Apple announces Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, Mac Mini: India pricing, specs

Apple today announced its first computers running on its in-house mobile processors. The Macbook Air (Apple’s thin and light ultrabook), Macbook Pro (13 inch), its laptop for creators, and Mac Mini will be the first computers to get the processor. Apple claims the new M1 chip inside makes the Macbook Air faster than 98% of all PC laptops sold last year, while the Pro will deliver up to 2.8 times faster performance than before.

On the other hand, the Mac Mini is Apple’s PC box, which is aimed squarely at creators who need lots of processing power for the work they do. Apple claims the Mini will get “six-fold" increase in graphics performance.

The technology giant has been using Intel’s processors for its computers since 2005, but had said earlier this year that it would transition to its own in-house chipset. The Macbook Air and Mac Mini mark the first step in that transition. The company expects the entire transition to happen over the next two years and will continue supporting its Intel products for the years to come.

Adding a mobile chip essentially allows Apple to tighten the interaction between hardware and software, something the company has benefited from doing on iPhones and iPads. It will also allow developers to make apps that work on iPhones, iPads and Macs without big tweaks needed for them.

On paper, this means two things — Macs will become more battery efficient since mobile processors consume less power than PC processors, and the app ecosystem for Macs will grow faster with more uniform use cases across iPhones, iPads and Macs. To that end, Apple said the new Macbook Pro will deliver up to 17 hours more battery life with the new chipset. The Pro is usually the Apple PC with lower battery life, since it’s meant for graphically intensive tasks.

The company also said its own apps are all ready for these new Macs already and also demonstrated Lightroom and Photoshop during its keynote.

The company will be selling the devices in the US from today and they’ll start shipping from next week.

The new MacBook Air starts at ₹92,900, and ₹83,610 for education; the new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at ₹1,22,900, and ₹1,10,610 for education; and the new Mac mini starts at ₹64,900, and ₹58,410 for education.

The models can be ordered on Apple Online store from today and will ship (and come to stores) 'soon'.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via