to the previous year, where the iPhone 14 series faced delays due to the pandemic, Apple plans to unveil and release the iPhone 15 series within its regular time frame.